Job Title: Department: Director, Department of Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication Location: Responsible to: Date: Rank: Nairobi Regional Director March 2022 H

JOB PURPOSE

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Secretariat comprises a London and six Regional Offices. The IPPF Africa Region (IPPFAR) is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Sub-Saharan Africa and a leading sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocacy voice in the region.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the overarching goal of IPPFAR is to increase access to SRHR services to the most vulnerable youth, men and women in sub-Saharan Africa. To reach this goal, IPPFAR works with governments, the African Union (AU), regional economic commissions (RECs), the Pan-African Parliament, the United Nations, among others, to expand political and financial commitments to SRHR in Africa. For more information, please read our 2021 profile (in English and French) here.

IPPFAR is looking for a Head of Department/Director on Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication.

This position serves as the chief advisor to the Regional Director and is responsible for shaping and coordinating IPPFAR’s efforts to develop into a more diverse, relevant and agile organisation. This includes designing strategies, plans and approaches, convening key stakeholders and champions, building broader organisational understanding and ownership, and continuously facilitating learning and opportunities to improve and adapt.

The role entails a strong capacity for understanding and navigating complex systems, and identifying linkages, gaps and opportunities within them. It requires high impact communication capacity, strong facilitation skills and ability to design and put in place collaborative processes with multiple stakeholders to bring about change. S/he is expected to be deeply principled, acting as an advocate and behavioral change agent to drive momentum for IPPFAR’s organizational development aspirations towards 2030.

The post holder is a member of the senior management team (SMT) and will contribute to the overall management and leadership of the regional office S/he leads the governance, organisational development and communication team.

KEY TASKS .

The key responsibilities of the Head of/Director of Strategy, Organisational Development and Communication are the following:

Organisational development, strategy and change

Facilitate thought-leadership, frame emerging external trends and opportunities for IPFAR’s attention, and identify implications for its organisational model.

Lead the design approaches to advance IPPFAR’s aspirations to create a more solid network of Member Associations, including exploring new presence opportunities, affiliations and other new forms of collaboration.

Build understanding and ownership from a wide range of diverse stakeholders on organisational change aspirations, including supporting teams across IPPFAR to identify the implications for their work and ways to change;

Lead the Africa Regional Office' regular reviews against organizational development best practices and advise Member Associations in the region ensuring alignment with IPPF governance, management and constitutional standards.

Lead the monitoring of strategy implementation; compliance with policies, systems and procedures; rules and regulations to harness the synergy necessary for “delivering” at an optimal level of excellence.

Provide leadership and direction in organisational performance and accountability matters (governance; accreditation; management; YAM and volunteering) and work closely with Technical Departments/Units responsible for the respective portfolios.

provide leadership and direction in activities that enhance the organisation’s knowledge base; expertise and skills (research; organisational learning; knowledge management and other capacity building initiatives).

Lead IPPF’s global governance and leadership bodies to understand required changes, gaps and opportunities, including briefing notes and presentations; and well as overall Federation strategy development and change processes.

Design approaches and manage change, leadership, adaptive behaviours and Organisational Development capacity across the organisation.

Promote an organisational work culture of continuous learning, accountability and excellence in organisational performance.

Governance

Lead the development and implementation of IPPFAR organisational support to existing/Accredited Member Associations.

Provide leadership, guidance and support to the envisaged governance reforms at MA level.

Lead in identifying MAs governance capacity building requirements and develop appropriate strategies to address the capacity gaps; Help identify new opportunities for future affiliation, and work with relevant stakeholders to continue diversifying.

Design and lead new approaches to recruit new IPPF members and affiliates

Supervise the support to potential candidates for membership in developing business plans, including coordinating with key stakeholders, by facilitating review processes and supporting the submission of applications for accreditation.

Ensure new Collaborative Partners (CPs) receive proper orientation, support to navigate IPPF in their new role; Support CPs with their organizational change and transition processes, including through ongoing monitoring and assessments;

Coordinate and supervise the accreditation processes of Member Associations in the region and the induction on governance and ODs across the region.

Communication

Supervise the design and oversee the planning and execution of the work plans for Media, Digital Strategy, Public Advocacy, Internal Communication and all IPPFAR communication activities.

Strategically prioritise and scale up social media and digital communication with the aim to 1) elevate and rejuvenate the organisation’s profile (with a particular emphasis on the broader IPPFAR mandate); 2) increase the number of followers; 3) attract and inform donors; 4) ensure that the positive and empowering opportunities IPPF brings to individuals and societies across the globe are communicated in ways that engage the general public, policy makers, the donor community and the media.

Management

The postholder will supervise a team of national and international specialized staff. S/he will also be expected to carry out any other duties as shall from time to time be required by the Regional Director.

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: The incumbent must have strong knowledge of strategic development and planning with solid background in environment scanning, policy development, assessment of organizational needs and the design, implementation and evaluation of programs that facilitate the professional development and continuous learning of team members, particularly executives and emerging leaders. Demonstrates professional competence and mastery Strategy, Organizational Development and Governance; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work. Experience with design and innovation, strategy development and planning. Dynamic, creative and innovative process design and facilitation approaches. Experience leading organizational change and transition processes.

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

ACCOUNTABILIY: Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

LEADERSHIP: Systems thinking mindset and high degree of political acumen, able to see the linkages among different parts of the organisation, understand the big picture, and see the types of changes required and influencing strategies to do so. Ability to build collective trust and confidence amongst key players at all levels of the organisation. Serves as a role model that other people want to follow: empowers others to translate vision into results; is proactive in developing strategies to accomplish objectives; establishes and maintains relationships with a broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; anticipates and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; drives for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; shows the courage to take unpopular stands. Provides leadership and takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; demonstrates knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in staffing.

JUDGEMENT/DECISION-MAKING: Identifies the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the problem quickly; gathers relevant information before making a decision; considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them; takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization; proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information; checks assumptions against facts; determines the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for the decision; makes tough decisions when necessary.

Education

Post graduate degree in organisational development, behavioural science, international

Development, communication or equivalent qualifications and experience.

Work Experience

At least 10 years of relevant work experience or equivalent in strategy, organizational development, design, innovation, communication and/or change management, with demonstrated understanding of complex multinational organisations and multicultural environments. Experience in international development preferable.

Languages

English and French are the working languages of IPPFAR. For this post, fluency in English and French or in English and Portuguese (both oral and written) is required.

Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.

Other requirements

Leadership and management

A deep insight into national, regional and international SRHR contexts and trends.

Embrace safeguarding and other internal policies and is compliant with their implementation.

Good understanding of SRHR

Creativity and innovation

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Diplomatic skills

Skills in strategic planning and performance management

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Power Point and other data analysis software)

Experience in working in a multicultural environment.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

Willing to travel internationally – about 30 days a year.