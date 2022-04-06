Offres d'emploi

Kenya

Director, Department of Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

| Institutions-ONG

Job Title:

Department:

Director, Department of Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Location:

Responsible to:

Date:

Rank:

Nairobi

Regional Director

March 2022

H

  1. JOB PURPOSE

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Secretariat comprises a London and six Regional Offices. The IPPF Africa Region (IPPFAR) is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Sub-Saharan Africa and a leading sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocacy voice in the region.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the overarching goal of IPPFAR is to increase access to SRHR services to the most vulnerable youth, men and women in sub-Saharan Africa. To reach this goal, IPPFAR works with governments, the African Union (AU), regional economic commissions (RECs), the Pan-African Parliament, the United Nations, among others, to expand political and financial commitments to SRHR in Africa. For more information, please read our 2021 profile (in English and French) here.

IPPFAR is looking for a Head of Department/Director on Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication.

This position serves as the chief advisor to the Regional Director and is responsible for shaping and coordinating IPPFAR’s efforts to develop into a more diverse, relevant and agile organisation. This includes designing strategies, plans and approaches, convening key stakeholders and champions, building broader organisational understanding and ownership, and continuously facilitating learning and opportunities to improve and adapt.

The role entails a strong capacity for understanding and navigating complex systems, and identifying linkages, gaps and opportunities within them. It requires high impact communication capacity, strong facilitation skills and ability to design and put in place collaborative processes with multiple stakeholders to bring about change. S/he is expected to be deeply principled, acting as an advocate and behavioral change agent to drive momentum for IPPFAR’s organizational development aspirations towards 2030.

The post holder is a member of the senior management team (SMT) and will contribute to the overall management and leadership of the regional office S/he leads the governance, organisational development and communication team.

  1. KEY TASKS.

The key responsibilities of the Head of/Director of Strategy, Organisational Development and Communication are the following:

  1. Organisational development, strategy and change

 

  • Facilitate thought-leadership, frame emerging external trends and opportunities for IPFAR’s attention, and identify implications for its organisational model.
  • Lead the design approaches to advance IPPFAR’s aspirations to create a more solid network of Member Associations, including exploring new presence opportunities, affiliations and other new forms of collaboration.
  • Build understanding and ownership from a wide range of diverse stakeholders on organisational change aspirations, including supporting teams across IPPFAR to identify the implications for their work and ways to change; 
  • Lead the Africa Regional Office' regular reviews against organizational development best practices and advise Member Associations in the region ensuring alignment with IPPF governance, management and constitutional standards.
  • Lead the monitoring of strategy implementation; compliance with policies, systems and procedures; rules and regulations to harness the synergy necessary for “delivering” at an optimal level of excellence. 
  • Provide leadership and direction in organisational performance and accountability matters (governance; accreditation; management; YAM and volunteering) and work closely with Technical Departments/Units responsible for the respective portfolios. 
  • provide leadership and direction in activities that enhance the organisation’s knowledge base; expertise and skills (research; organisational learning; knowledge management and other capacity building initiatives).
  • Lead IPPF’s global governance and leadership bodies to understand required changes, gaps and opportunities, including briefing notes and presentations; and well as overall Federation strategy development and change processes.
  • Design approaches and manage change, leadership, adaptive behaviours and Organisational Development capacity across the organisation. 
  • Promote an organisational work culture of continuous learning, accountability and excellence in organisational performance. 

  1. Governance

 

  • Lead the development and implementation of IPPFAR organisational support to existing/Accredited Member Associations. 
  • Provide leadership, guidance and support to the envisaged governance reforms at MA level. 
  • Lead in identifying MAs governance capacity building requirements and develop appropriate strategies to address the capacity gaps; Help identify new opportunities for future affiliation, and work with relevant stakeholders to continue diversifying. 
  • Design and lead new approaches to recruit new IPPF members and affiliates
  • Supervise the support to potential candidates for membership in developing business plans, including coordinating with key stakeholders, by facilitating review processes and supporting the submission of applications for accreditation. 
  • Ensure new Collaborative Partners (CPs) receive proper orientation, support to navigate IPPF in their new role; Support CPs with their organizational change and transition processes, including through ongoing monitoring and assessments;
  • Coordinate and supervise the accreditation processes of Member Associations in the region and the induction on governance and ODs across the region. 

