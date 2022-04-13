Joining Open Capital as a Project Leader

Desired start: Rolling start dates throughout 2022

Location: Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire; Dakar, Senegal; Accra, Ghana; Nairobi, Kenya; Kampala, Uganda

Advancing African economies, building future generations of business leaders – Help us realize a big vision!

Who we are

Open Capital Advisors is a management consulting and financial advisory firm that drives growth, enables

investment, and builds markets across Africa. We help high-impact businesses achieve scale, support investors

to deploy capital, and enable development partners and the public sector to drive inclusive market-based solutions.

Since our inception in 2010, we have completed more than 1,000 engagements across 25 countries in Africa and

have raised more than US $1 billion in capital for impactful growing businesses. Our clients have transformed

local industries ranging from agribusiness to off-grid energy, fintech, and healthcare, among others. We offer

our clients best-in-class strategic, operational, and financial advisory services — we are deeply passionate and

invested in designing innovative and impactful solutions— including market-building mechanisms, investment

vehicles, and market accelerators—to help overcome some of the biggest challenges Africa faces.

Today, our Africa-based team is a diverse mix of 150+ talented individuals of 15+ nationalities, with gender parity

across levels. We are committed to building and maintaining a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment and

live by our values, to act together, own outcomes, question boldly, and believe in others. Our team brings

experience from the world’s top consultancies, private equity firms, investment banks, development

organizations, and the private sector, including The Boston Consulting Group, Bain, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, IFC,

and The World Bank. We currently have offices in Nairobi, Kampala, Lusaka, and Lagos – in the coming years, our

ambition is to double our team size, expand geographies. Our people are our biggest asset in achieving our

mission and we proactively invest in their growth and development.

The Project Leader role

We have built a platform to drive change through African markets and are seeking exceptional team members

to join us in a 2-year minimum career-track role based in Nairobi, Kampala, Accra, Abidjan, Lusaka, or Lagos.

During this time, you will work closely with senior management to lead multiple client projects while managing

& mentoring our junior team.

As a Project Leader you will support multiple live projects simultaneously across a range of high-growth

industries and client types. Project Leaders work closely with our clients to develop business & industry strategies,

structure capital raises, and address difficult operational challenges. Our work does not end with

recommendations; in most projects, Open Capital teams oversee execution and implementation, working with

all levels of client staff.

You will join Open Capital at an exciting time – we are seeking to achieve broad, ambitious growth goals, and

leverage our strong international brand in the impact investing and frontier market space. We are being called

to solve challenges in many diverse frontier markets – from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa to Sierra Leone,

Niger, and the DRC. The right candidate should be excited to take on a new level of responsibility and genuinely

motivated by the challenging strategic and financial questions we answer for our clients.

Your skills and experience

We are looking for exceptional leaders and executers who share our motivation and drive. Project Leaders should

feel comfortable leading multiple client projects, developing complex strategies and analyses, contributing fresh

ideas, and feeling personally accountable for the impact we achieve. Our team is energetic and driven and we

are quick to reward performance and initiative. We are open to a variety of backgrounds but top candidates will

typically have the following:

• 5-10 years of proven experience at a top global management consulting firm, investment firm, or experience as an entrepreneur or leader in a high-growth business, with significant responsibility for deliverables and client service;

• Significant experience leading relevant projects, including strong communication skills and analytical abilities;

• Ability to effectively work with clients at all levels and backgrounds;

• Interest in guiding teams and mentoring our analysts & junior team members;

• Demonstrated experience in emerging markets and particularly Africa experience is preferred but not required.

• Excellent command in written and spoken English is required.

• Applicants interested in Abidjan & Dakar locations should be fluent in French and English.

Note:

OCA does not offer work permit sponsorship for Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Ghana. Work authorization in these

locations is a prerequisite for employment.

For more information: https://opencapitaladvisors.applytojob.com/apply/6oSlxWFcGG/Project-Leader