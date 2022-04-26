Offres d'emploi

Inspection Panel Member – World Bank Group

Inspection Panel Member – World Bank Group

 

SRI Executive Search has been contracted by the World Bank Group (WBG) to assist with the search for an exceptional candidate to fill the position of Inspection Panel Member.

 

About the World Bank Group

 The World Bank Group (WBG) consists of five institutions that specialize in different aspects of development: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). It is one of the world's largest sources of development assistance and knowledge for developing countries. 
With twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity, the World Bank Group works in more than 100 developing economies to improve living standards and to fight poverty. For each of its clients, the Bank works with government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector to formulate assistance strategies. A network of offices worldwide delivers the Bank's programs in countries, liaises with government and civil society, and works to increase understanding of development issues. The World Bank is owned by 189 member countries whose views and interests are represented by a Board of Governors and a Washington, DC-based Board of Executive Directors. More than 190 countries participate in at least one of the five World Bank Group institutions. For additional information, please visit http://www.worldbank.org

Inspection Panel Member Role Profile

The Inspection Panel is an independent complaints mechanism for people and communities who believe that they have been, or are likely to be, adversely affected by a project financed by either IBRD or IDA (together, the Bank). 
On September 8, 2020, the Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved measures to enhance the internal accountability system by establishing a new Accountability Mechanism (‘AM’) housing the Inspection Panel and the Dispute Resolution Service, while preserving the Inspection Panel Members’ independence. The importance of the Inspection Panel function and its independence and integrity are highlighted in the Inspection Panel Resolutions (IBRD 2020-0004/IDA2020-0003) the Board approved, as well as the Accountability Mechanism Resolutions (section 8, IBRD 2020-0005/IDA 2020-0004 that the Board approved. Detailed information on the role of the Inspection Panel, and on the Accountability Mechanis mincluding the Dispute Resolution Service, is available by logging in the Inspection Panel and Accountability Mechanism web sites  www.inspectionpanel.org and www.worldbank.org/en/programs/accountability

Duties and Responsibilities

● Members of the Inspection Panel are appointed by and report to the Board of Executive Directors. ● Inspection Panel members and the Chairperson coordinate but are not subject to the supervision of the Accountability Mechanism Secretary as the head of the World Bank Accountability Mechanism. ● Inspection Panel Members will participate in actions and decision-making of the Panel in processing Requests for Inspection, including among other things: 

○ to independently assess whether the criteria for an Inspection have been met; ○ to recommend to the Board of Executive Directors whether a request should be investigated; if the Board approves a recommendation to investigate, ○ to engage in research, fact-finding and an independent investigation of whether the Bank has complied with its operational policies and procedures; ○ and to prepare and provide the Panel’s findings, independent assessment and conclusions to the Board. 

● Duties will also include field visits and outreach activities as relevant to the Panel’s work and responsibilities. ● On matters related to the Bank's rights and obligations with respect to the request under consideration the Panel shall seek the advice of the Bank's Legal Vice Presidency. Qualifications and Experience ● Minimum of 15 years of significant and relevant practical experience ● Outstanding credentials in his or her individual field of expertise, demonstrated sound judgment and strong analytic skills ● Proven ability to deal thoroughly and fairly with requests across a broad range of stakeholders ● Demonstrated integrity and ability to remain independent from Bank Management and from undue influence from Board members, in the exercise of his or her duties ● Strong interpersonal skills and experience working in multicultural and multidisciplinary teams, both as a leader and team member, with demonstrated flexibility to adapt to shifting workload ● Ability to communicate and interact effectively with internal and external stakeholders, including Accountability Mechanism Secretary, civil society and local communities, governments, other international organizations, as well as Bank Management. ● Knowledge of and experience relating to the operations of the World Bank or similar institutions as well as experience working on development issues and in developing countries. ● Ability and willingness to travel to Bank member countries, including rural areas  Education ● Educational background in economic, legal, social, environmental, or other development-related fields 
Terms of Appointment ● The following terms and conditions are specific to this position: An Inspection Panel Member is appointed for a non-renewable term of 5 years.  Panel members are ineligible for re-appointment to any positions in the WBG following the end of their service on the Panel. ● World Bank Group staff may not be considered for a position on the Panel until two years have elapsed since the end of their service in the World Bank Group. ● Members of the Inspection Panel have a special responsibility to avoid situations and activities that might lead to real or apparent conflicts of interest.  
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for this position, please click “Apply” and complete the Application form on the website on or before 9th May 2022.  All information will be treated in the strictest confidence as we pride ourselves on our professional service. If you have an initial query rather than an application, kindly email us WBG-IPM@sri-executive.com  
SRI Executive is exclusively retained by the World Bank Group (WBG) to undertake this assignment.
Nous Recrutons ! 

