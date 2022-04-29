Offres d'emploi

Afrique

Intern (Admin)

| Institutions-ONG

YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

Internship vacancy

 

Job Title

Department

Intern (Admin)

West and Central Africa Sub Office

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF ARO is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, and a prominent advocacy voice championing universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, in particular the most vulnerable and marginalised. Including women and girls, and young people.

 

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, IPPFAR delivers its critical mission thanks to 33 Member Associations (MAs), 9 Collaborative Partners, youth advocates, staff, and a network of dedicated volunteers who provide high quality, youth focused and gender sensitive services to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. The MAs are national organizations that have a long-standing history of delivering SRHR services, often in extremely difficult circumstances. They work in close partnership with the Government, private clinics, community-based distributors and CSOs. In 2020, IPPF together with the MAs provided more than 10.5 million sexual and reproductive health and rights services

 

At IPPFARO we are very committed to gender equality and to ensuring that women, girls, and young people realize their rights and have control over their own bodies, their lives, and their futures. We are also one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive healthcare in emergencies.

 

More information on the work of IPPFAR can be accessed here

 

IPPFAR appreciates the fact that almost 60% of Africa’s population are youth under the age of 25 and is committed to provide a framework by which individuals from diverse academic or life background may be assigned to its Office where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments, exposure to an international environment and the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of what IPPFAR does and stands for. 

 

 

Job description

 

Under the supervision of the Head of the Administration and Finance officer, the intern will assist in the Sub Office’s administrative tasks. A work plan with achievements for the duration of the Internship and learning opportunities will be agreed upon.

 

Roles and responsibilities

  • Participate in organizing the Sub-Office’s events, as well as the official launch of the WCASO
  • Coordinate and organise internal meetings
  • Support in drafting communication for the Head of the Sub Office and correspondence to MAs, donors and partners
  • Assist in the drafting and editing of decisions, orders, and other legal documents
  • Assist in analysing and monitoring relevant law, rules, and policies in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Provide support on financial and budgeting matters
  • Perform other duties as requested. 

 

Duration and location:

 

This internship position is a 6-month full-time based at our West and Central Africa sub-office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

 

 

Requirements and qualifications:

 

Must be:

  • Citizen of African country
  • 28 years old or below on the date of the application

 

Education:

  • Enrolled student in the first university degree programme in business/management or related field;
  • The relevant experience can be considered instead of the degree.

 

Experience:

  • No professional work experience is required for participation in the Internship Programme.

 

Language Requirements:

  • Fluency in spoken and written English or French is required. Knowledge of the other language or Portuguese is an advantage. 

 

Other requirements:

  • Proven interest in SRHR issues is an asset
  • Being an active youth volunteer and/or a member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) is an added advantage.

 

Benefits:

 

  • Paid internship
  • High level engagement and advocacy on SRHR
  • First-hand knowledge of international organization 
  • Hands-on experience
  • Networking
  • Leadership development 
  • Coaching and mentoring
  • Co-manage an intern-led project
  • Capacity building and skills development

 

Interested individuals should visit https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships and submit their application latest by 11th May 2022.

IPPFAR is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. IPPFAR values diversity at the workplace and recruits and employs interns regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. We therefore encourage qualified young men and women, including those with disabilities, living with HIV/AIDS, or belonging to stigmatised or discriminated against communities with diverse professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to apply. 

1

2022-04-29 10:05:31
full-time

YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

Internship vacancy

 

Job Title

Department

Intern (Admin)

West and Central Africa Sub Office

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF ARO is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, and a prominent advocacy voice championing universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, in particular the most vulnerable and marginalised. Including women and girls, and young people.