  1. Communication

 

  • Supervise the design and oversee the planning and execution of the work plans for Media, Digital Strategy, Public Advocacy, Internal Communication and all IPPFAR communication activities.
  • Strategically prioritise and scale up social media and digital communication with the aim to 1) elevate and rejuvenate the organisation’s profile (with a particular emphasis on the broader IPPFAR mandate); 2) increase the number of followers; 3) attract and inform donors; 4) ensure that the positive and empowering opportunities IPPF brings to individuals and societies across the globe are communicated in ways that engage the general public, policy makers, the donor community  and the media. 

  1. Management

The postholder will supervise a team of national and international specialized staff. S/he will also be expected to carry out any other duties as shall from time to time be required by the Regional Director.

  1. PERSON SPECIFICATION

 

  1. Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: The incumbent must have strong knowledge of strategic development and planning with solid background in environment scanning, policy development, assessment of organizational needs and the design, implementation and evaluation of programs that facilitate the professional development and continuous learning of team members, particularly executives and emerging leaders. Demonstrates professional competence and mastery Strategy, Organizational Development and Governance; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work. Experience with design and innovation, strategy development and planning. Dynamic, creative and innovative process design and facilitation approaches. Experience leading organizational change and transition processes.

 

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

 

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

 

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

 

ACCOUNTABILIY: Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

 

LEADERSHIP: Systems thinking mindset and high degree of political acumen, able to see the linkages among different parts of the organisation, understand the big picture, and see the types of changes required and influencing strategies to do so. Ability to build collective trust and confidence amongst key players at all levels of the organisation. Serves as a role model that other people want to follow: empowers others to translate vision into results; is proactive in developing strategies to accomplish objectives; establishes and maintains relationships with a broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; anticipates and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; drives for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; shows the courage to take unpopular stands. Provides leadership and takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; demonstrates knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in staffing. 

 

JUDGEMENT/DECISION-MAKING: Identifies the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the problem quickly; gathers relevant information before making a decision; considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them; takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization; proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information; checks assumptions against facts; determines the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for the decision; makes tough decisions when necessary.

  1. Education

 

Post graduate degree in organisational development, behavioural science, international

Development, communication or equivalent qualifications and experience. 

 

  1. Work Experience

At least 10 years of relevant work experience or equivalent in strategy, organizational development, design, innovation, communication and/or change management, with demonstrated understanding of complex multinational organisations and multicultural environments. Experience in international development preferable.

 

  1. Languages

English and French are the working languages of IPPFAR. For this post, fluency in English and French or in English and Portuguese (both oral and written) is required. 

  1. Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.

  1. Other requirements

Leadership and management

A deep insight into national, regional and international SRHR contexts and trends.

Embrace safeguarding and other internal policies and is compliant with their implementation.

Good understanding of SRHR

Creativity and innovation

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Diplomatic skills

Skills in strategic planning and performance management

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Power Point and other data analysis software)

Experience in working in a multicultural environment.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

Willing to travel internationally – about 30 days a year.

2022-04-06 14:56:27
full-time

Job Title:

Department:

Director, Department of Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Location:

Responsible to:

Date:

Rank:

Nairobi

Regional Director

March 2022

H

  1. JOB PURPOSE

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Secretariat comprises a London and six Regional Offices. The IPPF Africa Region (IPPFAR) is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Sub-Saharan Africa and a leading sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocacy voice in the region.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the overarching goal of IPPFAR is to increase access to SRHR services to the most vulnerable youth, men and women in sub-Saharan Africa. To reach this goal, IPPFAR works with governments, the African Union (AU), regional economic commissions (RECs), the Pan-African Parliament, the United Nations, among others, to expand political and financial commitments to SRHR in Africa. For more information, please read our 2021 profile (in English and French) here.

IPPFAR is looking for a Head of Department/Director on Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication.

