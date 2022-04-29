YOUTH INTERNSHIP PROGRAMME

Internship vacancy

Job Title Department Intern (Admin) West and Central Africa Sub Office

Introduction:

IPPF ARO is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Africa, and a prominent advocacy voice championing universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights for all, in particular the most vulnerable and marginalised. Including women and girls, and young people.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, IPPFAR delivers its critical mission thanks to 33 Member Associations (MAs), 9 Collaborative Partners, youth advocates, staff, and a network of dedicated volunteers who provide high quality, youth focused and gender sensitive services to those who are most vulnerable and marginalized. The MAs are national organizations that have a long-standing history of delivering SRHR services, often in extremely difficult circumstances. They work in close partnership with the Government, private clinics, community-based distributors and CSOs. In 2020, IPPF together with the MAs provided more than 10.5 million sexual and reproductive health and rights services.

At IPPFARO we are very committed to gender equality and to ensuring that women, girls, and young people realize their rights and have control over their own bodies, their lives, and their futures. We are also one of the largest providers of sexual and reproductive healthcare in emergencies.

More information on the work of IPPFAR can be accessed here

IPPFAR appreciates the fact that almost 60% of Africa’s population are youth under the age of 25 and is committed to provide a framework by which individuals from diverse academic or life background may be assigned to its Office where their educational experience can be enhanced through practical work assignments, exposure to an international environment and the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and understanding of what IPPFAR does and stands for.

Job description

Under the supervision of the Head of the Administration and Finance officer, the intern will assist in the Sub Office’s administrative tasks. A work plan with achievements for the duration of the Internship and learning opportunities will be agreed upon.

Roles and responsibilities

Participate in organizing the Sub-Office’s events, as well as the official launch of the WCASO

Coordinate and organise internal meetings

Support in drafting communication for the Head of the Sub Office and correspondence to MAs, donors and partners

Assist in the drafting and editing of decisions, orders, and other legal documents

Assist in analysing and monitoring relevant law, rules, and policies in Cote d’Ivoire

Provide support on financial and budgeting matters

Perform other duties as requested.

Duration and location:

This internship position is a 6-month full-time based at our West and Central Africa sub-office in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Requirements and qualifications:

Must be:

Citizen of African country

28 years old or below on the date of the application

Education:

Enrolled student in the first university degree programme in business/management or related field;

The relevant experience can be considered instead of the degree.

Experience:

No professional work experience is required for participation in the Internship Programme.

Language Requirements:

Fluency in spoken and written English or French is required. Knowledge of the other language or Portuguese is an advantage.

Other requirements:

Proven interest in SRHR issues is an asset

Being an active youth volunteer and/or a member of the Youth Action Movement (YAM) is an added advantage.

Benefits:

Paid internship

High level engagement and advocacy on SRHR

First-hand knowledge of international organization

Hands-on experience

Networking

Leadership development

Coaching and mentoring

Co-manage an intern-led project

Capacity building and skills development

Interested individuals should visit https://africa.ippf.org/jobs-and-opportunities/internships and submit their application latest by 11th May 2022.

IPPFAR is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment of mutual respect. IPPFAR values diversity at the workplace and recruits and employs interns regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds or disabilities. We therefore encourage qualified young men and women, including those with disabilities, living with HIV/AIDS, or belonging to stigmatised or discriminated against communities with diverse professional, academic and cultural backgrounds to apply.