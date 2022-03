Agent de coordination de la sécurité, P3

Assume responsibility for wide-ranging security risk management matters, including creating policies and procedures;

Chair the Security Cell to develop coordinated responses to emerging threats;

Actively forecast the security environment and devise inclusive strategies based on detailed data analysis and innovative thinking;

Participate in committees and task forces;

Ensure the implementation of security planning and analyse security trends

Lead key projects to build resilience and mitigate risk;

Communicate your conclusions to stakeholders including host governments and diplomatic missions;

Extensive experience in international relations, disarmament affairs, crime or terrorism prevention, risk or disaster or emergency management and preparedness;

Familiarity with planning and implementing risk mitigation measures and conducting detailed security analysis;

Fluency in English. Knowledge of another official UN language can be an advantage;

Experience at an international level and within the field operations are desirable.

The United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) ensures the safe and effective delivery of UN operations around the world. As a global leader in security risk management, we support UN personnel in the most complex and challenging environments on earth, requiring us to engage the most capable and visionary professionals. Acting as a trusted adviser to the Designated Official or Head of Mission, you will:Alongside with at least a first-level university degree in a relevant discipline, you should bring:The United Nations Secretariat is committed to achieving 50/50 gender balance in its staff. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For full job description and to apply please visit: https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=173299&Lang=en-US