 

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, IPPFAR delivers its critical mission thanks to 33 Member Associations (MAs), 9 Collaborative Partners, youth advocates, staff, and a network of dedicated volunteers who provide high quality, youth focused and gender sensitive services to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. The MAs are national organizations that have a long-standing history of delivering SRHR services, often in extremely difficult circumstances. They work in close partnership with the Government, private clinics, community-based distributors and CSOs. In 2020, IPPF together with the MAs provided more than 10.5 million sexual and reproductive health and rights services

 

At IPPFARO we are very committed to gender equality and to ensuring that women, girls, and young people realize their rights and have control over their own bodies, their lives, and their futures. We are also one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive healthcare in emergencies.

 

More information on the work of IPPFAR can be accessed here

 

IPPFAR appreciates the fact that almost 60% of Africa’s population are youth under the age of 25 and is committed to provide a framework by which individuals from diverse academic or life background may be assigned to its Office where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments, exposure to an international environment and the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of what IPPFAR does and stands for. 

 

 

Job description

 

Under the supervision of the Head of the Administration and Finance officer, the intern will assist in the Sub Office’s administrative tasks. A work plan with achievements for the duration of the Internship and learning opportunities will be agreed upon.

 

Roles and responsibilities

  • Participate in organizing the Sub-Office’s events, as well as the official launch of the WCASO
  • Coordinate and organise internal meetings
  • Support in drafting communication for the Head of the Sub Office and correspondence to MAs, donors and partners
  • Assist in the drafting and editing of decisions, orders, and other legal documents
  • Assist in analysing and monitoring relevant law, rules, and policies in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Provide support on financial and budgeting matters
  • Perform other duties as requested. 

 

Duration and location:

 

This internship position is a 6-month full-time based at our West and Central Africa sub-office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

 

 

Requirements and qualifications:

 

Must be:

  • Citizen of African country
  • 28 years old or below on the date of the application

 

Education:

  • Enrolled student in the first university degree programme in business/management or related field;
  • The relevant experience can be considered instead of the degree.

 

Experience:

  • No professional work experience is required for participation in the Internship Programme.

 

Language Requirements:

  • Fluency in spoken and written English or French is required. Knowledge of the other language or Portuguese is an advantage. 

 

Other requirements:

  • Proven interest in SRHR issues is an asset
  • Being an active youth volunteer and/or a member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) is an added advantage.

 

Benefits:

 

  • Paid internship
  • High level engagement and advocacy on SRHR
  • First-hand knowledge of international organization 
  • Hands-on experience
  • Networking
  • Leadership development 
  • Coaching and mentoring
  • Co-manage an intern-led project
  • Capacity building and skills development

 

Interested individuals should visit https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships and submit their application latest by 11th May 2022.

IPPFAR is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. IPPFAR values diversity at the workplace and recruits and employs interns regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. We therefore encourage qualified young men and women, including those with disabilities, living with HIV/AIDS, or belonging to stigmatised or discriminated against communities with diverse professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to apply. 

1

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Afrique

| Institutions-ONG

PROGRAMME DE STAGE DES JEUNES

Offre de stage

 

Titre du poste

Département

Stagiaire (Programme)

Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre (BSAOC)

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF Bureau Régional Afrique (BRA) est l'un des principaux fournisseurs de services de santé sexuelle et reproductive (SSR) de qualité en Afrique, et une voix majeure de défense de l'accès universel à la santé et aux droits sexuels et reproductifs pour tous, en particulier les plus vulnérables et marginalisés.

 

Basée à Nairobi, au Kenya, l'IPPF RA remplit sa mission essentielle grâce à 33 associations membres (AM), 9 partenaires de collaboration, des jeunes défenseurs, du personnel et un réseau de bénévoles dévoués qui fournissent des services de haute qualité, axés sur les jeunes et sensibles au genre, aux personnes les plus vulnérables et marginalisées. Les AM sont des organisations nationales qui ont une longue expérience de la prestation de services SDSR, souvent dans des circonstances extrêmement difficiles. Elles travaillent en étroite collaboration avec le gouvernement, les cliniques privées, les distributeurs communautaires et les OSC. En 2020, l'IPPF, en collaboration avec les AM, a fourni plus de 105 millions de services de santé et de droits sexuels et reproductifs

 

À l'IPPF BRA, nous sommes très attachés à l'égalité des sexes et à ce que les femmes, les filles et les jeunes réalisent leurs droits et aient le contrôle de leur propre corps, de leur vie et de leur avenir. Nous sommes également l'un des plus grands fournisseurs de soins de santé sexuelle et reproductive dans les situations d'urgence.

 

Pour plus d'informations sur le travail de l'IPPFAR, cliquez ici.

 

L'IPPF BRA reconnaît que près de 60 % de la population africaine est composée de jeunes de moins de 25 ans et s'engage à fournir un cadre permettant à des personnes issues de divers parcours universitaires ou personnels d'être placées au sein de son bureau, où leur expérience éducative peut être améliorée par des missions de travail pratiques, une exposition à un environnement international et l'opportunité d'approfondir leurs connaissances et leur compréhension de ce que l'IPPF RA fait et défend. 

 

 

Description du poste

 

Sous la supervision du/de la responsable de l'administration et des finances, le stagiaire participera aux tâches administratives du sous-bureau. Un plan de travail avec des réalisations pour la durée du stage et des opportunités d'apprentissage sera convenu. 

 

Rôles et responsabilités

  • Apporter un appui et faciliter la mise en œuvre de l'approche centrée sur les AM de l'IPPF.
  • Participer au développement d'une base de données des partenaires institutionnels présents dans la région, y compris les Communautés Économiques Régionales.
  • Assister à la préparation des rapports du sous-bureau
  • Faciliter la mission de la Directrice Régionale et des autres personnels du Bureau Régional à Abidjan.
  • Participer à des événements stratégiques ainsi qu'à la préparation de réunions internes.
  • Suivre les discussions politiques et les changements de politique en Afrique de l'Ouest et du Centre
  • Apporter un appui aux activités de plaidoyer et de communication
  • Contribuer à la rédaction des correspondances avec les AM, les donateurs et les partenaires.
  • Effectuer d'autres tâches sur demande.

 

 

 

 

Durée et lieu d'affectation:

 

Notre programme de stage est d'une durée de 6 mois à temps plein, basé au Bureau Sous-Régional pour l’Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre à Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

 

Critères et qualifications:

 

Être:

  • Citoyen d’un pays africain
  • Agé de 28 ans ou moins à la date de soumission de la candidature.

 

Education:

  • Étudiant inscrit à un programme de Licence en management/gestion ou domaine connexe ;
  • L’expérience dans le domaine peut être considérée en lieu et place du diplôme.

 

Expérience:

  • Aucune expérience professionnelle n'est requise pour participer au programme de stages.

 

Conditions linguistiques:

  • La maîtrise de l'anglais ou du français parlé et écrit est requise. La connaissance de l'autre langue ou du portugais est un avantage. 

 

Autres critères:

  • Un intérêt avéré pour les questions de santé sexuelle et reproductive est un atout
  • Maîtrise de logiciels informatiques standard 
  • Être un jeune volontaire actif et/ou un membre du Mouvement d'action des jeunes (MAJ) est un avantage supplémentaire.

 

Avantages:

 

  • Stage rémunéré
  • Engagement et plaidoyer de haut niveau sur la santé sexuelle et reproductive
  • Première expérience d'une organisation internationale 
  • Expérience pratique
  • Réseautage
  • Développement du leadership 
  • Coaching et mentorat
  • Cogestion d'un projet dirigé par des stagiaires.
  • Renforcement des capacités et développement des compétences.

 

Les personnes intéressées peuvent visiter https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships et soumettre leur candidature au plus tard le 11 Mai 2022.