This position serves as the chief advisor to the Regional Director and is responsible for shaping and coordinating IPPFAR’s efforts to develop into a more diverse, relevant and agile organisation. This includes designing strategies, plans and approaches, convening key stakeholders and champions, building broader organisational understanding and ownership, and continuously facilitating learning and opportunities to improve and adapt.

The role entails a strong capacity for understanding and navigating complex systems, and identifying linkages, gaps and opportunities within them. It requires high impact communication capacity, strong facilitation skills and ability to design and put in place collaborative processes with multiple stakeholders to bring about change. S/he is expected to be deeply principled, acting as an advocate and behavioral change agent to drive momentum for IPPFAR’s organizational development aspirations towards 2030.

The post holder is a member of the senior management team (SMT) and will contribute to the overall management and leadership of the regional office S/he leads the governance, organisational development and communication team.

  1. KEY TASKS.

The key responsibilities of the Head of/Director of Strategy, Organisational Development and Communication are the following:

  1. Organisational development, strategy and change

 

  • Facilitate thought-leadership, frame emerging external trends and opportunities for IPFAR’s attention, and identify implications for its organisational model.
  • Lead the design approaches to advance IPPFAR’s aspirations to create a more solid network of Member Associations, including exploring new presence opportunities, affiliations and other new forms of collaboration.
  • Build understanding and ownership from a wide range of diverse stakeholders on organisational change aspirations, including supporting teams across IPPFAR to identify the implications for their work and ways to change; 
  • Lead the Africa Regional Office’ regular reviews against organizational development best practices and advise Member Associations in the region ensuring alignment with IPPF governance, management and constitutional standards.
  • Lead the monitoring of strategy implementation; compliance with policies, systems and procedures; rules and regulations to harness the synergy necessary for “delivering” at an optimal level of excellence. 
  • Provide leadership and direction in organisational performance and accountability matters (governance; accreditation; management; YAM and volunteering) and work closely with Technical Departments/Units responsible for the respective portfolios. 
  • provide leadership and direction in activities that enhance the organisation’s knowledge base; expertise and skills (research; organisational learning; knowledge management and other capacity building initiatives).
  • Lead IPPF’s global governance and leadership bodies to understand required changes, gaps and opportunities, including briefing notes and presentations; and well as overall Federation strategy development and change processes.
  • Design approaches and manage change, leadership, adaptive behaviours and Organisational Development capacity across the organisation. 
  • Promote an organisational work culture of continuous learning, accountability and excellence in organisational performance. 

  1. Governance

 

  • Lead the development and implementation of IPPFAR organisational support to existing/Accredited Member Associations. 
  • Provide leadership, guidance and support to the envisaged governance reforms at MA level. 
  • Lead in identifying MAs governance capacity building requirements and develop appropriate strategies to address the capacity gaps; Help identify new opportunities for future affiliation, and work with relevant stakeholders to continue diversifying. 
  • Design and lead new approaches to recruit new IPPF members and affiliates
  • Supervise the support to potential candidates for membership in developing business plans, including coordinating with key stakeholders, by facilitating review processes and supporting the submission of applications for accreditation. 
  • Ensure new Collaborative Partners (CPs) receive proper orientation, support to navigate IPPF in their new role; Support CPs with their organizational change and transition processes, including through ongoing monitoring and assessments;
  • Coordinate and supervise the accreditation processes of Member Associations in the region and the induction on governance and ODs across the region. 

  1. Communication

 

  • Supervise the design and oversee the planning and execution of the work plans for Media, Digital Strategy, Public Advocacy, Internal Communication and all IPPFAR communication activities.
  • Strategically prioritise and scale up social media and digital communication with the aim to 1) elevate and rejuvenate the organisation’s profile (with a particular emphasis on the broader IPPFAR mandate); 2) increase the number of followers; 3) attract and inform donors; 4) ensure that the positive and empowering opportunities IPPF brings to individuals and societies across the globe are communicated in ways that engage the general public, policy makers, the donor community  and the media. 

  1. Management

The postholder will supervise a team of national and international specialized staff. S/he will also be expected to carry out any other duties as shall from time to time be required by the Regional Director.

  1. PERSON SPECIFICATION

 

  1. Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: The incumbent must have strong knowledge of strategic development and planning with solid background in environment scanning, policy development, assessment of organizational needs and the design, implementation and evaluation of programs that facilitate the professional development and continuous learning of team members, particularly executives and emerging leaders. Demonstrates professional competence and mastery Strategy, Organizational Development and Governance; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work. Experience with design and innovation, strategy development and planning. Dynamic, creative and innovative process design and facilitation approaches. Experience leading organizational change and transition processes.

 

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

 

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

 

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

 

ACCOUNTABILIY: Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

 

LEADERSHIP: Systems thinking mindset and high degree of political acumen, able to see the linkages among different parts of the organisation, understand the big picture, and see the types of changes required and influencing strategies to do so. Ability to build collective trust and confidence amongst key players at all levels of the organisation. Serves as a role model that other people want to follow: empowers others to translate vision into results; is proactive in developing strategies to accomplish objectives; establishes and maintains relationships with a broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; anticipates and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; drives for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; shows the courage to take unpopular stands. Provides leadership and takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; demonstrates knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in staffing. 

 

JUDGEMENT/DECISION-MAKING: Identifies the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the problem quickly; gathers relevant information before making a decision; considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them; takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization; proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information; checks assumptions against facts; determines the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for the decision; makes tough decisions when necessary.

  1. Education

 

Post graduate degree in organisational development, behavioural science, international

Development, communication or equivalent qualifications and experience. 

 

  1. Work Experience

At least 10 years of relevant work experience or equivalent in strategy, organizational development, design, innovation, communication and/or change management, with demonstrated understanding of complex multinational organisations and multicultural environments. Experience in international development preferable.

 

  1. Languages

English and French are the working languages of IPPFAR. For this post, fluency in English and French or in English and Portuguese (both oral and written) is required. 

  1. Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.

  1. Other requirements

Leadership and management

A deep insight into national, regional and international SRHR contexts and trends.

Embrace safeguarding and other internal policies and is compliant with their implementation.

Good understanding of SRHR

Creativity and innovation

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Diplomatic skills

Skills in strategic planning and performance management

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Power Point and other data analysis software)

Experience in working in a multicultural environment.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

Willing to travel internationally – about 30 days a year.

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Kenya

| Institutions-ONG

Job Title:

Department:

Director, Department of Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication

Location:

Responsible to:

Date:

Rank:

Nairobi

Regional Director

March 2022

H

  1. JOB PURPOSE

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Secretariat comprises a London and six Regional Offices. The IPPF Africa Region (IPPFAR) is one of the leading providers of quality sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services in Sub-Saharan Africa and a leading sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocacy voice in the region.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the overarching goal of IPPFAR is to increase access to SRHR services to the most vulnerable youth, men and women in sub-Saharan Africa. To reach this goal, IPPFAR works with governments, the African Union (AU), regional economic commissions (RECs), the Pan-African Parliament, the United Nations, among others, to expand political and financial commitments to SRHR in Africa. For more information, please read our 2021 profile (in English and French) here.

IPPFAR is looking for a Head of Department/Director on Strategy, Organizational Development and Communication.

This position serves as the chief advisor to the Regional Director and is responsible for shaping and coordinating IPPFAR’s efforts to develop into a more diverse, relevant and agile organisation. This includes designing strategies, plans and approaches, convening key stakeholders and champions, building broader organisational understanding and ownership, and continuously facilitating learning and opportunities to improve and adapt.

The role entails a strong capacity for understanding and navigating complex systems, and identifying linkages, gaps and opportunities within them. It requires high impact communication capacity, strong facilitation skills and ability to design and put in place collaborative processes with multiple stakeholders to bring about change. S/he is expected to be deeply principled, acting as an advocate and behavioral change agent to drive momentum for IPPFAR’s organizational development aspirations towards 2030.

The post holder is a member of the senior management team (SMT) and will contribute to the overall management and leadership of the regional office S/he leads the governance, organisational development and communication team.

  1. KEY TASKS.

The key responsibilities of the Head of/Director of Strategy, Organisational Development and Communication are the following:

  1. Organisational development, strategy and change

 

  • Facilitate thought-leadership, frame emerging external trends and opportunities for IPFAR’s attention, and identify implications for its organisational model.
  • Lead the design approaches to advance IPPFAR’s aspirations to create a more solid network of Member Associations, including exploring new presence opportunities, affiliations and other new forms of collaboration.
  • Build understanding and ownership from a wide range of diverse stakeholders on organisational change aspirations, including supporting teams across IPPFAR to identify the implications for their work and ways to change; 
  • Lead the Africa Regional Office' regular reviews against organizational development best practices and advise Member Associations in the region ensuring alignment with IPPF governance, management and constitutional standards.
  • Lead the monitoring of strategy implementation; compliance with policies, systems and procedures; rules and regulations to harness the synergy necessary for “delivering” at an optimal level of excellence. 
  • Provide leadership and direction in organisational performance and accountability matters (governance; accreditation; management; YAM and volunteering) and work closely with Technical Departments/Units responsible for the respective portfolios. 
  • provide leadership and direction in activities that enhance the organisation’s knowledge base; expertise and skills (research; organisational learning; knowledge management and other capacity building initiatives).
  • Lead IPPF’s global governance and leadership bodies to understand required changes, gaps and opportunities, including briefing notes and presentations; and well as overall Federation strategy development and change processes.
  • Design approaches and manage change, leadership, adaptive behaviours and Organisational Development capacity across the organisation. 
  • Promote an organisational work culture of continuous learning, accountability and excellence in organisational performance. 

  1. Governance

 

  • Lead the development and implementation of IPPFAR organisational support to existing/Accredited Member Associations. 
  • Provide leadership, guidance and support to the envisaged governance reforms at MA level. 
  • Lead in identifying MAs governance capacity building requirements and develop appropriate strategies to address the capacity gaps; Help identify new opportunities for future affiliation, and work with relevant stakeholders to continue diversifying. 
  • Design and lead new approaches to recruit new IPPF members and affiliates
  • Supervise the support to potential candidates for membership in developing business plans, including coordinating with key stakeholders, by facilitating review processes and supporting the submission of applications for accreditation. 
  • Ensure new Collaborative Partners (CPs) receive proper orientation, support to navigate IPPF in their new role; Support CPs with their organizational change and transition processes, including through ongoing monitoring and assessments;
  • Coordinate and supervise the accreditation processes of Member Associations in the region and the induction on governance and ODs across the region. 

  1. Communication

 

  • Supervise the design and oversee the planning and execution of the work plans for Media, Digital Strategy, Public Advocacy, Internal Communication and all IPPFAR communication activities.
  • Strategically prioritise and scale up social media and digital communication with the aim to 1) elevate and rejuvenate the organisation’s profile (with a particular emphasis on the broader IPPFAR mandate); 2) increase the number of followers; 3) attract and inform donors; 4) ensure that the positive and empowering opportunities IPPF brings to individuals and societies across the globe are communicated in ways that engage the general public, policy makers, the donor community  and the media. 

  1. Management

The postholder will supervise a team of national and international specialized staff. S/he will also be expected to carry out any other duties as shall from time to time be required by the Regional Director.

  1. PERSON SPECIFICATION

 

  1. Competencies

PROFESSIONALISM: The incumbent must have strong knowledge of strategic development and planning with solid background in environment scanning, policy development, assessment of organizational needs and the design, implementation and evaluation of programs that facilitate the professional development and continuous learning of team members, particularly executives and emerging leaders. Demonstrates professional competence and mastery Strategy, Organizational Development and Governance; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns. Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work. Experience with design and innovation, strategy development and planning. Dynamic, creative and innovative process design and facilitation approaches. Experience leading organizational change and transition processes.

 

COMMUNICATION: Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

 

TEAMWORK: Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

 

PLANNING & ORGANIZING: Develops clear goals that are consistent with agreed strategies; identifies priority activities and assignments; adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate amount of time and resources for completing work; foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning; monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary; uses time efficiently.

 

ACCOUNTABILIY: Takes ownership of all responsibilities and honours commitments; delivers outputs for which one has responsibility within prescribed time, cost and quality standards; operates in compliance with organizational regulations and rules; supports subordinates, provides oversight and takes responsibility for delegated assignments; takes personal responsibility for his/her own shortcomings and those of the work unit, where applicable.

 

LEADERSHIP: Systems thinking mindset and high degree of political acumen, able to see the linkages among different parts of the organisation, understand the big picture, and see the types of changes required and influencing strategies to do so. Ability to build collective trust and confidence amongst key players at all levels of the organisation. Serves as a role model that other people want to follow: empowers others to translate vision into results; is proactive in developing strategies to accomplish objectives; establishes and maintains relationships with a broad range of people to understand needs and gain support; anticipates and resolves conflicts by pursuing mutually agreeable solutions; drives for change and improvements; does not accept the status quo; shows the courage to take unpopular stands. Provides leadership and takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work; demonstrates knowledge of strategies and commitment to the goal of gender balance in staffing. 

 

JUDGEMENT/DECISION-MAKING: Identifies the key issues in a complex situation, and comes to the heart of the problem quickly; gathers relevant information before making a decision; considers positive and negative impacts of decisions prior to making them; takes decisions with an eye to the impact on others and on the Organization; proposes a course of action or makes a recommendation based on all available information; checks assumptions against facts; determines the actions proposed will satisfy the expressed and underlying needs for the decision; makes tough decisions when necessary.

  1. Education

 

Post graduate degree in organisational development, behavioural science, international

Development, communication or equivalent qualifications and experience. 

 

  1. Work Experience

At least 10 years of relevant work experience or equivalent in strategy, organizational development, design, innovation, communication and/or change management, with demonstrated understanding of complex multinational organisations and multicultural environments. Experience in international development preferable.

 

  1. Languages

English and French are the working languages of IPPFAR. For this post, fluency in English and French or in English and Portuguese (both oral and written) is required. 

  1. Assessment

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.

  1. Other requirements

Leadership and management

A deep insight into national, regional and international SRHR contexts and trends.

Embrace safeguarding and other internal policies and is compliant with their implementation.

Good understanding of SRHR

Creativity and innovation

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Diplomatic skills

Skills in strategic planning and performance management

Excellent report writing and presentation skills

Computer literacy (Word, Excel, Power Point and other data analysis software)

Experience in working in a multicultural environment.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

Willing to travel internationally – about 30 days a year.

2022-04-06 14:56:27
full-time
USA

| Enseignement-Formation
Organisation: Global Partnership for Education Role: Chief Executive Officer Location: Washington DC, USA Job No/Reference - 2202-110NA Closing Date: 5th May 2022 The Board of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) seeks to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to succeed Alice P. Albright as she completes a highly successful nine-year tenure. The new CEO will build on the organization’s considerable achievements over the past twenty years with a special emphasis on global education’s best practices related to diversity, inclusion and the education of girls. Since 2002, GPE’s dynamic mission has helped more than 160 million children receive an education in its partner countries. The gap between boys’ and girls’ primary school completion rates declined from 6.1 percent five years ago to 3.4 percent today. In 2022, GPE provided countries nearly $1 billion across 107 grants. The organization has already raised US$4 billion to accelerate learning over the next five years. This resource will promote efforts to reach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all. The GPE embodies a partnership between governments, international organizations, civil society – including youth and teacher organizations – the private sector, and private foundations to transform education systems. Successful CEO candidates will possess strong leadership, political and strategic acumen, impeccable integrity and an understanding of global best practices in education. GPE actively seeks a dynamic, creative and internationally visionary leader who values diversity and will continue to extend the organization’s impact as it moves forward in the coming decade. GPE welcomes candidates from all fields and all types of organizations: public, multilateral, business, NGO and academia. GPE has retained Russell Reynolds Associates to assist with this appointment. For further information on the position and additional details on qualifications, requirements, terms and conditions of service and how to apply, please visit: www.rraresponses.com The closing date for applications 05 May 2022.
2022-03-28 07:02:03
full-time
Canada

