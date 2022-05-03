Offres d'emploi

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) – Programmes Branch

 The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) - AI for Good 

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Programmes Branch

 

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the UNAIDS to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Programmes Branch.

 

About UNAIDS

 

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

 UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

 UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

 You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

 

About the Role 

 

The Deputy Executive Director – Programme Branch (DXD Programme) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD Programme, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

 

Duties & Responsibilities

 

  • Vision & Strategy
  • Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors in all aspects of HIV services, strategic information, strategic partnerships and programme support.
  • Provide a vision to promote strategic engagement with partners and implement Joint Programme contributions to the Global AIDS Strategy, including through new and practical inequalities framing, and alignment to the SDGs.
  • Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, community-based organizations, and people living with HIV.

 

  • Leadership
  • Lead the UNAIDS Secretariat Programme Branch, including the Services and Systems for All and Strategic Information practice areas, the Programme Planning and Field Support, and the Partnerships for Programme Implementation support teams, and UNAIDS Regional and Country Offices to ensure equitable access to quality services to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
  • Ensure strategic delivery of the Programme Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.
  • Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.
  • Lead the UNAIDS Secretariat Programme Branch contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.
  • Lead the Programme Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.
  • Ensure synergy of PRG Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PRG with PAK Branch to achieve UNAIDS goals

 

  • Driving Results and Innovation
  • Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in programming, including strengthening systems, processes, and oversight structures.
  • Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to all sectors involved in the response to HIV.
  • Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.
  • Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

 

  • Collaboration
  • Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors and other UN agencies and programmes to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.
  • Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, including representing the Organization in the highest levels of policy dialogue with regard to programme and scientific matters, such as the UN General Assembly, international and regional conferences.
  • Collaborate with the PAK Branch to ensure that cross-cutting and complementary areas of work between the two branches are addressed by both branches and joint work where relevant is promoted with the Programme Branch.

 

Education, Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential
  • A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.
  • Advanced university degree in public health, social or physical sciences, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.
  • Extensive experience in HIV-related programming.
  • Substantive experience with and knowledge of the United Nations System in technical programmes, complemented by demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS such as Strategic information, HIV Programming, Policy Development, and Monitoring and Evaluation.
  • Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing.
  • Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations.
  • Extensive experience in leading and participating in communities of practice.
  • Excellent knowledge of English, and basic knowledge of French.
  • Desirable
  • Knowledge of another UN official language

 

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

 

Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities and to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic network across major actors and stakeholders in the fight to HIV/AIDS.

 

Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

 

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV and a supporting letter in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms Thea Barbon at UNAIDS-PB@sri-executive.com on or before 17 May, 2022.  All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

 The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) - AI for Good

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

 

 

About UNAIDS

 

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

 UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

 UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

 

About the Role 

 

The Deputy Executive Director Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy Branch (DXD PAK) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD PAK, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

 

Duties & Responsibilities

 

  • Vision & Strategy
  • Provide a vision for UNAIDS global strategic guidance and policy related to human rights, gender equality, communities, key populations and equitable financing with the aim of achieving targets of the Global AIDS Strategy and its alignment to the SDGs.
  • Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, corporations, community and faith -based organizations, and people living with HIV.
  • Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors at all levels and in all aspects of equitable financing, policy, law, gender equality, communities, key populations and human rights.
  • Oversee the mobilization of communications, partnerships, political influencing, advocacy, and knowledge management strategies for the whole of UNAIDS across issue areas.

 

  • Leadership
  • Develop and lead the PAK Branch with a strong emphasis on human rights, gender equality, communities and key populations; equitable financing for HIV epidemics and health; communications, advocacy, partnerships and influencing - providing overall guidance and direction on policy and strategies.
  • Ensure strategic delivery of the PAK Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.
  • Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.
  • Lead UNAIDS knowledge management approach and strategy.
  • Ensure synergy of PAK Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PAK with Programme branch to achieve UNAIDS goals and lead cross-practice collaboration.
  • In conjunction with the Programme Branch, lead the coordination, development and prioritization of UNAIDS’ strategic policy and advocacy agenda, and global campaigns to inform and influence equitable financing, equality and rights for all for all for an effective global HIV response.

 

  • Driving Results and Innovation
  • Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in human rights and law, gender equality, communities, key populations, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to equality and rights for all, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.
  • Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

 

 

  • Collaboration
  • Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, with a focus on an enabling policy, law and fiscal environment, including representation in scientific and political fora.
  • Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors, other UN agencies, strategic partners including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.
  • Together with the Programme Branch DXD, lead and achieve effective, impactful cross-practice collaboration between the two branches.

 

Education, Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential
  • Advanced university degree in public health, social or political sciences, health financing and economics, law, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.
  • A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.
  • Experience in HIV-related programming and advocacy.
  • Demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS work such as human rights, gender equality, community mobilization, key populations and sustainable financing and familiarity with the United Nations system.
  • Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing and working with governments in a multilateral system.
  • Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations and working across functions and themes.
  • Excellent knowledge of English
  • Desirable
  • Knowledge of another UN official language

 

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

 Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic networks across global human rights, gender, youth and/or community organizations world-wide.

 Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

 How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV and a supporting letter in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms Thea Barbon at UNAIDS-PAK@sri-executive.com on or before 17 May, 2022. All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

                                                                                                                                       

2022-05-03 14:04:06
full-time
Afrique

| Institutions-ONG

PROGRAMME DE STAGE DES JEUNES

Offre de stage

 

Titre du poste

Département

Stagiaire (Programme)

Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre (BSAOC)

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF Bureau Régional Afrique (BRA) est l'un des principaux fournisseurs de services de santé sexuelle et reproductive (SSR) de qualité en Afrique, et une voix majeure de défense de l'accès universel à la santé et aux droits sexuels et reproductifs pour tous, en particulier les plus vulnérables et marginalisés.

 

Basée à Nairobi, au Kenya, l'IPPF RA remplit sa mission essentielle grâce à 33 associations membres (AM), 9 partenaires de collaboration, des jeunes défenseurs, du personnel et un réseau de bénévoles dévoués qui fournissent des services de haute qualité, axés sur les jeunes et sensibles au genre, aux personnes les plus vulnérables et marginalisées. Les AM sont des organisations nationales qui ont une longue expérience de la prestation de services SDSR, souvent dans des circonstances extrêmement difficiles. Elles travaillent en étroite collaboration avec le gouvernement, les cliniques privées, les distributeurs communautaires et les OSC. En 2020, l'IPPF, en collaboration avec les AM, a fourni plus de 105 millions de services de santé et de droits sexuels et reproductifs

 

À l'IPPF BRA, nous sommes très attachés à l'égalité des sexes et à ce que les femmes, les filles et les jeunes réalisent leurs droits et aient le contrôle de leur propre corps, de leur vie et de leur avenir. Nous sommes également l'un des plus grands fournisseurs de soins de santé sexuelle et reproductive dans les situations d'urgence.

 

Pour plus d'informations sur le travail de l'IPPFAR, cliquez ici.

 

L'IPPF BRA reconnaît que près de 60 % de la population africaine est composée de jeunes de moins de 25 ans et s'engage à fournir un cadre permettant à des personnes issues de divers parcours universitaires ou personnels d'être placées au sein de son bureau, où leur expérience éducative peut être améliorée par des missions de travail pratiques, une exposition à un environnement international et l'opportunité d'approfondir leurs connaissances et leur compréhension de ce que l'IPPF RA fait et défend. 

 

 

Description du poste

 

Sous la supervision du/de la responsable de l'administration et des finances, le stagiaire participera aux tâches administratives du sous-bureau. Un plan de travail avec des réalisations pour la durée du stage et des opportunités d'apprentissage sera convenu. 

 

Rôles et responsabilités

  • Apporter un appui et faciliter la mise en œuvre de l'approche centrée sur les AM de l'IPPF.
  • Participer au développement d'une base de données des partenaires institutionnels présents dans la région, y compris les Communautés Économiques Régionales.
  • Assister à la préparation des rapports du sous-bureau
  • Faciliter la mission de la Directrice Régionale et des autres personnels du Bureau Régional à Abidjan.
  • Participer à des événements stratégiques ainsi qu'à la préparation de réunions internes.
  • Suivre les discussions politiques et les changements de politique en Afrique de l'Ouest et du Centre
  • Apporter un appui aux activités de plaidoyer et de communication
  • Contribuer à la rédaction des correspondances avec les AM, les donateurs et les partenaires.
  • Effectuer d'autres tâches sur demande.

 

 

 

 

Durée et lieu d'affectation:

 

Notre programme de stage est d'une durée de 6 mois à temps plein, basé au Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre à Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

 

Critères et qualifications:

 

Être:

  • Citoyen d’un pays africain
  • Agé de 28 ans ou moins à la date de soumission de la candidature.

 

Education:

  • Étudiant inscrit à un programme de Licence en management/gestion ou domaine connexe ;
  • L’expérience dans le domaine peut être considérée en lieu et place du diplôme.

 

Expérience:

  • Aucune expérience professionnelle n'est requise pour participer au programme de stages.

 

Conditions linguistiques:

  • La maîtrise de l'anglais ou du français parlé et écrit est requise. La connaissance de l'autre langue ou du portugais est un avantage. 

 

Autres critères:

  • Un intérêt avéré pour les questions de santé sexuelle et reproductive est un atout
  • Maîtrise de logiciels informatiques standard 
  • Être un jeune volontaire actif et/ou un membre du Mouvement d'action des jeunes (MAJ) est un avantage supplémentaire.

 

Avantages:

 

  • Stage rémunéré
  • Engagement et plaidoyer de haut niveau sur la santé sexuelle et reproductive
  • Première expérience d'une organisation internationale 
  • Expérience pratique
  • Réseautage
  • Développement du leadership 
  • Coaching et mentorat
  • Cogestion d'un projet dirigé par des stagiaires.
  • Renforcement des capacités et développement des compétences.

 

Les personnes intéressées peuvent visiter https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships et soumettre leur candidature au plus tard le 11 Mai 2022.

IPPF BRA s'engage à créer un environnement diversifié et inclusif dans le respect mutuel. IPPF BRA valorise la diversité sur le lieu de travail et recrute et emploie des stagiaires sans distinction d'identité de genre, d'orientation sexuelle, de race, d'origine religieuse, culturelle et ethnique ou de handicap. Nous encourageons donc les jeunes hommes et femmes qualifiés, y compris ceux qui sont en situation de handicap, vivant avec le VIH/SIDA, ou appartenant à des communautés stigmatisées ou discriminées, ayant des expériences professionnelles, universitaires et culturelles diverses, à postuler. 

