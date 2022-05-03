Offres d'emploi

Suisse

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) – Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

| Institutions-ONG

 The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) - AI for Good

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

 

 

About UNAIDS

 

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

 UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

 UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

 

About the Role 

 

The Deputy Executive Director Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy Branch (DXD PAK) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD PAK, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

 

Duties & Responsibilities

 

  • Vision & Strategy
  • Provide a vision for UNAIDS global strategic guidance and policy related to human rights, gender equality, communities, key populations and equitable financing with the aim of achieving targets of the Global AIDS Strategy and its alignment to the SDGs.
  • Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, corporations, community and faith -based organizations, and people living with HIV.
  • Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors at all levels and in all aspects of equitable financing, policy, law, gender equality, communities, key populations and human rights.
  • Oversee the mobilization of communications, partnerships, political influencing, advocacy, and knowledge management strategies for the whole of UNAIDS across issue areas.

 

  • Leadership
  • Develop and lead the PAK Branch with a strong emphasis on human rights, gender equality, communities and key populations; equitable financing for HIV epidemics and health; communications, advocacy, partnerships and influencing - providing overall guidance and direction on policy and strategies.
  • Ensure strategic delivery of the PAK Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.
  • Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.
  • Lead UNAIDS knowledge management approach and strategy.
  • Ensure synergy of PAK Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PAK with Programme branch to achieve UNAIDS goals and lead cross-practice collaboration.
  • In conjunction with the Programme Branch, lead the coordination, development and prioritization of UNAIDS’ strategic policy and advocacy agenda, and global campaigns to inform and influence equitable financing, equality and rights for all for all for an effective global HIV response.

 

  • Driving Results and Innovation
  • Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in human rights and law, gender equality, communities, key populations, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to equality and rights for all, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.
  • Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

 

 

  • Collaboration
  • Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, with a focus on an enabling policy, law and fiscal environment, including representation in scientific and political fora.
  • Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors, other UN agencies, strategic partners including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.
  • Together with the Programme Branch DXD, lead and achieve effective, impactful cross-practice collaboration between the two branches.

 

Education, Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential
  • Advanced university degree in public health, social or political sciences, health financing and economics, law, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.
  • A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.
  • Experience in HIV-related programming and advocacy.
  • Demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS work such as human rights, gender equality, community mobilization, key populations and sustainable financing and familiarity with the United Nations system.
  • Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing and working with governments in a multilateral system.
  • Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations and working across functions and themes.
  • Excellent knowledge of English
  • Desirable
  • Knowledge of another UN official language

 

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

 Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic networks across global human rights, gender, youth and/or community organizations world-wide.

 Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

 How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV and a supporting letter in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms Thea Barbon at UNAIDS-PAK@sri-executive.com on or before 17 May, 2022. All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

                                                                                                                                       

2022-05-03 14:04:06
full-time

 The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) - AI for Good

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) – Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

 

 

About UNAIDS

 

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

 UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

 UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

 

About the Role 

 

The Deputy Executive Director Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy Branch (DXD PAK) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD PAK, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

 

Duties & Responsibilities

 

  • Vision & Strategy
  • Provide a vision for UNAIDS global strategic guidance and policy related to human rights, gender equality, communities, key populations and equitable financing with the aim of achieving targets of the Global AIDS Strategy and its alignment to the SDGs.
  • Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, corporations, community and faith -based organizations, and people living with HIV.
  • Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors at all levels and in all aspects of equitable financing, policy, law, gender equality, communities, key populations and human rights.
  • Oversee the mobilization of communications, partnerships, political influencing, advocacy, and knowledge management strategies for the whole of UNAIDS across issue areas.

 

  • Leadership
  • Develop and lead the PAK Branch with a strong emphasis on human rights, gender equality, communities and key populations; equitable financing for HIV epidemics and health; communications, advocacy, partnerships and influencing – providing overall guidance and direction on policy and strategies.
  • Ensure strategic delivery of the PAK Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.
  • Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.
  • Lead UNAIDS knowledge management approach and strategy.
  • Ensure synergy of PAK Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PAK with Programme branch to achieve UNAIDS goals and lead cross-practice collaboration.
  • In conjunction with the Programme Branch, lead the coordination, development and prioritization of UNAIDS’ strategic policy and advocacy agenda, and global campaigns to inform and influence equitable financing, equality and rights for all for all for an effective global HIV response.

 

  • Driving Results and Innovation
  • Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in human rights and law, gender equality, communities, key populations, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to equality and rights for all, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.
  • Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

 

 

  • Collaboration
  • Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, with a focus on an enabling policy, law and fiscal environment, including representation in scientific and political fora.
  • Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors, other UN agencies, strategic partners including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.
  • Together with the Programme Branch DXD, lead and achieve effective, impactful cross-practice collaboration between the two branches.

 

Education, Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential
  • Advanced university degree in public health, social or political sciences, health financing and economics, law, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.
  • A minimum of 18 years’ experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.
  • Experience in HIV-related programming and advocacy.
  • Demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS work such as human rights, gender equality, community mobilization, key populations and sustainable financing and familiarity with the United Nations system.
  • Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing and working with governments in a multilateral system.
  • Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations and working across functions and themes.
  • Excellent knowledge of English
  • Desirable
  • Knowledge of another UN official language

 

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

 Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic networks across global human rights, gender, youth and/or community organizations world-wide.

 Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

 How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV and a supporting letter in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms Thea Barbon at UNAIDS-PAK@sri-executive.com on or before 17 May, 2022. All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

                                                                                                                                       

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Suisse

| Institutions-ONG

 The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) - AI for Good

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Deputy Executive Director (DXD) - Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy

 

 

About UNAIDS

 

UNAIDS is leading the global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.

 Since the first cases of HIV were reported more than 35 years ago, 78 million people have become infected with HIV and 35 million have died from AIDS-related illnesses. Since it started operations in 1996, UNAIDS has led and inspired global, regional, national and local leadership, innovation and partnership to ultimately consign HIV to history.

 UNAIDS is a problem-solver. It places people living with HIV and people affected by the virus at the decision-making table and at the centre of designing, delivering and monitoring the AIDS response. It charts paths for countries and communities to get on the Fast-Track to ending AIDS and is a bold advocate for addressing the legal and policy barriers to the AIDS response.

 UNAIDS provides the strategic direction, advocacy, coordination and technical support needed to catalyse and connect leadership from governments, the private sector and communities to deliver life-saving HIV services. Without UNAIDS, there would be no strategic vision for the AIDS response.

You can find further details on their website: http://www.unaids.org

 

About the Role 

 

The Deputy Executive Director Policy, Knowledge and Advocacy Branch (DXD PAK) supports the Executive Director of UNAIDS in the overall management of the Joint Programme and leads or is involved, directly or indirectly, with all aspects and levels of its work. The DXD PAK, within his/her delegated authority, may assume responsibility for running the UNAIDS Secretariat in the absence of the Executive Director.

 

Duties & Responsibilities

 

  • Vision & Strategy
  • Provide a vision for UNAIDS global strategic guidance and policy related to human rights, gender equality, communities, key populations and equitable financing with the aim of achieving targets of the Global AIDS Strategy and its alignment to the SDGs.
  • Lead on effective approaches to ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat including through partnerships with bi-lateral and multi-lateral aid organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, corporations, community and faith -based organizations, and people living with HIV.
  • Provide authoritative specialized advice and support to Governments, Joint Teams, and UNAIDS Cosponsors at all levels and in all aspects of equitable financing, policy, law, gender equality, communities, key populations and human rights.
  • Oversee the mobilization of communications, partnerships, political influencing, advocacy, and knowledge management strategies for the whole of UNAIDS across issue areas.

 

  • Leadership
  • Develop and lead the PAK Branch with a strong emphasis on human rights, gender equality, communities and key populations; equitable financing for HIV epidemics and health; communications, advocacy, partnerships and influencing - providing overall guidance and direction on policy and strategies.
  • Ensure strategic delivery of the PAK Branch’s vision by motivating and engaging staff members, planning and managing resources effectively, embracing innovative approaches, strengthening relationships between teams, and fostering a respectful working environment.
  • Champion UNAIDS Cultural Transformation, including but not limited to inclusion and diversity; anti-racism; and zero tolerance for abusive conduct such as harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse of authority.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s contributions to the Joint Programme and Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) processes and outcomes.
  • Lead the PAK Branch’s engagement in UN system wide reform initiatives.
  • Lead UNAIDS knowledge management approach and strategy.
  • Ensure synergy of PAK Branch with the Departments of Management and External Relations, with a particular attention to the complementary role of PAK with Programme branch to achieve UNAIDS goals and lead cross-practice collaboration.
  • In conjunction with the Programme Branch, lead the coordination, development and prioritization of UNAIDS’ strategic policy and advocacy agenda, and global campaigns to inform and influence equitable financing, equality and rights for all for all for an effective global HIV response.

 

  • Driving Results and Innovation
  • Support global, regional, and country teams to enhance strategic decision making and impact in human rights and law, gender equality, communities, key populations, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure the development, and dissemination of high quality and timely policies and technical information, guidelines, research, and best practices related to equality and rights for all, and equitable financing.
  • Ensure proactive stewardship and efficient utilization of available human and financial resources, by promoting and strengthening financial monitoring and reporting, championing new business processes to lower operating costs, and strengthening the skills, competences and diversity of the workforce to deliver on the UNAIDS mandate.
  • Promote a culture of evaluation and learning, by liaising with the Independent Evaluation Team to identify programmatic areas for evaluations of the UNAIDS Secretariat and to ensure strategic engagement in the evaluations of Cosponsoring Organizations, and coordinate the reflection, learning and implementation of the evaluation findings to improve programmatic outcomes across the UN Joint Programme.

 

 

  • Collaboration
  • Play a strategic role in positioning AIDS in the global health and development agenda, with a focus on an enabling policy, law and fiscal environment, including representation in scientific and political fora.
  • Coordinate and advise UNAIDS Cosponsors, other UN agencies, strategic partners including PEPFAR and the Global Fund to facilitate the provision of technical and programmatic support to governments, civil society and communities to deliver an expanded response to HIV.
  • Together with the Programme Branch DXD, lead and achieve effective, impactful cross-practice collaboration between the two branches.

 

Education, Qualifications & Experience

  • Essential
  • Advanced university degree in public health, social or political sciences, health financing and economics, law, development studies, international relations and/or social planning.
  • A minimum of 18 years' experience in increasingly challenging leadership and advisory functions at a senior management level in development cooperation programmes at international levels, and with demonstrated achievements in developing countries.
  • Experience in HIV-related programming and advocacy.
  • Demonstrated experience in relevant areas of UNAIDS work such as human rights, gender equality, community mobilization, key populations and sustainable financing and familiarity with the United Nations system.
  • Demonstrated experience in high-level political influencing and working with governments in a multilateral system.
  • Demonstrated experience leading large multicultural teams in multilateral organizations and working across functions and themes.
  • Excellent knowledge of English
  • Desirable
  • Knowledge of another UN official language

 

Functional/Technical Knowledge/Skills

 Ability to catalyze, convene, and coordinate a wide diversity of stakeholders around the key UNAIDS’ priorities to deliver the best results towards ending the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030. Strategic networks across global human rights, gender, youth and/or community organizations world-wide.

 Role Location: Geneva, Switzerland

 How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for this position, please forward a copy of your CV and a supporting letter in Microsoft Word format, along with any relevant documentation to Ms Thea Barbon at UNAIDS-PAK@sri-executive.com on or before 17 May, 2022. All information will be in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. We will revert to you as soon as feasible when we have reviewed your application.

                                                                                                                                       

2022-05-03 14:04:06
full-time
Afrique

| Institutions-ONG

PROGRAMME DE STAGE DES JEUNES

Offre de stage

 

Titre du poste

Département

Stagiaire (Programme)

Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre (BSAOC)

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF Bureau Régional Afrique (BRA) est l'un des principaux fournisseurs de services de santé sexuelle et reproductive (SSR) de qualité en Afrique, et une voix majeure de défense de l'accès universel à la santé et aux droits sexuels et reproductifs pour tous, en particulier les plus vulnérables et marginalisés.

 

Basée à Nairobi, au Kenya, l'IPPF RA remplit sa mission essentielle grâce à 33 associations membres (AM), 9 partenaires de collaboration, des jeunes défenseurs, du personnel et un réseau de bénévoles dévoués qui fournissent des services de haute qualité, axés sur les jeunes et sensibles au genre, aux personnes les plus vulnérables et marginalisées. Les AM sont des organisations nationales qui ont une longue expérience de la prestation de services SDSR, souvent dans des circonstances extrêmement difficiles. Elles travaillent en étroite collaboration avec le gouvernement, les cliniques privées, les distributeurs communautaires et les OSC. En 2020, l'IPPF, en collaboration avec les AM, a fourni plus de 105 millions de services de santé et de droits sexuels et reproductifs

 

À l'IPPF BRA, nous sommes très attachés à l'égalité des sexes et à ce que les femmes, les filles et les jeunes réalisent leurs droits et aient le contrôle de leur propre corps, de leur vie et de leur avenir. Nous sommes également l'un des plus grands fournisseurs de soins de santé sexuelle et reproductive dans les situations d'urgence.

 

Pour plus d'informations sur le travail de l'IPPFAR, cliquez ici.

 

L'IPPF BRA reconnaît que près de 60 % de la population africaine est composée de jeunes de moins de 25 ans et s'engage à fournir un cadre permettant à des personnes issues de divers parcours universitaires ou personnels d'être placées au sein de son bureau, où leur expérience éducative peut être améliorée par des missions de travail pratiques, une exposition à un environnement international et l'opportunité d'approfondir leurs connaissances et leur compréhension de ce que l'IPPF RA fait et défend. 

 

 

Description du poste

 

Sous la supervision du/de la responsable de l'administration et des finances, le stagiaire participera aux tâches administratives du sous-bureau. Un plan de travail avec des réalisations pour la durée du stage et des opportunités d'apprentissage sera convenu. 

 

Rôles et responsabilités

  • Apporter un appui et faciliter la mise en œuvre de l'approche centrée sur les AM de l'IPPF.
  • Participer au développement d'une base de données des partenaires institutionnels présents dans la région, y compris les Communautés Économiques Régionales.
  • Assister à la préparation des rapports du sous-bureau
  • Faciliter la mission de la Directrice Régionale et des autres personnels du Bureau Régional à Abidjan.
  • Participer à des événements stratégiques ainsi qu'à la préparation de réunions internes.
  • Suivre les discussions politiques et les changements de politique en Afrique de l'Ouest et du Centre
  • Apporter un appui aux activités de plaidoyer et de communication
  • Contribuer à la rédaction des correspondances avec les AM, les donateurs et les partenaires.
  • Effectuer d'autres tâches sur demande.

 

 

 

 

Durée et lieu d'affectation:

 

Notre programme de stage est d'une durée de 6 mois à temps plein, basé au Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre à Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

 

Critères et qualifications:

 

Être:

  • Citoyen d’un pays africain
  • Agé de 28 ans ou moins à la date de soumission de la candidature.

 

Education:

  • Étudiant inscrit à un programme de Licence en management/gestion ou domaine connexe ;
  • L’expérience dans le domaine peut être considérée en lieu et place du diplôme.

 

Expérience:

  • Aucune expérience professionnelle n'est requise pour participer au programme de stages.

 

Conditions linguistiques:

  • La maîtrise de l'anglais ou du français parlé et écrit est requise. La connaissance de l'autre langue ou du portugais est un avantage. 

 

Autres critères:

  • Un intérêt avéré pour les questions de santé sexuelle et reproductive est un atout
  • Maîtrise de logiciels informatiques standard 
  • Être un jeune volontaire actif et/ou un membre du Mouvement d'action des jeunes (MAJ) est un avantage supplémentaire.

 

Avantages:

 

  • Stage rémunéré
  • Engagement et plaidoyer de haut niveau sur la santé sexuelle et reproductive
  • Première expérience d'une organisation internationale 
  • Expérience pratique
  • Réseautage
  • Développement du leadership 
  • Coaching et mentorat
  • Cogestion d'un projet dirigé par des stagiaires.
  • Renforcement des capacités et développement des compétences.

