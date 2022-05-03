VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

About UNAIDS

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

About the Role

The Deputy Executive Director Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy Branch (DXD PAK) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD PAK, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

Duties & Responsibilities

Vision & Strategy

Provide a vision for UNAIDS global strategic guidance and policy related to human rights, gender equality, communities, key populations and equitable financing with the aim of achieving targets of the Global AIDS Strategy and its alignment to the SDGs.

Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, corporations, community and faith -based organizations, and people living with HIV.

Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors at all levels and in all aspects of equitable financing, policy, law, gender equality, communities, key populations and human rights.

Oversee the mobilization of communications, partnerships, political influencing, advocacy, and knowledge management strategies for the whole of UNAIDS across issue areas.

Leadership

Develop and lead the PAK Branch with a strong emphasis on human rights, gender equality, communities and key populations; equitable financing for HIV epidemics and health; communications, advocacy, partnerships and influencing - providing overall guidance and direction on policy and strategies.

Ensure strategic delivery of the PAK Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.

Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.

Lead the PAK Branch’s contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.

Lead the PAK Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.

Lead UNAIDS knowledge management approach and strategy.

Ensure synergy of PAK Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PAK with Programme branch to achieve UNAIDS goals and lead cross-practice collaboration.

In conjunction with the Programme Branch, lead the coordination, development and prioritization of UNAIDS’ strategic policy and advocacy agenda, and global campaigns to inform and influence equitable financing, equality and rights for all for all for an effective global HIV response.

Driving Results and Innovation

Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in human rights and law, gender equality, communities, key populations, and equitable financing.

Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to equality and rights for all, and equitable financing.

Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.

Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

Collaboration

Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, with a focus on an enabling policy, law and fiscal environment, including representation in scientific and political fora.

Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors, other UN agencies, strategic partners including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.

Together with the Programme Branch DXD, lead and achieve effective, impactful cross-practice collaboration between the two branches.

Education, Qualifications & Experience

Essential

Advanced university degree in public health, social or political sciences, health financing and economics, law, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.

A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.

Experience in HIV-related programming and advocacy.

Demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS work such as human rights, gender equality, community mobilization, key populations and sustainable financing and familiarity with the United Nations system.

Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing and working with governments in a multilateral system.

Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations and working across functions and themes.

Excellent knowledge of English

Desirable

Knowledge of another UN official language

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic networks across global human rights, gender, youth and/or community organizations world-wide.

Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

