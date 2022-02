Independent Audit & Oversight Committee (IAOC)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva, Switzerland, is seeking applications to fill one vacant position on its Independent Audit and Oversight Committee (IAOC). Established in 1950, UNHCR ( www.unhcr.org ) is mandated to lead and coordinate international action to protect and assist refugees and other people of concern. The agency currently works in 132 countries to make a difference in the lives of 82.4 million forcibly displaced people worldwide. The 5-member IAOC serves in an expert advisory capacity to assist both the High Commissioner and UNHCR’s Executive Committee in exercising their oversight responsibilities. IAOC members must have recent and relevant senior-level experience in finance, audit, and oversight. Preferred experience includes governance, assurance, and risk management; evaluation, ethics, and fraud prevention; knowledge of UNHCR’s mandate; experience in managing organisations of a similar size; and an understanding of the organisation and UN system operating context and accountability structure. Excellent knowledge of English is required. To maintain independence, members do not receive a fee for services rendered. They do, however, receive allowances and reimbursements for expenses incurred to attend 2-3 sessions annually, with each lasting approximately 4 days. For more information on the IAOC please refer to: https://www.unhcr.org/5c7ff2894.pdf Interested candidates should please send curriculum vitae and letter of interest by 13 March 2022 midnight (CET) time to hqcareer@unhcr.org. UNHCR values inclusiveness, diversity, and gender equity. Use the following link to apply: https://www.unhcr.org/career-opportunities.html