 

Les personnes intéressées peuvent visiter https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships et soumettre leur candidature au plus tard le 11 Mai 2022.

IPPF BRA s'engage à créer un environnement diversifié et inclusif dans le respect mutuel. IPPF BRA valorise la diversité sur le lieu de travail et recrute et emploie des stagiaires sans distinction d'identité de genre, d'orientation sexuelle, de race, d'origine religieuse, culturelle et ethnique ou de handicap. Nous encourageons donc les jeunes hommes et femmes qualifiés, y compris ceux qui sont en situation de handicap, vivant avec le VIH/SIDA, ou appartenant à des communautés stigmatisées ou discriminées, ayant des expériences professionnelles, universitaires et culturelles diverses, à postuler. 

1

2022-04-29 10:32:38
full-time
Afrique

| Institutions-ONG

YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

Internship vacancy

 

Job Title

Department

Intern (Admin)

West and Central Africa Sub Office

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF ARO is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, and a prominent advocacy voice championing universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, in particular the most vulnerable and marginalised. Including women and girls, and young people.

 

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, IPPFAR delivers its critical mission thanks to 33 Member Associations (MAs), 9 Collaborative Partners, youth advocates, staff, and a network of dedicated volunteers who provide high quality, youth focused and gender sensitive services to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. The MAs are national organizations that have a long-standing history of delivering SRHR services, often in extremely difficult circumstances. They work in close partnership with the Government, private clinics, community-based distributors and CSOs. In 2020, IPPF together with the MAs provided more than 10.5 million sexual and reproductive health and rights services

 

At IPPFARO we are very committed to gender equality and to ensuring that women, girls, and young people realize their rights and have control over their own bodies, their lives, and their futures. We are also one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive healthcare in emergencies.

 

More information on the work of IPPFAR can be accessed here

 

IPPFAR appreciates the fact that almost 60% of Africa’s population are youth under the age of 25 and is committed to provide a framework by which individuals from diverse academic or life background may be assigned to its Office where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments, exposure to an international environment and the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of what IPPFAR does and stands for. 

 

 

Job description

 

Under the supervision of the Head of the Administration and Finance officer, the intern will assist in the Sub Office’s administrative tasks. A work plan with achievements for the duration of the Internship and learning opportunities will be agreed upon.

 

Roles and responsibilities

  • Participate in organizing the Sub-Office’s events, as well as the official launch of the WCASO
  • Coordinate and organise internal meetings
  • Support in drafting communication for the Head of the Sub Office and correspondence to MAs, donors and partners
  • Assist in the drafting and editing of decisions, orders, and other legal documents
  • Assist in analysing and monitoring relevant law, rules, and policies in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Provide support on financial and budgeting matters
  • Perform other duties as requested. 

 

Duration and location:

 

This internship position is a 6-month full-time based at our West and Central Africa sub-office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

 

 

Requirements and qualifications:

 

Must be:

  • Citizen of African country
  • 28 years old or below on the date of the application

 

Education:

  • Enrolled student in the first university degree programme in business/management or related field;
  • The relevant experience can be considered instead of the degree.

 

Experience:

  • No professional work experience is required for participation in the Internship Programme.

 

Language Requirements:

  • Fluency in spoken and written English or French is required. Knowledge of the other language or Portuguese is an advantage. 

 

Other requirements:

  • Proven interest in SRHR issues is an asset
  • Being an active youth volunteer and/or a member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) is an added advantage.

 

Benefits:

 

  • Paid internship
  • High level engagement and advocacy on SRHR
  • First-hand knowledge of international organization 
  • Hands-on experience
  • Networking
  • Leadership development 
  • Coaching and mentoring
  • Co-manage an intern-led project
  • Capacity building and skills development

 

Interested individuals should visit https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships and submit their application latest by 11th May 2022.

IPPFAR is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. IPPFAR values diversity at the workplace and recruits and employs interns regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. We therefore encourage qualified young men and women, including those with disabilities, living with HIV/AIDS, or belonging to stigmatised or discriminated against communities with diverse professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to apply. 

1

2022-04-29 10:05:31
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer