Joining Open Capital as a Project Leader Desired start: Rolling start dates throughout 2022 Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dakar, Senegal; Accra, Ghana; Nairobi, Kenya; Kampala, Uganda Advancing African economies, building future generations of business leaders – Help us realize a big vision! Who we are Open Capital Advisors is a management consulting and financial advisory firm that drives growth, enables investment, and builds markets across Africa. We help high-impact businesses achieve scale, support investors to deploy capital, and enable development partners and the public sector to drive inclusive market-based solutions. Since our inception in 2010, we have completed more than 1,000 engagements across 25 countries in Africa and have raised more than US $1 billion in capital for impactful growing businesses. Our clients have transformed local industries ranging from agribusiness to off-grid energy, fintech, and healthcare, among others. We offer our clients best-in-class strategic, operational, and financial advisory services -- we are deeply passionate and invested in designing innovative and impactful solutions— including market-building mechanisms, investment vehicles, and market accelerators—to help overcome some of the biggest challenges Africa faces. Today, our Africa-based team is a diverse mix of 150+ talented individuals of 15+ nationalities, with gender parity across levels. We are committed to building and maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and live by our values, to act together, own outcomes, question boldly, and believe in others. Our team brings experience from the world's top consultancies, private equity firms, investment banks, development organizations, and the private sector, including The Boston Consulting Group, Bain, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, IFC, and The World Bank. We currently have offices in Nairobi, Kampala, Lusaka, and Lagos – in the coming years, our ambition is to double our team size, expand geographies. Our people are our biggest asset in achieving our mission and we proactively invest in their growth and development. The Project Leader role We have built a platform to drive change through African markets and are seeking exceptional team members to join us in a 2-year minimum career-track role based in Nairobi, Kampala, Accra, Abidjan, Lusaka, or Lagos. During this time, you will work closely with senior management to lead multiple client projects while managing & mentoring our junior team. As a Project Leader you will support multiple live projects simultaneously across a range of high-growth industries and client types. Project Leaders work closely with our clients to develop business & industry strategies, structure capital raises, and address difficult operational challenges. Our work does not end with recommendations; in most projects, Open Capital teams oversee execution and implementation, working with all levels of client staff. You will join Open Capital at an exciting time – we are seeking to achieve broad, ambitious growth goals, and leverage our strong international brand in the impact investing and frontier market space. We are being called to solve challenges in many diverse frontier markets – from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa to Sierra Leone, Niger, and the DRC. The right candidate should be excited to take on a new level of responsibility and genuinely motivated by the challenging strategic and financial questions we answer for our clients. Your skills and experience We are looking for exceptional leaders and executers who share our motivation and drive. Project Leaders should feel comfortable leading multiple client projects, developing complex strategies and analyses, contributing fresh ideas, and feeling personally accountable for the impact we achieve. Our team is energetic and driven and we are quick to reward performance and initiative. We are open to a variety of backgrounds but top candidates will typically have the following: • 5-10 years of proven experience at a top global management consulting firm, investment firm, or experience as an entrepreneur or leader in a high-growth business, with significant responsibility for deliverables and client service; • Significant experience leading relevant projects, including strong communication skills and analytical abilities; • Ability to effectively work with clients at all levels and backgrounds; • Interest in guiding teams and mentoring our analysts & junior team members; • Demonstrated experience in emerging markets and particularly Africa experience is preferred but not required. • Excellent command in written and spoken English is required. • Applicants interested in Abidjan & Dakar locations should be fluent in French and English. Note: OCA does not offer work permit sponsorship for Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Ghana. Work authorization in these locations is a prerequisite for employment. For more information: https://opencapitaladvisors.applytojob.com/apply/6oSlxWFcGG/Project-Leader
Joining Open Capital as a Senior Project Leader Desired start: Rolling start dates throughout 2022 Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dakar, Senegal; Accra, Ghana; Nairobi, Kenya; Kampala, Uganda Advancing African economies, building future generations of business leaders – Help us realize a big vision! Who we are Open Capital Advisors is a management consulting and financial advisory firm that drives growth, enables investment, and builds markets across Africa. We help high-impact businesses achieve scale, support investors to deploy capital, and enable development partners and the public sector to drive inclusive market-based solutions. Since our inception in 2010, we have completed more than 1,000 engagements across 25 countries in Africa and have raised more than US $1 billion in capital for impactful growing businesses. Our clients have transformed local industries ranging from agribusiness to off-grid energy, fintech, and healthcare, among others. We offer our clients best-in-class strategic, operational, and financial advisory services -- we are deeply passionate and invested in designing innovative and impactful solutions— including market-building mechanisms, investment vehicles, and market accelerators—to help overcome some of the biggest challenges Africa faces. Today, our Africa-based team is a diverse mix of 150+ talented individuals of 15+ nationalities, with gender parity across levels. We are committed to building and maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and live by our values, to act together, own outcomes, question boldly, and believe in others. Our team brings experience from the world's top consultancies, private equity firms, investment banks, development organizations, and the private sector, including The Boston Consulting Group, Bain, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, IFC, and The World Bank. We currently have offices in Nairobi, Kampala, Lusaka, and Lagos – in the coming years, our ambition is to double our team size, expand geographies. Our people are our biggest asset in achieving our mission and we proactively invest in their growth and development. The Senior Project Leader role We have built a platform to drive change through African markets and are seeking exceptional team members to join us. Our Senior Project Leaders serve as senior leaders across a portfolio of client projects, guiding and coaching our talented Analysts & Associates, leading on new client opportunities globally, and assuming management responsibility for OCA’s growth. Senior Project Leaders work closely with our clients to develop business & industry strategies, structure capital raises, and build creative approaches to broad development challenges. We count on you to own outcomes, interacting with senior clients around the world, managing multiple OCA teams, and developing deliverables that achieve results. You will join Open Capital at an exciting time – we are seeking to achieve broad, ambitious growth goals, and leverage our strong international brand in the impact investing and frontier market space. We are being called to solve challenges in many diverse frontier markets – from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa to Sierra Leone, Niger, and the DRC. The right candidate should be excited to take on a new level of responsibility and genuinely motivated by the challenging strategic and financial questions we answer for our clients. Your skills and experience We are looking for exceptional leaders and executers who share our motivation and drive. Senior Project Leaders should feel comfortable leading multiple client projects, developing complex strategies and analyses, contributing fresh ideas, and feeling personally accountable for the impact we achieve. Our team is energetic and driven and we are quick to reward performance and initiative. We are open to a variety of backgrounds, but top candidates will typically have the following: • 10-15+ years of proven experience at a top global management consulting firm, investment firm, or experience as an entrepreneur or leader in a high-growth business, with significant responsibility for deliverables and client service; • Significant experience leading complex projects, including strong communication skills and analytical abilities; • Ability to effectively work with clients at all levels and backgrounds; • Interest in guiding teams and mentoring our analysts & junior team members; • Demonstrated experience in emerging markets and particularly Africa experience is preferred but not required. • Excellent command in written and spoken English is required. • Applicants interested in Abidjan & Dakar locations should be fluent in French and English. Note: OCA does not offer work permit sponsorship for Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Ghana. Work authorization in these locations is a prerequisite for employment. For more information: https://opencapitaladvisors.applytojob.com/apply/MhnACxNHnL/Senior-Project-Leader
TITRE DU POSTE :

 

CHEF(FE) DE DIVISION, POLITIQUE MACROÉCONOMIQUE, SOUTENABILITÉ DE LA DETTE ET PRÉVISIONS, ECMR.1

COMPLEXE :

 

CHEF ÉCONOMISTE/ VICE-PRÉSIDENCE CHARGÉE DE LA GOUVERNANCE ÉCONOMIQUE ET DE LA GESTION DES CONNAISSANCES (ECVP)

DÉPARTEMENT/DIVISION :

 

POLITIQUE MACROÉCONOMIQUE, PRÉVISIONS ET RECHERCHE, ECMR/DIVISION DE LA POLITIQUE MACROÉCONOMIQUE, DE LA SOUTENABILITÉ DE LA DETTE ET DES PRÉVISIONS, ECMR.1

GRADE : 

 

PL2

SUPÉRIEUR HIÉRARCHIQUE :

 

DIRECTEUR, POLITIQUE MACROÉCONOMIQUE, PRÉVISIONS ET RECHERCHE, ECMR. 

LIEU D’AFFECTATION :

 

ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE

INFORMATIONS SUR LE POSTE :

 

CE POSTE BÉNÉFICIE DU STATUT INTERNATIONAL ET OUVRE DROIT AUX CONDITIONS D’EMPLOI Y AFFÉRENTES

Si vous rencontrez des difficultés techniques lors de l’enregistrement de votre candidature, veuillez envoyer un courriel avec une description précise du problème et/ou une capture d’écran indiquant le problème à: HR Direct HRDirect@AFDB.ORG

SAP N° :

 

50092399

DATE DE CLÔTURE :

 

10 MAI 2022 (A 23H59 GMT)
Pour postuler: https://www.afdb.org/fr/poste-vacant/cheffe-de-division-politique-macroeconomique-soutenabilite-de-la-dette-et-previsions-ecmr1-50943

 

LA BANQUE :

Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social dans l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir l’appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation qui permettront de réduire nettement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour davantage se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, cinq grands domaines , dans lesquels les interventions devront s’intensifier pour l’Afrique, ont été identifiés, à savoir : l’énergie, l’agro-industrie, l’industrialisation, l’intégration et l’amélioration de la qualité de vie des populations africaines. La Banque entend constituer une équipe de direction qui pilotera avec succès la mise en œuvre de cette vision.

 

LE COMPLEXE :

Le Chef économiste et Vice-président de la gouvernance économique et de la gestion des connaissances est le porte-parole de la Banque pour les questions à caractère économique La Vice-présidence de la gouvernance économique et la gestion des connaissances a pour rôle : i) d’assurer le leadership et la visibilité de la Banque dans les domaines de l’économie, des finances, de la gouvernance financière et du développement socioéconomique ; ii) de coordonner la production de travaux d’analyse qui éclaireront les politiques opérationnelles ; et iii) de mettre systématiquement l’accent sur le rôle essentiel du savoir, de l’expérience et des enseignements tirés, et sur leur impact tangible sur la transformation durable et inclusive de l’économie en Afrique. ECVP inspirera, générera et fournira un appui direct au Président et à la Haute direction de la Banque sur un large éventail de questions techniques et de gestion dans les vastes domaines de l’économie, des finances, de la gouvernance des finances publiques, de la gestion et de l’économie sociale.

LE DÉPARTEMENT/LA DIVISION QUI RECRUTE :

 

La Division de la politique macroéconomique de la soutenabilité de la dette et des prévisions du Département de la recherche sur le développement est chargée d’effectuer des recherches sur les questions de politique macroéconomique ; d’analyser la soutenabilité de la dette et d’effectuer des prévisions en matière d’analyse de politiques dans le cadre général du travail de la Banque en matière de surveillance macroéconomique et de gouvernance économique dans les pays membres régionaux (PMR). Plus particulièrement, les activités de la Division sont axées sur les tâches suivantes : i) mener des recherches en matière de politiques relatives aux Cinq grandes priorités et au contexte macroéconomique dans lequel évolue la Banque afin de renforcer ses opérations et ses interventions et d’améliorer la qualité du dialogue et du plaidoyer dans les PMR ; ii) analyser la soutenabilité de la dette à l’aide d’outils et d’approches méthodologiques de pointe afin de renforcer la compréhension du profil de risque de la dette souveraine par la Banque ainsi que des outils de politique que les PMR peuvent déployer pour maîtriser le surendettement ; iii) faire des prévisions macroéconomiques et établir des perspectives économiques sur les PMR ; iv) apporter un soutien analytique de pointe à la Haute direction en effectuant un travail de veille économique en temps opportun ; v) évaluer l’impact des différents chocs extérieurs et stratégiques sur la croissance économique et la pauvreté, la mobilisation des ressources, l’investissement et d’autres agrégats macroéconomiques et déterminer comment ces chocs influent sur la réalisation du programme de transformation de la Banque – les High 5 – à travers l’Afrique ; vi) collaborer avec les institutions partenaires, les centres de réflexion/recherche et les universités, tant en Afrique que hors du continent, afin de renforcer la capacité d’analyse et d’élargir la portée et le rayonnement des travaux de recherche de la Banque ; et vii) piloter la production et la diffusion de toutes les publications phares et autres produits du savoir de la Banque en rapport avec les nouveaux enjeux macroéconomiques et de développement ainsi qu’avec les Cinq grandes priorités thématiques.

 

LE POSTE :

Le/La titulaire du poste est appelé(e) à faire preuve d’un leadership efficace et stratégique en matière de gestion du personnel de la Division de la politique macroéconomique, de la soutenabilité de la dette et des prévisions afin d’améliorer la productivité et l’exécution efficace du programme de travail. 

PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS :

  1. Faire preuve de leadership professionnel et intellectuel dans la conceptualisation des travaux d’analyse et de recherche sur les questions et les défis clés en matière de développement auxquels est confronté le continent africain, afin d’élargir la portée du programme de recherche de la Banque 
  2. Identifier de manière proactive les domaines prioritaires clés en matière de recherche sur les politiques et veiller à ce qu’ils soient conformes au programme de transformation des High 5 et aux autres priorités opérationnelles de la Banque ;
  3. Assurer le mentorat, identifier et concevoir un ensemble de mesures incitatives pour stimuler la curiosité intellectuelle et le potentiel du personnel ; 
  4. Aider les économistes (macro et sectoriels) de la Banque à maîtriser des méthodologies et des outils économiques normalisés, et à utiliser des indicateurs économiques appropriés dans leur travail opérationnel, ainsi qu’à déterminer, consulter et interpréter les résultats des recherches économiques pertinentes entreprises au sein de la Banque ou en collaboration avec des institutions de recherche externes et des agences gouvernementales ; 
  5. Renforcer le lien entre les activités de recherche, les études économiques et sectorielles de la Banque, et le dialogue sur les politiques au niveau des pays, et veiller à ce que les économistes de recherche soient directement rattachés aux équipes-pays et fournissent une réflexion analytique macroéconomique rigoureuse lors de la préparation et de l’examen par les pairs des documents de stratégie pays (DSP) et des études économiques sectorielles (EES) ; 
  6. Piloter la diffusion des résultats des recherches sur le développement et des publications phares en interne et en externe dans divers forums, notamment le site Web du département et le microsite dédié à la division, les conférences, le dialogue de haut niveau sur les politiques et autres séminaires ;
  7. Jouer un rôle de premier plan dans la fourniture de conseils pour d’autres activités d’élaboration de politiques de la Banque afin de s’assurer qu’elles soient conformes à la philosophie en vigueur en matière de développement ; diriger le réseau des économistes de la Banque engagés dans des travaux de recherche et promouvoir des normes de travail rigoureuses et des mécanismes d’examen par les pairs ;
  8. Piloter la conception et la mise en œuvre des programmes de perfectionnement professionnel et de formation renforcée de tous les économistes de la Banque afin d’améliorer les compétences et partager les meilleures pratiques sur les questions macroéconomiques ; 
  9. Mettre en place des accords de coopération technique et financière solides avec d’autres agences et institutions qui entreprennent des recherches liées aux priorités de la Banque en matière de recherche sur le développement ; 
  10. Examiner et approuver les principales déclarations et notes d’information préparées par la Division à l’intention du Président et de la Haute direction sur toutes les questions macroéconomiques ; 
  11. Aider le bureau du Chef économiste à conseiller le Président et la Haute direction de la Banque sur les questions macroéconomiques, la soutenabilité de la dette et les enjeux plus larges du développement en Afrique ; 
  12. Gérer le budget annuel administratif et non administratif de la Division pour assurer une utilisation efficace des ressources financières et humaines. 
  1. Planifier, organiser, gérer et contrôler les activités de la Division en assumant les tâches suivantes : 
  1. Déterminer les objectifs de la Division et établir son programme de travail annuel et à moyen terme 
  2. Réaliser des évaluations dans le cadre du recrutement de personnel hautement qualifié pour la Division ; 
  3. Évaluer la performance professionnelle, apprécier le potentiel du personnel et déterminer les besoins de formation professionnelle ;
  4. Se charger des évaluations du personnel et fournir des conseils si nécessaire pour garantir l’amélioration des performances ; 
  5. Concevoir une structure d’incitation appropriée pour le personnel méritant et appliquer des sanctions en cas de non-respect des règles ; 
  6. Suivre la mise en œuvre du programme de travail de la Division et introduire des changements, le cas échéant, afin de s’assurer que les objectifs de travail sont atteints ; 
  7. Suivre l’exécution du budget conformément au programme de travail. 
  1. Planifier, gérer et organiser les activités relatives à la conduite de recherches économiques sur les questions de développement de l’Afrique, en assumant les tâches suivantes : 
  1. Fournir à la Banque et aux PMR des analyses comparatives en matière de recherche, des données socio-économiques et des projections macroéconomiques des paramètres socio-économiques les plus utilisés concernant les économies africaines et les opérations du Groupe de la Banque ; 
  2. Élaborer un cadre complet de diffusion du savoir concernant les rapports phares et autres produits du savoir de la Division ; 
  3. Piloter les stratégies visant à garantir un partage efficace des connaissances et l’amélioration de la qualité des travaux réalisés dans le cadre des activités de la Division ;
  4. Déterminer les moyens de faire en sorte que les connaissances générées dans le cadre des activités de la Division soient appliquées dans les opérations de la Banque ; 
  5. Fournir une analyse des économies des PMR en utilisant les techniques appropriées et en évaluant les stratégies de développement macroéconomique régionales et continentales ; 
  6. Promouvoir et entretenir les relations avec les institutions spécialisées dans la recherche économique et les politiques de développement, notamment en ce qui concerne l’Afrique.
  1. Représenter la Banque lors de conférences, séminaires et ateliers internationaux et régionaux où seront présentés de tels documents.
  2. Exécuter d’autres tâches à la demande du Directeur et de la Haute direction.

 

COMPÉTENCES (Qualifications, expérience et connaissances) :

 

  1. Être titulaire d’au moins un Master 2/DEA/DESS en économie, politiques publiques, macroéconomie appliquée ou dans toute autre discipline pertinente ; 
  2. Justifier d’un minimum de huit (8) années d’expérience pertinente dans une institution multilatérale de développement, une instance gouvernementale ou une organisation réputée engagée dans la recherche appliquée ; 
  3. Avoir une expérience étendue et approfondie de l’utilisation de progiciels statistiques et économétriques (Eviews, Stata, Matlab, etc.) et de méthodes de traitement et d’analyse des données 
  4. Avoir une capacité avérée à constituer et diriger une équipe formée de membres du personnel motivés et à tirer parti de leur talent et de leur expertise de façon productive ; 
  5. Être capable de communiquer efficacement en anglais ou en français, avec une bonne connaissance pratique de l’autre langue;
  6. Maîtriser l’utilisation des principaux progiciels d’économétrie (Matlab, Eviews, R, Stata, GAMS, etc.) et des applications de Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel et Access), ainsi que de SAP. 

 

Seul(e)s les candidat(e)s répondant à toutes les exigences du poste et retenu(e)s pour une entrevue seront contacté(e)s. Les candidat(e)s devront soumettre un curriculum vitae (CV) complet et tout autre document complémentaire pouvant être requis. Le Président de la BAD, se réserve le droit de nommer un candidat à un grade inférieur.  La Banque africaine de développement est un employeur garantissant l’égalité des chances. Les candidatures féminines sont vivement encouragéeshttp://www.afdb.org

 

Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) ne perçoit aucun frais ou contribution de quelque nature que ce soit des candidats tout au long de son processus de recrutement (dépôt des candidatures, étude des CV, entretien d’embauche, traitement final des candidatures). En outre, la Banque ne demande aucune information relative aux comptes bancaires des candidats. Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement décline toute responsabilité de publications frauduleuses d’offres d’emploi en son nom ou, de manière générale, d’utilisation frauduleuse de son nom de quelque manière que ce soit. 

 

« Veuillez noter que la Banque n’accepte pas la double nationalité. Par conséquent, vous devez indiquer la nationalité que vous aimeriez faire valoir tout au long de votre carrière à la Banque, si vous êtes recruté(e). Veuillez télécharger des pièces d’identité délivrées par votre gouvernement, telles que le passeport, la carte d’identité nationale ou le certificat de nationalité, etc.

2022-04-13 08:44:16
full-time