| Institutions-ONG
Post Number: 1CAUIS0071PA Grade: P-5 Parent Sector: UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) Duty Station: Montreal, Canada Job Family: Education Type of contract: Project Appointment Duration of contract: 2 years Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 21-APR-2022 (EXTENDED) BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST The UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) is the statistical office of UNESCO and is the UN depository for global statistics in the fields of education, science, technology and innovation, culture and communication. The UIS is the official source of internationally comparable data used to monitor progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal on education. The UIS is the official source of SDG 4 Global and Thematic Frameworks, SDG target 9.5 and SDG 11.4.1. and hosts and co-chairs the Technical Cooperation Group on the indicators for SDG 4. The UIS promotes the alignment of education monitoring frameworks through its technical input to the strategies of global and regional mechanism, such as the Global Education Cooperation Mechanism (GCM), G7, G20 and significant partners and donors to education work. The UIS is developing a Global Education Observatory (GEO), with the vision of providing Member States and the international community with a gateway to education-related data that fulfils the need of national, regional and global stakeholders for easy access to information for decision making, which responds flexibly to short, medium and long-term priorities. Within the mandate of strengthening SDG reporting, the UIS is supporting regions and countries in developing benchmarks for selected SDG 4 indicators and region-specific education indicators; and, under the leadership of the African Union, is responsible for reporting against the CESA framework.  As part of its strategy for collaboration, brokerage and the generation of public goods the UIS has worked with UNICEF, World Bank, OECD and the GEMR on the Joint Survey of national education responses to COVID 19 and is developing resources to support the monitoring of commitments for Mission: Recovering Education 2021. The UIS is developing a Global Education Observatory (GEO), with the vision of providing Member States and the international community with a gateway to education-related data that fulfils the need of national, regional, and global stakeholders for easy access to information for decision making, which responds flexibly to short, medium and long-term priorities. The UIS Education Section is responsible for working with member states to strengthen the coverage of the UIS Core System of Education Indicators; in particular the UIS Education Surveys and, delivering a strategy that supports countries in reporting and accessing recent and relevant data for policy needs. PURPOSE Under the overall authority and supervision of the Director of UNESCO Institute for Statistics, the incumbent, as Head of Education Section, is responsible for delivering a strategy to increase the reporting by Member States against the UIS Core System of Education Indicators, with a focus on Africa. The post holder will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with countries to strengthen the reporting of education indicators and their use in national and regional policy development. S/he will develop analytical methods to strengthen and complement traditional data collection and develop guidance, tools and materials that support countries in reporting and accessing recent and relevant data for policy needs. S/he plays a significant role in maintaining and pursuing strategic partnerships and resource mobilisation, building strong relationships with technical partners, regional organisations, National Commissions and Member State line ministries, and advocating for adoption of the Education 2030 agenda within the global context. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS
  1. Education Standards & Methodologies
  • Provide leadership and guidance to the development of ISCED and other educational standards and indicators, arising from the analysis of data reporting challenges, in order to develop a programme of methodological work aligned to the Institute’s strategy and responsive to policy makers needs with a focus on LDCs and Africa;
  • Develop and maintain the ISCED governance mechanisms, strengthen implementation and coherence of the classification system;
  • Facilitate dialogue across expertise and throughout networks, discussing emerging trends, application of best practices and exchanging ideas;
  • Develop and contribute to methodological documents that support the work of governance mechanisms including the Technical Cooperation Group on the Indicators for SDG 4-Education 2030 (TCG) and the Inter-agency and Expert Group on SDG Indicators (IAEG-SDGs).
  1. Regional and Country Engagement
Developing and maintaining a Country Engagement Strategy that supports countries in reporting against the UIS Core System of Education Indicators; and accessing recent and relevant data for policy needs including:
  • Develop and implement a programme of work for a capacity building with a focus on LDCs and Priority Africa; coordinating with internal and external partners in order to align to criteria for prioritisation and reduce fragmentation and inefficiencies;
  • Ensure effective consultation and collaboration with member states in the development of the UIS programme of work and alignment of work with national, regional and UN development frameworks;