IPPF BRA s'engage à créer un environnement diversifié et inclusif dans le respect mutuel. IPPF BRA valorise la diversité sur le lieu de travail et recrute et emploie des stagiaires sans distinction d'identité de genre, d'orientation sexuelle, de race, d'origine religieuse, culturelle et ethnique ou de handicap. Nous encourageons donc les jeunes hommes et femmes qualifiés, y compris ceux qui sont en situation de handicap, vivant avec le VIH/SIDA, ou appartenant à des communautés stigmatisées ou discriminées, ayant des expériences professionnelles, universitaires et culturelles diverses, à postuler. 

1

2022-04-29 10:32:38
full-time
Afrique

| Institutions-ONG

YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

Internship vacancy

 

Job Title

Department

Intern (Admin)

West and Central Africa Sub Office

 

Introduction:

 

IPPF ARO is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, and a prominent advocacy voice championing universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, in particular the most vulnerable and marginalised. Including women and girls, and young people.

 

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, IPPFAR delivers its critical mission thanks to 33 Member Associations (MAs), 9 Collaborative Partners, youth advocates, staff, and a network of dedicated volunteers who provide high quality, youth focused and gender sensitive services to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. The MAs are national organizations that have a long-standing history of delivering SRHR services, often in extremely difficult circumstances. They work in close partnership with the Government, private clinics, community-based distributors and CSOs. In 2020, IPPF together with the MAs provided more than 10.5 million sexual and reproductive health and rights services

 

At IPPFARO we are very committed to gender equality and to ensuring that women, girls, and young people realize their rights and have control over their own bodies, their lives, and their futures. We are also one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive healthcare in emergencies.

 

More information on the work of IPPFAR can be accessed here

 

IPPFAR appreciates the fact that almost 60% of Africa’s population are youth under the age of 25 and is committed to provide a framework by which individuals from diverse academic or life background may be assigned to its Office where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments, exposure to an international environment and the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of what IPPFAR does and stands for. 

 

 

Job description

 

Under the supervision of the Head of the Administration and Finance officer, the intern will assist in the Sub Office’s administrative tasks. A work plan with achievements for the duration of the Internship and learning opportunities will be agreed upon.

 

Roles and responsibilities

  • Participate in organizing the Sub-Office’s events, as well as the official launch of the WCASO
  • Coordinate and organise internal meetings
  • Support in drafting communication for the Head of the Sub Office and correspondence to MAs, donors and partners
  • Assist in the drafting and editing of decisions, orders, and other legal documents
  • Assist in analysing and monitoring relevant law, rules, and policies in Cote d’Ivoire
  • Provide support on financial and budgeting matters
  • Perform other duties as requested. 

 

Duration and location:

 

This internship position is a 6-month full-time based at our West and Central Africa sub-office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

 

 

Requirements and qualifications:

 

Must be:

  • Citizen of African country
  • 28 years old or below on the date of the application

 

Education:

  • Enrolled student in the first university degree programme in business/management or related field;
  • The relevant experience can be considered instead of the degree.

 

Experience:

  • No professional work experience is required for participation in the Internship Programme.

 

Language Requirements:

  • Fluency in spoken and written English or French is required. Knowledge of the other language or Portuguese is an advantage. 

 

Other requirements:

  • Proven interest in SRHR issues is an asset
  • Being an active youth volunteer and/or a member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) is an added advantage.

 

Benefits:

 

  • Paid internship
  • High level engagement and advocacy on SRHR
  • First-hand knowledge of international organization 
  • Hands-on experience
  • Networking
  • Leadership development 
  • Coaching and mentoring
  • Co-manage an intern-led project
  • Capacity building and skills development

 

Interested individuals should visit https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships and submit their application latest by 11th May 2022.

IPPFAR is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. IPPFAR values diversity at the workplace and recruits and employs interns regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. We therefore encourage qualified young men and women, including those with disabilities, living with HIV/AIDS, or belonging to stigmatised or discriminated against communities with diverse professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to apply. 

1

2022-04-29 10:05:31
full-time
Côte d'Ivoire

| Institutions-ONG

FÉDÉRATION INTERNATIONALE POUR LA PLANIFICATION FAMILIALE 

RÉGION AFRIQUE (IPPFAR)

 

DESCRIPTION DU POSTE

 

Titre du poste 

Département 

Chauffeur/Messager

Bureau pour l'Afrique de l’Ouest et du Centre

Lieu de travail

Répond à 

Date 

Rang 

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Conseiller financier et administratif

Avril 2022

B

 

  1. OBJECTIF DU POSTE

 

Ce poste est situé dans le bureau sous-régional d'IPPFARO à Abidjan. Le chauffeur/messager sera sous la responsabilité du conseiller financier et administratif. 

 

  1. TÂCHES PRINCIPALES.

 

SPÉCIFICATION DU POSTE

 

Sous la supervision générale du conseiller financier et administratif, le chauffeur/messager fournit des services de conduite fiable et sûre et de soutien administratif. Le chauffeur/messager fait preuve d'une approche orientée vers le client, d'un sens élevé de responsabilité, de courtoisie, de tact et d’une capacité de travailler avec des personnes de différentes origines nationales, internationales et culturelles.

 

Le chauffeur/messager fournit des services de conduite au directeur régional, au personnel du bureau, aux consultants et experts et au personnel de l'IPPFARO en mission. Il/elle fournit également des services de soutien administratif au bureau et des services de messagerie à l'extérieur du bureau.

 

Rôle en tant que chauffeur

 

  1.  Assurer la conduite en toute sécurité du directeur régional ; conduire le directeur régional et le personnel aux réunions et aux rencontres officielles en respectant les règles du protocole ;

 

  1. Assurer la fourniture de services de conduite fiable et sûre en

a) conduisant des véhicules pour le transport du personnel autorisé et la livraison et la collecte du courrier, des documents et d'autres articles 

b) accueillant le personnel et les visiteurs à l'aéroport ;

 

  1. Effectuant des courses liées au travail selon les besoins, par exemple se rendre au bureau de poste deux fois par semaine si nécessaire ;

 

  1. Soutenant l'organisation des réunions, des programmes de formation et des événements du bureau ;

 

  1. Assurant la réduction des coûts par l'utilisation appropriée du véhicule grâce à l'exactitude de la tenue des carnets de bord quotidiens des véhicules, le partage d’information pour la préparation des plans et des rapports d'entretien du véhicule ;

 

  1.  Assurant l'entretien quotidien du véhicule assigné en effectuant des réparations mineures en temps opportun, en prenant des dispositions pour les réparations majeures, en effectuant les vidanges d'huile en temps opportun, en vérifiant les pneus et les freins, en lavant le véhicule et en effectuant d'autres tâches ;

 

  1. S'assurer de la disponibilité de tous les documents/fournitures requis, y compris l'assurance du véhicule, les carnets de bord du véhicule, l'annuaire ARO, la carte de la ville/du pays, la trousse de premiers secours et les pièces de rechange nécessaires ;

 

  1. S'assurer que toutes les actions immédiates requises par les règles et règlements sont prises en cas d'implication dans des accidents.

 

Rôle en tant que messager

 

  1. Assurer la livraison rapide et précise du courrier aux agences/organisations multilatérales, bilatérales, d’ambassade et consulaires, gouvernementales et non gouvernementales opérant à Abidjan ;

 

  1. Livrer les documents aux sociétés de messagerie et à d'autres endroits, selon les besoins ;

 

  1.  S'occuper des documents du BRA pour le dédouanement protocolaire, le ministère des Affaires étrangères, les autres agences gouvernementales, les ambassades et autres organisations internationales opérant à partir d'Abidjan. Collecter également tous les documents destinés au BRA;

 

  1. Aider au travail de bureau lorsqu'il ne remplit pas les fonctions de messager et de chauffeur. Plus précisément, il/elle relie les documents destinés au bureau et aux autres partenaires et s'assure que les documents sont bien rangés pour en faciliter le suivi ;

 

  1. Assurer la liaison avec les agences gouvernementales, les agences de voyage et les autres prestataires de services pour livrer et récupérer les documents en temps voulu ;

 

  1. Accomplir les fonctions liées aux formalités de visa et de douane du personnel lorsque cela est nécessaire ;

 

  1. Exécuter d'autres fonctions à la demande du superviseur.

 

 

Résultats attendus

 

  1. Le résultat essentiel est l'exécution précise, sûre et opportune des services fournis à l'ARO ;

 

  1.  Exécution et livraison des tâches en temps voulu ;

 

  1. Suivi proactif des questions de protocole avec le ministère des Affaires étrangères, les autres partenaires et les agences gouvernementales ;

 

  1. Veiller à la satisfaction du client ;

 

  1.  Les voitures d'IPPFARO sont toujours en bon état de marche.

 

1) Compétences

 

 

PROFESSIONNALISME : Connaissance de (domaine connexe). Fait preuve de compétence professionnelle et de maîtrise de la matière ; est consciencieux et efficace dans le respect des engagements, des délais et des résultats ; est motivé par des préoccupations professionnelles plutôt que personnelles. Prend la responsabilité d'intégrer les perspectives de genre et de garantir la participation égale des femmes et des hommes dans tous les domaines de travail.

 

TRAVAIL D'ÉQUIPE : Travaille en collaboration avec ses collègues pour atteindre les objectifs de l'organisation ; sollicite la contribution des autres en valorisant réellement leurs idées et leur expertise ; est prêt/e à apprendre des autres ; place l'agenda de l'équipe avant son agenda personnel ; soutient et agit conformément à la décision finale du groupe, même si ces décisions ne reflètent pas entièrement sa propre position ; partage le crédit des réalisations de l'équipe et accepte la responsabilité conjointe des lacunes de l'équipe.

 

PLANIFICATION ET ORGANISATION : Élabore des objectifs clairs et cohérents avec les stratégies convenues ; identifie les activités et les missions prioritaires ; ajuste les priorités selon les besoins ; alloue le temps et les ressources nécessaires à la réalisation du travail ; prévoit les risques et les imprévus lors de la planification ; surveille et ajuste les plans et les actions selon les besoins ; utilise le temps de manière efficace.

 

COMMUNICATION : Parle et écrit clairement et efficacement ; écoute les autres, interprète correctement les messages des autres et répond de manière appropriée ; pose des questions pour clarifier et montre son intérêt pour une communication bidirectionnelle ; adapte le langage, le ton, le style et le format à l'auditoire ; fait preuve d'ouverture en partageant l'information et en tenant les gens informés.

 

Savoir faire

 

Traite tous les individus avec respect ; réagit avec sensibilité aux différences et encourage les autres à faire de même. Respecte les normes organisationnelles et éthiques. Maintien des normes élevées de fiabilité. Est un modèle pour la diversité et l'inclusion.

 

Est ouvert/e au changement et flexible dans un environnement en évolution rapide. Adapte efficacement sa propre approche à l'évolution des circonstances ou des besoins. Réfléchit à ses expériences et modifie son propre comportement. Les performances sont constantes, même sous pression. 

 

2) Éducation

 

Enseignement secondaire. Permis de conduire valide avec un minimum de 3ème niveau.

 

3) Expérience professionnelle

 

4 ans d'expérience professionnelle en tant que chauffeur ; un record de conduite sans tâche ; connaissance des règles de conduite et des règlements et compétences en matière de petites réparations de véhicules. 

Compréhension du travail de bureau

 

4) Langues

 

La maîtrise de la langue française (à l'écrit et à l'oral) est requise, la connaissance d’un peu d'anglais est un avantage. 

 

5) Évaluation

 

L'évaluation des candidats qualifiés peut inclure un exercice d'évaluation qui sera suivi d'un entretien basé sur les compétences.

Driver

1

2022-04-29 09:14:06
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer