Conseiller en sécurité/Agent de coordination de la sécurité, P4

Forecast evolving security environments and formulate operational responses; Develop effective risk management strategies by conducting in-depth analysis and applying critical thinking to interpret early emerging trends; React rapidly to any incidents; Provide security advice across all stages of UN activities and programmes; Consult with line managers and diverse colleagues on security issues; Liaise with diplomatic missions and host governments; Support organizational resilience and contingency planning;To be equal to the challenge, you will require: At least a first-level university degree in a relevant discipline; Sound experience in international relations, disarmament affairs, conflict resolution, crime or terrorism prevention, security, risk, disaster, post disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction or security management; Fluency in English. Knowledge of another official UN language can be an advantage; Familiarity with planning, designing and implementing risk mitigation measures for operations impacted by insecurity and/or humanitarian assistance is desirable; Some exposure in the field operations is desirable.



The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) ensures the safe and effective delivery of UN operations around the world. As a global leader in security risk management, we support UN personnel in the most complex and challenging environments on earth, requiring us to engage the most capable and visionary professionals. In this key position, you will:The United Nations Secretariat is committed to achieving 50/50 gender balance in its staff. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For full job description and to apply please visit: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=173198&Lang=en-US