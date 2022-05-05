VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Programmes Branch

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the UNAIDS to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Programmes Branch.

About UNAIDS

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and

local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website:

http://www.unaids.org

About the Role

The Deputy Executive Director – Programme Branch (DXD Programme) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD Programme, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

Duties and Responsibilities

● Vision and Strategy

- Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors in all aspects of HIV services, strategic information, strategic partnerships and programme support.

- Provide a vision to promote strategic engagement with partners and implement Joint Programme contributions to the Global AIDS Strategy, including through new and practical inequalities framing, and alignment to the SDGs.

- Provide a vision to promote strategic engagement with partners and implement Joint Programme contributions to the Global AIDS Strategy, including through new and practical inequalities framing, and alignment to the SDGs.

- Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, community-based organizations, and people living with HIV.

● Leadership

- Lead the UNAIDS Secretariat Programme Branch, including the Services and Systems for All and Strategic Information practice areas, the Programme Planning and Field Support, and the Partnerships for Programme Implementation support teams, and UNAIDS Regional and Country Offices to ensure equitable access to quality services to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

- Ensure strategic delivery of the Programme Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.

- Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.

- Lead the UNAIDS Secretariat Programme Branch contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.

- Lead the Programme Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.

- Ensure synergy of PRG Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PRG with PAK Branch to achieve UNAIDS goals

● Driving Results and Innovation

- Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in programming, including strengthening systems, processes, and oversight structures.

- Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to all sectors involved in the response to HIV.

- Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.

- Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

● Collaboration

- Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors and other UN agencies and programmes to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.

- Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, including representing the Organization in the highest levels of policy dialogue with regard to programme and scientific matters, such as the UN General Assembly, international and regional conferences.

- Collaborate with the PAK Branch to ensure that cross-cutting and complementary areas of work between the two branches are addressed by both branches and joint work where relevant is promoted with the Programme Branch.

Education, Qualifications and Experience

● Essential

- A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.

- Advanced university degree in public health, social or physical sciences, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.

- Extensive experience in HIV-related programming.

- Substantive experience with and knowledge of the United Nations System in technical programmes, complemented by demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS such as Strategic information, HIV Programming, Policy Development, and Monitoring and Evaluation.

- Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing.

- Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations.

- Extensive experience in leading and participating in communities of practice.

- Excellent knowledge of English, and basic knowledge of French.

● Desirable

- Knowledge of another UN official language

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities and to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic network across major actors and stakeholders in the fight to HIV/AIDS.

Role Location

: Geneva, Switzerland