  • Build strong relationships with technical partners, regional organisations, National Commissions and Member State line ministries in order to develop and further the Institutes strategy for education data and accountability;
  • Provide guidance, tools, frameworks and materials, to increase the capacity of countries to collect, report and use education indicators for monitoring and policy development.
  1. UIS Education Surveys and Data Releases
Contribute to the UIS Data Release, Dissemination and Outreach:
  • Plan and manage the Education Surveys activities including data and indicator validation and integration of education statistics in UIS database;
  • Implement innovation in data collection and processing tools and in order to improve response rates and reduce the burden of reporting for countries;
  • Monitor Key Performance Indicators for the section’s work on Surveys and Data Releases;
  • Maintain and make accessible the methodological information for the UIS Core System of Indicators and ISCED classifications;
  • Implement the Statistical Quality Assurance Framework and contribute to its development.
  1. Representation, Policy Advice, Knowledge and Expertise Exchange
  • Develop and contribute to technical partnerships and capacity development, particularly at the regional level, actively networking and providing advice to create synergies, strengthen and identify key partnerships and to obtain funding and increased visibility for the programme.
  • Establish, facilitate and provide authoritative substantial input to senior level development partner education statistics working groups. Influence and guide the development of policy positions, formulation and implementation in order to meet the Institute’s priorities and strategy;
  • Represent at the Senior level the Education statistics programmes to internal and external networks, such as the UN management systems, agencies, development partners and funders, organizations, National Commissions, and ministries;
  1. Resource Mobilization
  • Lead resource mobilization and develop funding mechanisms for the section in accordance with the Institute’s strategy and work programme. Establish collaborative and influential partnerships enhancing UIS’ standing and influence in the Field;
  • Lead and supervise the entire funding process, including developing and writing proposals, agreements, validating progress reports and ensuring the timely implementation and completion of project/programme activities;
  1. Innovation
Contribute to the work of the Foresight and Innovation Team in:
  • Explore innovative methods to increase the robustness of education indicators derived from traditional data collection methods and contribute to the design and development of experimental indicators; assess benefits of digitalisation and emerging technologies on data collection and on the broader education concepts;
  • Develop and implement a programme of work on research and case studies;
  1. Management
  • Direct the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the section’s initiatives and activities, identifying and operationalizing partnerships including cooperation with other UNESCO sectors/field offices/regional bureaux;
  • Organize working methods and teams around the efficient and sustainable implementation of core work priorities;
  • Contribute to the UIS reporting, including the preparation of documents for UIS and UNESCO governing bodies; and for other internal and external stakeholder including donors and development partners.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS Education  Advanced university degree (master’s degree or equivalent) in statistics, economics, demography, mathematics, education or social sciences with a substantial applied statistics / data sciences component or equivalent experience gained on-the-job. Work experience
  • Minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience as a statistician working with administrative, finance, survey, and/or assessment data relating to education, especially with developing countries, of which at least five years is at international level either within a UN or similar agency or in a Government Ministry or agency.
  • Experience of working as a statistician, researcher or analyst on programmes or activities relating to methodological development in the field of education statistics, particularly with SDG 4 global, regional and national education monitoring frameworks.
  • Demonstrated ability to deliver support to LDCs in strengthening education data capacity.
  • Experience of working in developing countries with National Statistical Offices or Planning Units.
  • Experience in designing, managing and implementing project and programme activities pertaining developing innovative and effective data collection, analysis and dissemination systems; and of working with data from multiple sources.
  • Experience in partnership development and resource mobilization.
Skills/competencies
  • Demonstrated ability to explore innovative options to deliver education data methodology and analytical products, including understanding how to leverage on emerging methodological and technology opportunities.
  • Demonstrated capability to prepare analytical and dissemination products on complex technical issues suitable for a general policy audience.
  • Demonstrated capability to plan and manage projects.
  • Ability to manage and establish an effective and collaborative team in a multicultural environment.
  • Excellent IT knowledge and skills with statistical programmes.
Language Excellent knowledge of English. For more information on how to apply, please click the Apply button.
2022-03-16 14:44:13
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer