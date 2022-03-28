Chief Executive Officer

BACKGROUND AND OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST

PURPOSE

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS

Education Standards & Methodologies

Provide leadership and guidance to the development of ISCED and other educational standards and indicators, arising from the analysis of data reporting challenges, in order to develop a programme of methodological work aligned to the Institute’s strategy and responsive to policy makers needs with a focus on LDCs and Africa;

Develop and maintain the ISCED governance mechanisms, strengthen implementation and coherence of the classification system;

Facilitate dialogue across expertise and throughout networks, discussing emerging trends, application of best practices and exchanging ideas;

Develop and contribute to methodological documents that support the work of governance mechanisms including the Technical Cooperation Group on the Indicators for SDG 4-Education 2030 (TCG) and the Inter-agency and Expert Group on SDG Indicators (IAEG-SDGs).

Regional and Country Engagement

Develop and implement a programme of work for a capacity building with a focus on LDCs and Priority Africa; coordinating with internal and external partners in order to align to criteria for prioritisation and reduce fragmentation and inefficiencies;

Ensure effective consultation and collaboration with member states in the development of the UIS programme of work and alignment of work with national, regional and UN development frameworks;

Build strong relationships with technical partners, regional organisations, National Commissions and Member State line ministries in order to develop and further the Institutes strategy for education data and accountability;

Provide guidance, tools, frameworks and materials, to increase the capacity of countries to collect, report and use education indicators for monitoring and policy development.

UIS Education Surveys and Data Releases

Plan and manage the Education Surveys activities including data and indicator validation and integration of education statistics in UIS database;

Implement innovation in data collection and processing tools and in order to improve response rates and reduce the burden of reporting for countries;

Monitor Key Performance Indicators for the section’s work on Surveys and Data Releases;

Maintain and make accessible the methodological information for the UIS Core System of Indicators and ISCED classifications;

Implement the Statistical Quality Assurance Framework and contribute to its development.

Representation, Policy Advice, Knowledge and Expertise Exchange

Develop and contribute to technical partnerships and capacity development, particularly at the regional level, actively networking and providing advice to create synergies, strengthen and identify key partnerships and to obtain funding and increased visibility for the programme.

Establish, facilitate and provide authoritative substantial input to senior level development partner education statistics working groups. Influence and guide the development of policy positions, formulation and implementation in order to meet the Institute’s priorities and strategy;

Represent at the Senior level the Education statistics programmes to internal and external networks, such as the UN management systems, agencies, development partners and funders, organizations, National Commissions, and ministries;

Resource Mobilization

Lead resource mobilization and develop funding mechanisms for the section in accordance with the Institute’s strategy and work programme. Establish collaborative and influential partnerships enhancing UIS’ standing and influence in the Field;

Lead and supervise the entire funding process, including developing and writing proposals, agreements, validating progress reports and ensuring the timely implementation and completion of project/programme activities;

Innovation

Explore innovative methods to increase the robustness of education indicators derived from traditional data collection methods and contribute to the design and development of experimental indicators; assess benefits of digitalisation and emerging technologies on data collection and on the broader education concepts;

Develop and implement a programme of work on research and case studies;

Management

Direct the design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the section’s initiatives and activities, identifying and operationalizing partnerships including cooperation with other UNESCO sectors/field offices/regional bureaux;

Organize working methods and teams around the efficient and sustainable implementation of core work priorities;

Contribute to the UIS reporting, including the preparation of documents for UIS and UNESCO governing bodies; and for other internal and external stakeholder including donors and development partners.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience as a statistician working with administrative, finance, survey, and/or assessment data relating to education, especially with developing countries, of which at least five years is at international level either within a UN or similar agency or in a Government Ministry or agency.

Experience of working as a statistician, researcher or analyst on programmes or activities relating to methodological development in the field of education statistics, particularly with SDG 4 global, regional and national education monitoring frameworks.

Demonstrated ability to deliver support to LDCs in strengthening education data capacity.

Experience of working in developing countries with National Statistical Offices or Planning Units.

Experience in designing, managing and implementing project and programme activities pertaining developing innovative and effective data collection, analysis and dissemination systems; and of working with data from multiple sources.

Experience in partnership development and resource mobilization.

Demonstrated ability to explore innovative options to deliver education data methodology and analytical products, including understanding how to leverage on emerging methodological and technology opportunities.

Demonstrated capability to prepare analytical and dissemination products on complex technical issues suitable for a general policy audience.

Demonstrated capability to plan and manage projects.

Ability to manage and establish an effective and collaborative team in a multicultural environment.

Excellent IT knowledge and skills with statistical programmes.

: 1CAUIS0071PA: P-5: UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS): Montreal, Canada: Education: Project Appointment: 2 years: 21-APR-2022 (EXTENDED)