Vous êtes diplômé en ingénierie mécanique, électrique ou industrielle et vous êtes à la recherche d'un nouveau défi pour développer votre carrière ?

Cette opportunité est pour vous !

Nous recrutons des ingénieurs de maintenance

pour divers projets industriels.

Postulez dès maintenant et rejoignez JESA, le leader africain des services de conception, d'ingénierie, de livraison de projets et de gestion d'actifs !

 

Postulez sur https://careers.jesagroup.com ou envoyez votre CV à JESAmaintenance@jesagroup.com

BANQUE AFRICAINE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT

AVIS DE VACANCE DE POSTE N° ADB/22/781

INTITULÉ DU POSTE :

 

VICE-PRÉSIDENT(E) ET CHEF(FE) ÉCONOMISTE, RECHERCHE ÉCONOMIQUE, DIALOGUE SUR LES POLITIQUES ET GESTION DES CONNAISSANCES (ECVP)

COMPLEXE :

 

CHEF ÉCONOMISTE/VICE-PRÉSIDENCE POUR LA RECHERCHE ÉCONOMIQUE, LE DIALOGUE SUR LES POLITIQUES ET LA GESTION DES CONNAISSANCES (ECVP)

GRADE 

 

EL3

SUPÉRIEUR(E) HIÉRARCHIQUE :

 

LE PRÉSIDENT  

LIEU D’AFFECTATION :

 

ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE

INFORMATIONS CONCERNANT LE POSTE :

 

CE POSTE BÉNÉFICIE DU STATUT INTERNATIONAL ET OUVRE DROIT AUX CONDITIONS D’EMPLOI Y AFFÉRENTES.

Si vous rencontrez des difficultés techniques pour soumettre votre candidature, veuillez envoyer un courriel avec une description précise du problème et/ou une capture d’écran indiquant le problème à : HR Direct HRDirect@AFDB.ORG

 SAP :

 

50092324

DATE DE CLÔTURE :

 

20 MAI 2022 (à 23h59 GMT)
Pour postuler: https://www.afdb.org/fr/poste-vacant/vice-presidente-et-cheffe-economiste-recherche-economique-dialogue-sur-les-politiques-et-gestion-des-connaissances-ecvp-51171

 

 

LA BANQUE

Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social dans l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir l’appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation qui permettront de réduire sensiblement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour davantage se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, cinq grands domaines (High 5), dans lesquels les interventions devront s’intensifier pour l’Afrique, ont été identifiés, à savoir : Éclairer l’Afrique et l’alimenter en énergie, Nourrir l’Afrique, Industrialiser l’Afrique, Intégrer l’Afrique et Améliorer la qualité de vie des populations africaines. Le Vice-président, Recherche économique, dialogue sur les politiques et gestion des connaissances fait partie de l’équipe de direction de la Banque qui pilote la mise en œuvre réussie de cette vision.

LE COMPLEXE

La Vice-présidence (ECVP) est principalement chargée d’amener le Groupe de la Banque à donner la priorité à la production, l'analyse, la diffusion, le courtage et la mise en œuvre de solutions du savoir pertinentes dans toutes les priorités opérationnelles des High-5 et les thèmes transversaux de sa stratégie décennale. Ces solutions doivent répondre clairement aux problèmes de développement prioritaires auxquels font face individuellement ou collectivement les pays membres régionaux (PMR), et les PMR doivent être impliqués tant dans leur planification que dans leur mise en œuvre. Au nombre des solutions figurent : i) les recherches touchant aux principaux problèmes de développement auxquels fait face l’Afrique et leur relation avec la gouvernance économique mondiale et les autres biens publics mondiaux majeurs ; ii) les diagnostics pays et les perspectives d’avenir ; iii) le dialogue sur les politiques et les services consultatifs ; iv) les activités liées au savoir économique, sectoriel, et thématique ; v) l’amélioration des systèmes statistiques nationaux et sous-régionaux ; vi) la préparation, la conception et l’appui à la mise en œuvre des opérations de gestion des finances publiques et de gouvernance ; vii) le renforcement des capacités pour la formulation et la mise en œuvre de politiques ; viii) l’assistance technique et les conseils relatifs à la gestion des ressources naturelles par les PMR ; et ix) la diffusion du savoir et l’établissement de réseaux du savoir nationaux, régionaux et inter-régionaux.

LE POSTE

 

Le/La Vice-président(e), Recherche économique, dialogue sur les politiques et gestion des connaissances (VP, ECVP) est également le/la Chef(fe) économiste du Groupe de la Banque. Il/Elle supervise directement les activités de six directions : l’Institut africain de développement (ECAD), le Centre africain des ressources naturelles (ECNR), le Département des économies pays (ECCE), le Bureau de coordination de la gouvernance et de la gestion des finances publiques (ECGF), le Département de la politique macroéconomique, des prévisions et de la recherche (ECMR), et le Département des statistiques (ECST), dirigés chacun par un Directeur.

Sous la direction générale du Président du Groupe de la Banque, le/la Vice-président(e) :

  • Pilote les activités liées au savoir du Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement (production, analyse, diffusion et courtage) afin de redonner à la Banque sa place de première institution de développement du continent en matière de solutions du savoir ; 
  • Donne une vision stratégique et assure la mise en œuvre et le leadership en matière d’études économiques et sectorielles (EES), à la Banque en particulier, pour éclairer et façonner à la fois son dialogue sur les politiques et ses opérations dans les PMR et dans les régions, avec une analyse et une orientation solides et permanentes et en appui aux unités de prestation de services (BDU) ;
  • Pilote, encadre et, d'une manière générale, aide à gérer un groupe d'économistes et d'analystes politiques de premier plan, afin de renforcer la capacité de la Banque en matière de dialogue sur les politiques nationales et régionales et d’opérations de gouvernance ; 
  • Développe et renforce le dialogue externe sur les politiques et le profil de gestion des connaissances du Groupe de la Banque, ainsi que son influence au sein du paysage mondial du développement ;
  • Aide le Président et le reste de l’équipe de la haute Direction à piloter et réaliser les opérations du Groupe de la Banque, en privilégiant les connaissances et la gouvernance en Afrique ; 
  • Soutient les partenariats stratégiques avec les centres d’excellence, les centres et réseaux de connaissances en Afrique et dans le monde pour la production, l’analyse et la diffusion de solutions du savoir ; et
  • Œuvre en faveur du resserrement des liens avec les institutions du savoir (universités, groupe de réflexion, réseaux de recherche, etc.) en vue du renforcement de la production du savoir aux niveaux national et régional ; et
  • Développe davantage la capacité de la Banque à aider les PMR en matière de gestion des finances publiques, de gouvernance et de développement des capacités.

PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS 

Responsabilités spécifiques rattachées à la fonction 

  1. Renforcer la position de la Banque en tant qu’institution du savoir pour le développement du continent ;
  2. Piloter et guider les différents départements du complexe ECVP dans le cadre de la mise en œuvre réussie de leurs missions respectives, grâce à la supervision de la conception et de la mise en œuvre de programmes de travail cohérents, l’élaboration d’indicateurs de performance clairs, l’exécution dans les délais et la prestation de services de haute qualité ;
  3. Prodiguer des conseils efficaces et opportuns au Président et à la haute Direction de la Banque pour la résolution des problèmes macroéconomiques et de développement social prioritaires et la mise en œuvre de la stratégie et des High 5 de la Banque ;
  4. Donner des orientations stratégiques à l’échelle de l'institution, dans le cadre de l’approche Une seule Banque, pour la planification et la mise en œuvre de solutions du savoir, afin de compléter les services financiers de la Banque et d’améliorer ainsi son efficacité en matière de développement ;
  5. Nouer le dialogue avec les Administrateurs du Groupe de la Banque et contribuer aux réunions du Conseil et de ses comités ;
  6. Développer les capacités de la Banque en matière de savoir et le soutien connexe aux PMR en vue d’obtenir un plus grand impact en matière de développement en interagissant et en établissant des liens avec des décideurs de haut niveau, des technocrates et autres leaders d’opinion, des chefs d’entreprises et des leaders de la société civile dans les PMR de la Banque et les autres pays ;
  7. Superviser la formation et le perfectionnement des économistes du Groupe de la Banque et du personnel connexe et renforcer la mise en réseau et le partage des connaisses entre les économistes de recherche, les économistes pays et les économistes sectoriels ;
  8. Plaider en faveur d’investissements de la Banque pour la constitution de bases de données actualisées, complètes et intégrées sur le développement socioéconomique dans les PMR et dans les opérations du Groupe de la Banque ;
  9. Fournir des services de partage des connaissances et d’appui à l’échelle de la Banque, adaptés aux besoins des départements des opérations et de leur personnel et travailler avec eux pour leur permettre de renforcer leurs contributions en matière de savoir et d’améliorer la portée et les normes de qualité des activités économiques et sectorielles de la Banque dans les pays ; et
  10. Diriger et prodiguer des conseils professionnels aux différents départements relevant du Chef économiste afin qu'ils puissent mener à bien leur mandat respectif, en supervisant la conception et la mise en œuvre de programmes de travail cohérents, l'élaboration d’indicateurs de performance clairs, l'exécution et la prestation en temps voulu, en respectant des normes de haute qualité ;
  11. Constituer de solides équipes au sein des départements et du complexe ECVP et veiller à une collaboration de haut niveau au sein d’ECVP et avec le reste du Groupe de la Banque, conformément à l’approche Une seule Banque.

Activités spécifiques

  1. Gérer les contrats de performance et contrats sous-jacents de tous les membres du personnel relevant directement de sa responsabilité -- les Chefs de département du complexe et autres -- afin de garantir la bonne exécution du mandat d’ECVP ;
  2. Participer et contribuer aux réunions de l’équipe de la haute Direction, du Comité de coordination de la haute Direction et du Comité des opérations ;
  3. Promouvoir une collaboration étroite et une mise en œuvre intégrée des activités de la Banque par les économistes spécialistes en chef, les économistes pays, les macroéconomistes, les économistes de recherche, les spécialistes de la gouvernance, les statisticiens et les différentes équipes du dialogue sur les politiques de la Banque, afin de les encourager à mieux travailler comme Une seule Banque, notamment au moyen d’échanges réguliers avec les Directeurs généraux, les Directeurs sectoriels, les Chefs de bureaux pays et les Spécialistes en chef sectoriels ;
  4. Piloter la préparation des produits du savoir phares de la Banque, tels que les Perspectives économiques en Afrique, et leur production en temps opportun, selon les normes de qualité les plus élevées ;
  5. Assurer une veille économique régulière (déclarations, notes d'information, examens des politiques) pour la haute Direction au sujet des questions de développement économique touchant aux priorités opérationnelles des High 5 de la Stratégie décennale de la Banque et d’autre questions connexes ;
  6. Superviser la gestion de l’aide que déploie la Banque pour renforcer les systèmes statistiques des PMR.
  7. Représenter le Groupe de la Banque lors de forums publics et autres cadres de discussion relatifs au développement socio-économique, y compris les médias, les événements et les décideurs et leaders d’opinion pour accroître la visibilité institutionnelle et l’impact stratégique ;
  8. Orienter et participer aux activités collaboratives de recherche et de gestion des connaissances réalisées conjointement avec les organisations régionales et internationales, y compris avec les institutions de Bretton Woods, le système des Nations unies et les groupes de réflexion africains et internationaux ;
  9. Superviser le renforcement de l’Institut africain de développement en vue d’apporter un appui pratique et à fort impact en matière de développement des capacités dans les PMR, tout en travaillant en étroite collaboration avec d’autres institutions de développement bilatérales et multilatérales pour intégrer le développement des capacités, la mobilisation et la diffusion de connaissances ;
  10. Renforcer le rôle du Centre des ressources naturelles (ECNR) dans le cadre des conseils et de l’appui aux PMR en termes de solutions pratiques pour la gestion stratégique et à valeur ajoutée des ressources naturelles de l’Afrique, afin d’améliorer la qualité de vie des générations actuelles et futures ;
  11. Orienter les activités de la Banque en matière de gouvernance économique et de gestion des finances publiques pour des opérations d’appui programmatique (OAP) à fort impact dans les PMR de la Banque ;
  12. Travailler en étroite collaboration avec le Département de la prestation de services, de la gestion des performances et des résultats (SNDR) de la Banque pour mieux cerner l’impact des activités et produits du savoir de la Banque au titre du Cadre de résultats de la Banque ; et
  13. Assister le Président du Groupe de la Banque et effectuer toute tâche assignée par celui-ci .

COMPÉTENCES (qualifications, expérience, connaissances) 

  1. Être titulaire d’un diplôme de 3e cycle pertinent (minimum Master ; un doctorat serait un plus) en économie, statistiques et/ou dans des domaines connexes, obtenu auprès d’une université réputée ;
  2. Justifier d’au moins 10 à 15 ans d’expérience pertinente, dont au moins cinq à un poste d’encadrement, avec une expérience avérée en matière de gestion efficace des ressources humaines et financières et de réalisation des produits et des résultats escomptés ;
  3. Avoir une excellente compréhension des problèmes de développement de l'Afrique et des débats contemporains connexes en matière de politique socio-économique, au sens large, tant en Afrique qu'ailleurs, acquise de préférence au sein d'organisations de développement multilatérales, bilatérales ou régionales et/ou de gouvernements et du secteur privé ;
  4. Justifier d’une expérience avérée en matière de conceptualisation, de mise en œuvre et de gestion d’activités de recherche axées sur les politiques, de recherche-action et/ou de projets de développement, notamment dans le contrôle de la qualité de produits de recherche de haut niveau et dans la valorisation et la diffusion des connaissances, ainsi que la sensibilisation ;
  5. Bien connaître les rôles des autres institutions de financement du développement en matière d’aide à la réforme économique et de lutte contre la pauvreté dans les pays en développement ; (des liens avec des universités, des groupes de réflexion et autres réseaux de recherche sur les sciences sociales concernant les problèmes de développement seront un plus) ;
  6. Faire preuve d’un esprit stratégique et être capable de concevoir des plans et des programmes à long terme, conformément aux priorités stratégiques, posséder d’excellentes aptitudes à la négociation et savoir faire preuve de souplesse pour gérer les demandes d’interlocuteurs de haut niveau ;
  7. Être capable d’assumer le rôle de porte-parole de l’organisation, d’établir des partenariats et de motiver et d’inspirer le personnel et les supérieurs hiérarchiques à atteindre des résultats ;
  8. Avoir d’excellentes compétences en matière de gestion et de renforcement des équipes et faire preuve de souplesse dans le traitement des demandes d’interlocuteurs de haut niveau d’une organisation complexe ;
  9. Avoir d’excellentes capacités de communication orale et écrite en français comme en anglais (une bonne connaissance pratique de l’autre langue serait un atout) ; et
  10. Savoir utiliser les applications standards de la suite Microsoft Office et les applications connexes ; la connaissance pratique des technologies/plateformes de gestion des connaissances serait un plus.

 

 

Seul(e)s les candidat(e)s qui auront satisfait à toutes les exigences du poste et qui auront été retenu(e)s pour les entretiens seront contacté(e)s. Les candidat(e)s devront soumettre un curriculum vitae (CV) complet et tout autre document complémentaire pouvant être requis. Le Président de la Banque africaine de développement se réserve le droit de nommer un(e) candidat(e) à un grade inférieur à celui du poste annoncé.  La Banque africaine de développement est un employeur garantissant l’égalité des chances et les candidatures féminines sont vivement encouragéeshttp://www.afdb.org

 

Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement ne perçoit aucune contribution de quelque nature que ce soit des candidats tout au long de son processus de recrutement (dépôt des candidatures, étude des CV, entretien d’embauche, traitement final des candidatures). En outre, la Banque ne demande aucune information relative aux comptes bancaires des candidats. Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement décline toute responsabilité pour des publications frauduleuses d’offres d’emploi en son nom ou, de manière générale, pour l’utilisation frauduleuse de son nom de quelque manière que ce soit. 

 

