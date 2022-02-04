Offres d'emploi

Portugal

Director, programme department

| Institutions-ONG
Grade: 1 Location: Lisbon,Portugal Contract: Fixed-term contract. Salary: 8,761EUR/Monthly Deadline: 7 March 2022 THE ORGANIZATION KAICIID aims to create a more peaceful world by promoting dialogue and supporting religious leaders and communities in tackling our most pressing problems. We do this through education and training; convening religious and cultural leaders; engaging with policymakers and carrying out research to encourage and enhance inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue. We work with our partners to build their capacities, connections and confidence. Our work focuses on four pressing and linked issues that challenge humanity: violent conflict; migration; the climate emergency, and social cohesion. We bring together religious and cultural leaders with policymakers to find constructive ways to address these issues through dialogue. Our work respects and values the differences between faiths and cultures but promotes the idea that we share a common humanity and a collective need to address these problems. Through all our work run three threads: youth engagement, gender and policy development. The Organization is currently in the process of relocating its Seat from Vienna, Austria to Lisbon, Portugal. THE PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT The primary objective of the Programme Department is to create the conditions, platforms and environment through which religious leaders and other actors, in particular policy makers and practitioners, can engage in constructive dialogue, thus strengthening mutual understanding and respect with the ultimate aim to encourage them to initiate action to bring about change in the policies of religious institutions and governments, at various levels, build mechanisms to facilitate on-going dialogue and action as well as strengthen networks of committed and experienced religious leaders, and other actors in the use of interreligious dialogue (IRD) for peace and reconciliation in conflict situations in particular. ROLE Under the direct supervision of the Secretary General and, in close coordination with the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), the Programme Director’s main responsibility is to translate the Centre’s strategic plan into innovative programmes in the field of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, ensuring its effective delivery, monitoring and evaluation.  The incumbent’s work will, therefore, have a direct impact on the Centre’s reputation including perception about its effectiveness vis-a-vis its relationship with external stakeholders as well as its overall management and accountability systems. As an SLT (Senior Leadership Team) active member, the Director will, inter alia, provide strategic guidance and support for the implementation of the Centre’s programmatic goals and workplan. This will include spearheading results-based management and performance across its programmes as well as teams.  To achieve this, the Programme Director will fulfil a dual role including (a) supporting the Secretary General in executing his/her high-level representation, advocacy and management support functions; and (b)  leading the programme team for programme implementation and ensure results-based management. FUNCTIONS Strategic leadership: including advice and support to Senior leadership
  • Advise the Secretary General and the Senior Leadership Team on, inter alia, global, regional and country level priorities and emerging issues with reference to programme design and delivery;
  • Advise the Secretary General on relations with national and international stakeholders, to identify shared visions and/or common approaches and modalities to achieve strategic targets;
  • Support the Secretary General, SLT and/or the Centre’s governing bodies through the identification and assessment of opportunities for comparative advantage for advocacy, policy proposals, statements, and position papers.
Programmatic oversight & management
  • Ensure that the Centre's programme is designed, managed and implemented in conformity with its mandate, policies, strategy and guidelines.
  • Coordinate the full portfolio of Programme Department activities, supporting the two Hubs in their efforts to incorporate and mainstream cross-cutting issues inter alia, youth, human rights, capacity building, dialogue knowledge, social cohesion and peacebuilding;
  • Provide overall direction, guidance and support in the operationalisation and implementation of the KAICIID strategic framework, including monitoring and evaluation in line with best practices and KAICIID’s Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework;
  • Oversee planning and management of budgetary and programmatic activities undertaken by the Department, ensuring that such activities are carried out efficiently, in a timely fashion and cost-effectively.
  • Analyse and anticipate potential for risks in directives and procedures and propose action to protect the Programme Department and/or Centre from such risks.
  • Provide capacity support/training to the Programme Department staff on a range of policy, advocacy, programmatic and performance-based issues, ensuring shared vision and messaging throughout the organization;
  • Oversee preparations of reports for presentation to the Centre’s governing bodies, external stakeholders and to the Secretary General, as required;
  • Promote knowledge management, and contribute to the organizational learning;
  • Based on stakeholder needs, develop new initiatives to support the Centre’s strategic direction, coordinate KAICIID’s cooperation with governmental and inter-governmental institutions, partners and other stakeholders.
Team Management
        • Manage and provide operational and strategic guidance to programme staff, fostering team work and mutually supportive communication;
        • Mentor and guide the programme team to ensure sound programmes, their delivery and results-based management as a sound programmatic approach guided by systematic monitoring and evaluation.
        • Foster a team spirit through open and close collaboration within the programme department and others in the centre.
Interdepartmental working relationship and ‘harmony’
  • Work closely with the Human Resources Team in identifying and addressing the needs for programme team’s professional development; duty of care and any other aspects of Human Resources Management;
  • Ensure close coordination between the Programme Department and others to ensure coherence and consistency in approach, systems and results so as to protect the Centre’s reputation;
  • In coordination with other departments and units advise management on the development and rationalization of policies, systems, tools and guidelines for strategic planning, and results-based monitoring and reporting.
  Networking and partnership building
    • Maintain active and regular working relationships with partner organisations, relevant working groups and consortia;
    • Represent the Centre in external meetings on matters within the Centre’s mandate and scope of work, ensuring its interests are well represented and protected at all times ;
    • Promote cooperation between KAICIID and its partners, ensuring effective programmatic implementation of partnership and collaboration agreements
    • As a member of the SLT, contribute to the development of the Centre’s multi-years strategy and provide regular and substantive input on various proposals for partnerships, funding and meetings participation;
    • Represent the Centre at various policy level meetings and workshops.
    • General Perform any other duties as required.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
    • Advanced university degree in social sciences, interreligious studies, international relations, or a similar discipline, preferably coupled with a degree in management;
    • A minimum of twenty (20) years’ experience at a senior management level in the field of social development, dialogue - inter-religious and/or inter-cultural dialogue-, including at least ten (10) years of programme management experience;
    • Extensive international experience gained in inter-governmental/non-governmental sector including managing large programmes and teams.
    • Extensive experience with Results Based Management (RBM) and the design of management and accountability tools and systems, and group facilitation;
    • Proven record of hands-on experience in the management of complex units and situations including efficient financial management and team leadership.
    • Proven track record of successful policy and strategy development and implementation;
    • Extraordinary conceptual and analytical capability, strategic thinking, and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts;
    • Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to interact independently with religious leaders as well as with senior government officials;
    • Senior management experience and knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures applied in inter-governmental organizations a distinct advantage;
    • Ability to establish and maintain constructive partnerships and working relationships with staff at all levels in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
    • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including public speaking and representation;
    • Accurate judgement capacity translated in sound decision making and ability to provide accurate policy advice.
    • Commitment to sharing information and contributing to the Centre’s learning and development strategy;
    • Proven IT and presentation skills including the use of spreadsheets, databases, word, power-point etc
    • Highest standards and personal attributes: strong professional and personal ethics; systematic support to human rights, respect for diversity, gender and youth mainstreaming.
LANGUAGES English proficiency (written and spoken) and knowledge of one of the following languages would be desirable: Arabic, Spanish, French or Portuguese.For more information on how to apply, please click the Apply button : https://www.kaiciid.org/recruitment/director-programme-department-0   DIRECTOR, PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT  
2022-02-04 10:50:24
full-time

Grade: 1
Location: Lisbon,Portugal
Contract: Fixed-term contract.
Salary: 8,761EUR/Monthly
Deadline: 7 March 2022

THE ORGANIZATION

KAICIID aims to create a more peaceful world by promoting dialogue and supporting religious leaders and communities in tackling our most pressing problems. We do this through education and training; convening religious and cultural leaders; engaging with policymakers and carrying out research to encourage and enhance inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue. We work with our partners to build their capacities, connections and confidence.

Our work focuses on four pressing and linked issues that challenge humanity: violent conflict; migration; the climate emergency, and social cohesion. We bring together religious and cultural leaders with policymakers to find constructive ways to address these issues through dialogue. Our work respects and values the differences between faiths and cultures but promotes the idea that we share a common humanity and a collective need to address these problems. Through all our work run three threads: youth engagement, gender and policy development.

The Organization is currently in the process of relocating its Seat from Vienna, Austria to Lisbon, Portugal.

THE PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT

The primary objective of the Programme Department is to create the conditions, platforms and environment through which religious leaders and other actors, in particular policy makers and practitioners, can engage in constructive dialogue, thus strengthening mutual understanding and respect with the ultimate aim to encourage them to initiate action to bring about change in the policies of religious institutions and governments, at various levels, build mechanisms to facilitate on-going dialogue and action as well as strengthen networks of committed and experienced religious leaders, and other actors in the use of interreligious dialogue (IRD) for peace and reconciliation in conflict situations in particular.

ROLE

Under the direct supervision of the Secretary General and, in close coordination with the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), the Programme Director’s main responsibility is to translate the Centre’s strategic plan into innovative programmes in the field of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, ensuring its effective delivery, monitoring and evaluation.  The incumbent’s work will, therefore, have a direct impact on the Centre’s reputation including perception about its effectiveness vis-a-vis its relationship with external stakeholders as well as its overall management and accountability systems.

As an SLT (Senior Leadership Team) active member, the Director will, inter alia, provide strategic guidance and support for the implementation of the Centre’s programmatic goals and workplan. This will include spearheading results-based management and performance across its programmes as well as teams.  To achieve this, the Programme Director will fulfil a dual role including (a) supporting the Secretary General in executing his/her high-level representation, advocacy and management support functions; and (b)  leading the programme team for programme implementation and ensure results-based management.

FUNCTIONS

Strategic leadership: including advice and support to Senior leadership

  • Advise the Secretary General and the Senior Leadership Team on, inter alia, global, regional and country level priorities and emerging issues with reference to programme design and delivery;
  • Advise the Secretary General on relations with national and international stakeholders, to identify shared visions and/or common approaches and modalities to achieve strategic targets;
  • Support the Secretary General, SLT and/or the Centre’s governing bodies through the identification and assessment of opportunities for comparative advantage for advocacy, policy proposals, statements, and position papers.

Programmatic oversight & management

  • Ensure that the Centre’s programme is designed, managed and implemented in conformity with its mandate, policies, strategy and guidelines.
  • Coordinate the full portfolio of Programme Department activities, supporting the two Hubs in their efforts to incorporate and mainstream cross-cutting issues inter alia, youth, human rights, capacity building, dialogue knowledge, social cohesion and peacebuilding;
  • Provide overall direction, guidance and support in the operationalisation and implementation of the KAICIID strategic framework, including monitoring and evaluation in line with best practices and KAICIID’s Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework;
  • Oversee planning and management of budgetary and programmatic activities undertaken by the Department, ensuring that such activities are carried out efficiently, in a timely fashion and cost-effectively.
  • Analyse and anticipate potential for risks in directives and procedures and propose action to protect the Programme Department and/or Centre from such risks.
  • Provide capacity support/training to the Programme Department staff on a range of policy, advocacy, programmatic and performance-based issues, ensuring shared vision and messaging throughout the organization;
  • Oversee preparations of reports for presentation to the Centre’s governing bodies, external stakeholders and to the Secretary General, as required;
  • Promote knowledge management, and contribute to the organizational learning;
  • Based on stakeholder needs, develop new initiatives to support the Centre’s strategic direction, coordinate KAICIID’s cooperation with governmental and inter-governmental institutions, partners and other stakeholders.

Team Management

        • Manage and provide operational and strategic guidance to programme staff, fostering team work and mutually supportive communication;
        • Mentor and guide the programme team to ensure sound programmes, their delivery and results-based management as a sound programmatic approach guided by systematic monitoring and evaluation.
        • Foster a team spirit through open and close collaboration within the programme department and others in the centre.

Interdepartmental working relationship and ‘harmony’

  • Work closely with the Human Resources Team in identifying and addressing the needs for programme team’s professional development; duty of care and any other aspects of Human Resources Management;
  • Ensure close coordination between the Programme Department and others to ensure coherence and consistency in approach, systems and results so as to protect the Centre’s reputation;
  • In coordination with other departments and units advise management on the development and rationalization of policies, systems, tools and guidelines for strategic planning, and results-based monitoring and reporting.

 

Networking and partnership building

    • Maintain active and regular working relationships with partner organisations, relevant working groups and consortia;
    • Represent the Centre in external meetings on matters within the Centre’s mandate and scope of work, ensuring its interests are well represented and protected at all times ;
    • Promote cooperation between KAICIID and its partners, ensuring effective programmatic implementation of partnership and collaboration agreements
    • As a member of the SLT, contribute to the development of the Centre’s multi-years strategy and provide regular and substantive input on various proposals for partnerships, funding and meetings participation;
    • Represent the Centre at various policy level meetings and workshops.
    • General Perform any other duties as required.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

    • Advanced university degree in social sciences, interreligious studies, international relations, or a similar discipline, preferably coupled with a degree in management;
    • A minimum of twenty (20) years’ experience at a senior management level in the field of social development, dialogue – inter-religious and/or inter-cultural dialogue-, including at least ten (10) years of programme management experience;
    • Extensive international experience gained in inter-governmental/non-governmental sector including managing large programmes and teams.
    • Extensive experience with Results Based Management (RBM) and the design of management and accountability tools and systems, and group facilitation;
    • Proven record of hands-on experience in the management of complex units and situations including efficient financial management and team leadership.
    • Proven track record of successful policy and strategy development and implementation;
    • Extraordinary conceptual and analytical capability, strategic thinking, and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts;
    • Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to interact independently with religious leaders as well as with senior government officials;
    • Senior management experience and knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures applied in inter-governmental organizations a distinct advantage;
    • Ability to establish and maintain constructive partnerships and working relationships with staff at all levels in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
    • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including public speaking and representation;
    • Accurate judgement capacity translated in sound decision making and ability to provide accurate policy advice.
    • Commitment to sharing information and contributing to the Centre’s learning and development strategy;
    • Proven IT and presentation skills including the use of spreadsheets, databases, word, power-point etc
    • Highest standards and personal attributes: strong professional and personal ethics; systematic support to human rights, respect for diversity, gender and youth mainstreaming.

LANGUAGES

English proficiency (written and spoken) and knowledge of one of the following languages would be desirable: Arabic, Spanish, French or Portuguese.For more information on how to apply, please click the Apply button : https://www.kaiciid.org/recruitment/director-programme-department-0

 

DIRECTOR, PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT

 

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Côte d'Ivoire

| Finance
INTITULÉ DU POSTE: CHEF DE DIVISION, SOLUTIONS CLIENT (FIST2) COMPLEXE: VICE PRESIDENCE FINANCE (FIVP) DÉPARTEMENT/DIVISION: SYNDICATIONS, COFINANCEMENT ET SOLUTIONS CLIENT (FIST.0) GRADE: PL2 SUPÉRIEUR HIÉRARCHIQUE: DIRECTEUR DU DÉPARTEMENT SYNDICATION, COFINANCEMENT ET SOLUTIONS CLIENT LIEU D'AFFECTATION: ABIDJAN, CÔTE D’IVOIRE INFORMATION SUR LE POSTE: CE POSTE BÉNÉFICIE DU STATUT INTERNATIONAL ET OUVRE DROIT AUX CONDITIONS D'EMPLOI Y AFFÉRENTES. Si vous rencontrez des difficultés techniques pour soumettre votre candidature, veuillez envoyer un email avec une description précise du problème et / ou une capture d’écran montrant le problème à: HR Direct: HRDirect@AFDB.ORG RÉF.SAP: 50092454 DATE DE CLÔTURE: 10 MARS 2022(à 23h59 GMT) Pour postuler: https://www.afdb.org/fr/poste-vacant/cheffe-de-division-solutions-client-fist2-49046 LA BANQUE: Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement (la « Banque ») est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social sur l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir l’appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation qui permettront de réduire sensiblement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour mieux se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, cinq grands domaines (les Cinq grandes priorités – Top 5) dans lesquels les interventions devront s’intensifier pour l’Afrique ont été définis, à savoir : l’énergie, l’agro-industrie, l’industrialisation, l’intégration et l’amélioration de la qualité de vie des populations africaines. La Banque cherche à constituer une équipe de direction qui dirigera la mise en œuvre réussie de cette vision. LE COMPLEXE: La Vice-présidence des finances (FIVP) contrôle la gestion financière du Groupe de la Banque. Cette responsabilité englobe les activités de trésorerie du Groupe de la Banque, notamment les emprunts sur les marchés des capitaux et les activités d’investissement ; les fonctions de contrôle, y compris la présentation d’informations financières et l’administration des prêts ; la mobilisation de ressources stratégiques et le renforcement des ressources et instruments financiers non statutaires ; et la gestion globale de l’actif/du passif du Groupe de la Banque. La Vice-présidence des finances est également responsable des syndications, du confinancement, ainsi que de l’innovation, de l’élaboration et de la commercialisation des produits et services financiers de la Banque. Il convient de noter que la Vice-présidence des finances, par ailleurs administratrice du Plan de retraite du personnel est placée sous la responsabilité du Vice-président chargé des finances. LE DÉPARTEMENT QUI RECRUTE: Le Département de de la syndication, du cofinancement et des solutions client (« Le Département ») est responsable de la syndication et du cofinancement de l’ensemble des transactions de la Banque, y compris, mais sans s’y limiter, la gestion du bilan par le biais de ventes sur le marché secondaire, de structures d’assurance conformes en matière de capital et de la titrisation du portefeuille d’actifs de la Banque, conformément à la stratégie de levier et de mobilisation des ressources de la Banque. De plus, le Département est chargé de la conception et de l’introduction de nouveaux produits financiers, ainsi que de l’offre de solutions de financement structurées aux clients de la Banque. La Division des solutions client (la « Division ») a pour rôle principal d’assurer l’innovation, l’élaboration, la commercialisation/diffusion des produits financiers du Groupe de la Banque, ainsi que des ses opérations de financement en monnaies locales. La division est en charge de la gestion des opérations d’optimisation du bilan, en étroite collaboration avec les départements chargés des risques, de la gestion financière, du contrôle financier et des questions juridiques de la Banque. Le Département fournit également une expertise technique financière et des services de conseil aux équipes de projet soutenant les chefs de projet et les chargés des investissements pour impulser, structurer, évaluer, négocier et restructurer les ventes sur le marché secondaire et pour boucler les transactions. Elle a la responsabilité supplémentaire de gérer les taux de prêt de la Banque et d’aider les clients de la Banque à gérer les risques liés au marché grâce à des solutions de couverture fondées sur les produits dérivés. LE POSTE: Placé sous la supervision du Directeur, le/la Chef(fe) de Division aura la responsabilité de : - Concevoir des produits et des services financiers compétitifs, adaptés aux besoins changeants des clients et compatibles avec les objectifs de développement de la Banque et plus particulièrement avec les High 5 - Concevoir et développer des instruments d’optimisation du bilan pour accentuer la gestion du capital risque de la Banque et diriger l’implémentation effective des produits de risque de la Banque ; - Fournir une expertise technique financière et des services de conseil aux équipes de projet, soutenir les gestionnaires de projets dans l’origination, la structuration, l’évaluation, la négociation, la restructuration, les ventes secondaires et la réalisation des transactions ; - Assister les clients de la Banque à gérer les risques à travers des solutions de couverture fondées sur les produits dérivés ; - Diriger l’initiative de la Banque visant à développer les marchés de capitaux africains par la fourniture de solutions de financement et de swaps à long terme en monnaie locale ; - Diriger la diffusion générale et l’implémentation des produits financiers du Groupe de la Banque, y compris l’élaboration et la tenue d’ateliers de formation, la sensibilisation et le renforcement des capacités du personnel et des clients de la Banque. PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS: Le /La Chef(fe) de Division assumera les fonctions suivantes : A. Gestion des ressources humaines 1.  Gérer la performance du staff conformément aux directives de la Banque, en s’assurant que des objectifs précis sont fixés et convenus avec l’équipe dans le programme de travail et que les cycles de performance annuels sont gérés conformément au calendrier de la Banque ; 2.      Servir de mentor, former et guider le staff en s’assurant une compréhension claire de leurs rôles et en créant un environnement de travail saint qui favorise le développement personnel des staffs, la rétroaction continue sur leur perfectionnement y compris le développement d’un plan de carrière à long terme. B. Élaboration de produits financiers innovants et d’instruments d’optimisation du bilan 3.      Concevoir et déployer des produits financiers nouveaux et/ou améliorés pour le financement, la mobilisation du capital de la Banque et la gestion des risques ; Rédiger les spécifications, les guides techniques et les modalités de déploiement des produits financiers de la Banque ; 4.      Concevoir et développer des instruments d’optimisation du bilan comprenant, mais pas limite, aux produits de titrisation, d’assurance, de structures complexes de garantie, des swaps de défaut, etc. ; 5.      Coordonner et développer les relations de la Banque avec le marché mondial et régional de l’assurance privée et les institutions d’assurance multilatérales pour aider à mobiliser des solutions d’assurance conformes en matière de capital afin d’optimiser la gestion du bilan de la Banque ; 6.      Travailler pour étendre la capacité de syndication de la Banque avec des tiers, tels que les gestionnaires d’assurance-vie et d’actifs, afin de créer des structures hors bilan dans lesquelles ces entités participent aux actifs de la Banque sur la base d’un financement, dans des structures de prêt unique et/ou de portefeuille ; 7.      Assurer le suivi des performances des produits et services et, le cas échéant, analyser, élaborer et mettre en œuvre des modifications de l’éventail de produits existants pour s’assurer qu’ils continuent de satisfaire pleinement les besoins des emprunteurs ; 8.      Gérer la préparation de l’analyse sur la compétitivité des produits et se tenir au courant des innovations financières qui peuvent être utiles aux emprunteurs de la Banque ; outre ces tâches, assurer le suivi des tendances économiques et politiques des marchés financiers et monétaires internationaux, et évaluer leur impact sur les conditions d’emprunt de la Banque ; 9.      Appuyer la diffusion et le déploiement généralisés des produits financiers de la Banque ; cette activité implique l’élaboration et l’exécution de modules de formation, de commercialisation et de communication, l’apport d’assistance pour aider à résoudre les problèmes de financement et de gestion des risques importants et l’application d’une vaste connaissance des marchés financiers et des questions opérationnelles de chaque produit de sorte à garantir des résultats de haute qualité pour la Banque et ses clients ; 10.  Fournir des services financiers consultatifs et techniques, notamment en matière de gestion de la dette et de compréhension des produits et des services financiers de la Banque ; 11.  Établir et maintenir des relations très efficaces et fructueuses avec les principales parties prenantes internes et externes, y compris les conseillers financiers, les banques d’investissement, les banques multilatérales de développement, les compagnies d’assurance privées et multilatérales et d’autres institutions financières. C. Solutions financières, conseils et appui financiers techniques spécialisés 12.  Fournir une expertise financière technique et des services de conseils au sein des équipes de projet pour impulser, structurer, évaluer, négocier et restructurer les ventes sur le marché secondaire et procéder au bouclage des transactions dans divers secteurs, en utilisant l’éventail d’instruments disponibles ; 13.  Diriger l’expansion du portefeuille de projets de la Banque visant à mobiliser le financement du secteur privé. Cela comprend (i) l’identification des opportunités et des candidats, et (ii) l’établissement et la gestion des relations avec les clients internes et les clients externes (banques, investisseurs institutionnels, participants de projets privés, etc.) ; 14.  Examiner et négocier les documents de projets, y compris les lettres de mandat, la liste de conditions, les accords de prêt et les conventions de conditions communes ; 15.  Diriger les interventions de la division en apportant un soutien aux chefs de projet dans l’élaboration de transactions de garantie (par exemple, celles portant sur les projets d’infrastructure et les financements des marchés de capitaux), y compris un soutien durant les préparatifs en amont, la structuration, la négociation et le bouclage des transactions ; rédiger, de façon appropriée, les documents de projet, notamment les listes de conditions de garantie et en collaboration avec le Conseiller juridique, finaliser les modalités de l’appui de la Banque ; contribuer aux documents opérationnels et fournir un appui pour le traitement interne, examiner les accords de transaction, et assurer la coordination entre les composantes des projets de concert avec d’autres membres d’équipe ; 16.  Aider les chefs de projet à concevoir des structures et des solutions adaptées pour répondre aux besoins croissants et changeants des clients ; 17.  Développer une tarification juste et équitable des produits de prêts de la Banque et aider les clients de la Banque dans leurs stratégies de gestion de la dette à travers la conception de solutions personnalisées de couverture basées sur les produits dérivés ; 18.  Aider les clients à développer leur expertise et à maintenir des systèmes appropriés pour identifier et évaluer les risques associés à leurs dettes externes. D. Financement par le biais des marchés de capitaux intérieurs 19.  Diriger l’initiative de la Banque visant à émettre des obligations locales sur les marchés de capitaux africains pour la rétrocession des fonds a des projets ; 20.  Gérer le processus de préparation des documents sur les monnaies nationales, avec pour objectif d’obtenir l’approbation du Président pour la désignation des monnaies de certains pays membres régionaux spécifiques comme monnaies de prêts approuvées par la Banque et rédiger par la suite des documents d’orientation des programmes à moyen terme dans les pays concernés ; 21.  Diriger l’élaboration de stratégies de financement en monnaie locale pour les projets de la Banque ayant recours aux émissions d’obligations nationales, aux swaps de devises ou aux structures de produits dérivés synthétiques ; 22.  Concevoir des transactions structurées (garanties partielles de crédit, titrisations, rehaussements du crédit et mécanismes de partage des risques) pour aider les clients à mobiliser des fonds en monnaie locale sur les marchés intérieurs de capitaux ou par le biais de structures de prêts syndiqués ou auprès d’organismes de crédit commercial. E. Gestion de la Division - Contribution à lélaboration et à ladaptation des politiques et programmes financiers 23.  Veiller à ce que les opérations, les processus et les contrôles de la division soient solides et efficaces pour assurer une conformité aux résultats d’audit ; 24.  Atténuer le risque opérationnel en veillant à ce que le manuel de procédures de la division soit toujours à jour et en veillant au respect des procédures et pratiques internes ; 25.  Diriger la conception et la mise en œuvre d’une stratégie de marketing pour la division, tant pour les clients internes qu’externes ; 26.  Présider ou participer en tant que membre clé aux groupes de travail du Comité de gestion de l’actif et du passif et des groupes de travail techniques ; 27.  Contribuer aux questions stratégiques et au dialogue politique concernant les activités de la Banque ; 28.   Effectuer d’autres tâches assignées par le superviseur. CRITÈRES DE SÉLECTION (compétences, expérience et connaissances) : 1. Être titulaire d’un Master 2/DEA/DESS en finances/ banque, administration des affaires, économie, comptabilité ou toute discipline connexe ; Une qualification professionnelle dans l’un de ces domaines sera un avantage supplémentaire ; 2. Être détenteur du titre d’analyste financier agrée (CFA) ou de la certification International Capital Markets Association (ICMA) constitue un atout supplémentaire ; 3. Justifier d’au moins  huit (8) années d’expérience professionnelle pertinente et avoir une bonne connaissance du marché – en particulier par rapport aux structures de transaction, aux produits à revenus fixes, aux instruments d’optimisation du bilan, aux produits dérivés, aux fonds propres, aux marchés de capitaux africains, au processus de vérification préalable, à l’analyse financière, au financement de projets et au financement des institutions ainsi que les prises de participation et les instruments de gestion des risques ; 4. Avoir une expérience avérée dans la structuration d’opérations d’optimisation de bilan ; 5. Connaissances des instruments de marché et des sources de financement des marchés (financement par emprunts souverains, financement municipal/sous-souverain, prêts syndiqués/financement des infrastructures) et d’autres sources de financement (autres institutions financières internationales (IFI), organismes de crédit à l’exportation, financements concessionnels bilatéraux, etc.), ainsi que des produits de gestion/couverture des risques (par exemple, swaps, contrats à terme gré-à-gré, contrats à terme d’instruments financiers, options, etc.) ; 6. Posséder des connaissances des activités de levée de fonds et de rétrocession de prêts sur les marchés de capitaux en développement, en particulier en Afrique ; 7. Excellente compréhension des questions financières touchant les clients souverains et non souverains dans les pays en développement et des politiques associées au mandat de la Banque ; 8. Avoir une compréhension complète des marchés de capitaux et une compréhension avérée du financement des projets et de l’utilisation des instruments d’atténuation des risques pour stimuler le capital privé ; 9. Forte orientation client, capacité à interagir efficacement avec les clients et les contacts d’affaires à un haut niveau et à travailler avec succès en tant que membre d’une équipe ; 10.Leadership manifeste en ingénierie financière innovante et expérience à soutenir diverses structures de financement en utilisant les divers instruments financiers ; 11.  Avoir de solides antécédents en matière d’investissement et de services bancaires de développement, et posséder une expérience de travail dans des projets du secteur privé et auprès d’entités publiques, de services publics/d’autorités chargées de l’infrastructure et d’administration publique ; 12. Avoir une bonne maîtrise de l’utilisation des logiciels courants (Word, Excel, Access et PowerPoint) ainsi que SAP ; 13. Être capable d’utiliser les systèmes de trésorerie (les applications Summit, Reuters et Bloomberg) ; 14.  Être capable de communiquer efficacement à l’écrit comme à l’oral en anglais ou en français et avoir une connaissance pratique de l’autre langue. Les candidat(e)s qui auront satisfait les exigences du poste et auront été retenu(e)s pour une évaluation plus approfondie seront contacté(e)s. Les candidat(e)s devront soumettre un curriculum vitae (CV) concis et tous les autres documents complémentaires pouvant être requis. Le Président de la Banque africaine de développement se réserve le droit de nommer un candidat à un grade inférieur à celui du poste annoncé. La Banque africaine de développement est un employeur garantissant l’égalité des chances. Les candidatures féminines sont vivement encouragées. http://www.afdb.org Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) ne perçoit aucun frais ou contribution de quelque nature que ce soit des candidats tout au long de son processus de recrutement (dépôt des candidatures, étude des CV, entretien d’embauche, traitement final des candidatures). En outre, le Groupe de la Banque ne demande aucune information relative aux comptes bancaires des candidats. Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement décline toute responsabilité de publications frauduleuses doffres demploi en son nom ou, de manière générale, dutilisation frauduleuse de son nom de quelque manière que ce soit. BAD
2022-02-10 13:57:56
full-time
Côte d'Ivoire

|
APPEL A CANDIDATURE  Avis de recrutement pour le poste de Directeur Général du Guichet Unique de Développement des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire (GUDE-CI) Le Cabinet du Premier Ministre de Côte d’Ivoire porte à l’attention des Ivoiriennes et Ivoiriens résidents en Côte d’Ivoire et à l’étranger qu’il sera procédé, par appel à candidature, au recrutement du Directeur Général du Guichet Unique de Développement des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire (GUDE-CI). Pour accélérer le développement du secteur privé et maintenir une croissance économique forte et durable, le Gouvernement ivoirien a adopté, le 19 janvier 2022, la réforme de l’écosystème des institutions publiques d’accompagnement et de financement des starts up, très petites entreprises (TPE), petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) et des entreprises de taille intermédiaire (ETI). Cette réforme vise à offrir un point d’entrée central à tout entrepreneur ivoirien en coordonnant un continuum d’accompagnement et de financement au bénéfice des entreprises cibles. Elle est axée sur la mise en place du Guichet Unique de Développement des Entreprises de Côte d’Ivoire dont la création est intervenue par ordonnance le 26 janvier 2022, avec pour objectif de rationaliser et d’améliorer la coordination des offres publiques d’accompagnement et de financement des starts up, TPE, PME et ETI. Le GUDE-CI est créé sous la forme d’une holding avec deux filiales chargées, l’une de l’offre de services d’accompagnement technique et l’autre de la garantie. Ce dispositif sera soutenu par un mécanisme de financement structuré autour de lignes de financement à mettre en place dans des banques publiques et privées conventionnées, en vue de faciliter l’accès des entreprises cibles au financement bancaire et d’accroître la compétitivité du secteur privé national. Le GUDE-CI et ses filiales rassembleront les moyens humains et financiers lui conférant une force d’action à la hauteur des ambitions élevées, au cœur de l’écosystème entrepreneurial ivoirien. Le GUDE-CI sera propice au développement des synergies d’intervention conjointes indispensables pour démultiplier l’efficacité des efforts déployés et centralisera les actions à mettre en œuvre pour couvrir les besoins structurants non couverts par l’écosystème entrepreneurial public/privé, en privilégiant les filières économiques prioritaires. Il proposera une offre innovation pour développer une croissance durable et assurer la compétitivité du pays. Les missions et les responsabilités du futur Directeur Général sont listées ci-dessous : Principales missions :
  • Porter la vision du GUDE-CI, contribuer à l’élaboration de sa feuille de route et coordonner l’ensemble des actions menant à sa mise en œuvre effective ;
  • Assurer l’opérationnalisation et l’atteinte des objectifs stratégiques du GUDE-CI en contribuant à (i) la compétitivité de l’économie, l’emploi, l’innovation, l’amorçage, la conquête des marchés extérieurs et (ii) l’accompagnement des starts up, TPE, PME et ETI, à la facilitation de leur accès au financement, et à l’obtention de garanties ;
  • Favoriser un environnement de travail adéquat et approprié pour le développement des entreprenants, très petites entreprises, petites et moyennes entreprises et entreprises de taille intermédiaire ;
  • Assurer la visibilité du GUDE-CI sur le marché de façon permanente, notamment en développant une stratégie de communication adaptée ;
  • Superviser les opérations, fonctions et activités du GUDE-CI.
Responsabilités :
  • Concevoir et coordonner le plan stratégique du GUDE-CI en vue d’atteindre les objectifs et les résultats fixés ;
  • Développer, en lien avec les filiales, une offre de services d'accompagnement et de facilitation de l’accès au financement sur toute l’étendue du territoire ;
  • Assurer la promotion de l’entrepreneuriat innovant ;
  • Concevoir et mettre en œuvre des stratégies de mobilisation des ressources et optimiser leur allocation ;
  • Développer une stratégie de mobilisation du système bancaire sur les projets soutenus par le GUDE-CI et ses filiales en contribuant aux besoins de financement des investissements et des fonds de roulement des entreprises cibles ;
  • S’assurer de la gestion et de la sécurité des fonds et valeurs du GUDE-CI ;
  • Assurer la visibilité du GUDE-CI sur le marché de façon permanente, notamment en développant une stratégie de communication adaptée ;
  • Créer et entretenir des relations de confiance avec les parties prenantes, les partenaires, les investisseurs et les autorités externes, etc. ;
  • Bâtir, encadre et animer une équipe de collaborateurs efficaces, des leaders motivés et déterminés à relever ensemble les défis liés à l’activité ;
  • Assurer la gestion administrative, financière et opérationnelle du GUDE-CI ;
  • Suivre les indicateurs de performance et les tableaux de bord ;
  • Veiller à la bonne exécution des décisions prises par le Conseil de surveillance ;
  • Élaborer des actions correctives pour tous problèmes identifiés et mener des opérations de gestion de crise si nécessaire.
Cumulativement à ces fonctions, le Directeur Général du GUDE-CI occupera au sein des filiales chargées de l’accompagnement et de la garantie des positions lui conférant l’autorité et les responsabilités nécessaires pour la réalisation d’une intégration fonctionnelle au sein du GUDE-CI et l’atteinte des performances attendues. Profil du candidat :
  • Avoir au minimum un diplôme d’études supérieures de niveau Bac+5 ;
  • Avoir une expérience avérée dans l’accompagnement et le financement des starts up, TPE, PME et ETI ;
  • Avoir une bonne compréhension des mécanismes de financement des entreprises et l’appétence pour animer les écosystèmes d’innovation ;
  • Disposer de capacités organisationnelles, d’analyse et de synthèse confirmées ;
  • Avoir une expérience professionnelle de dix (10) ans au moins dans le secteur privé et une bonne connaissance des starts up, TPE, PME, et ETI ;
  • Avoir déjà assumé de hautes responsabilités dans des entreprises ou organisations nationales ou internationales ;
  • Avoir une bonne compréhension des enjeux de la coopération avec les partenaires techniques et financiers ;
  • Avoir une expérience avérée en gouvernance et pilotage de projets ou de réformes structurelles et sectorielles avec les capacités nécessaires pour coordonner l’ensemble des actions menant à sa mise en œuvre ;
  • Avoir une expérience dans l’élaboration et l’application de plan stratégique ;
  • Avoir une bonne compréhension des mécanismes de financement des entreprises et l’appétence pour animer les écosystèmes d’innovation ;
  • Avoir de solides connaissances des procédures administratives, budgétaires, juridiques et fiscales ;
  • Avoir une solide compréhension de la finance d’entreprise et des mesures de performance ;
  • Avoir une expérience en gestion des ressources humaines ;
  • Avoir une connaissance approfondie des meilleures pratiques de gouvernance et de gestion d’entreprise et/ou des organisations ;
  • Être doter d’un esprit d’ouverture et de consensus et proposer des idées novatrices pour résoudre les problèmes ;
  • Être orienté résultats et capable d’impulser le changement ;
  • Avoir une excellente compétence en communication (orale et écrite) ;
  • Être capable de communiquer efficacement à l’oral et à l’écrit en français et avoir une connaissance pratique de l’anglais.
Une expérience entrepreneuriale et une dimension internationale constitueraient un atout. Qualités personnelles
  • Être une personne autonome, fédératrice et engageante qui sait transmettre une vision forte des projets et mobiliser les équipes sur des objectifs ;
  • Être un manager complet avec une bonne culture de l’amélioration continue, leader et proche de ses équipes, possédant aussi une fibre commerciale et excellent (e) gestionnaire ;
  • Faire preuve d’intégrité et d’agilité, avec un tempérament entrepreneurial et le goût du challenge ;
  • Être un excellent communicant (oral et écrit).
Soumission des candidatures Les candidat(e)s sont invité(e)s à adresser, à partir du mardi 8 février 2022, par e-mail un dossier comprenant :
  • un Curriculum Vitae ;
  • une lettre de motivation incluant une prétention salariale datée et signée ;
  • une copie des diplômes obtenus ;
  • deux références professionnelles.
L’ensemble du dossier devra être transmis au cabinet Deloitte à l’adresse électronique suivante : cirecrutement@deloitte.fr. La date de clôture des candidatures est fixée au 21 février 2022 à 16h.   Directeur Général du GUDE- CI
2022-02-08 13:56:35
full-time
Portugal

| Institutions-ONG
Grade: 1 Location: Lisbon,Portugal Contract: Fixed-term contract. Salary: 8,761EUR/Monthly Deadline: 7 March 2022 THE ORGANIZATION KAICIID aims to create a more peaceful world by promoting dialogue and supporting religious leaders and communities in tackling our most pressing problems. We do this through education and training; convening religious and cultural leaders; engaging with policymakers and carrying out research to encourage and enhance inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue. We work with our partners to build their capacities, connections and confidence. Our work focuses on four pressing and linked issues that challenge humanity: violent conflict; migration; the climate emergency, and social cohesion. We bring together religious and cultural leaders with policymakers to find constructive ways to address these issues through dialogue. Our work respects and values the differences between faiths and cultures but promotes the idea that we share a common humanity and a collective need to address these problems. Through all our work run three threads: youth engagement, gender and policy development. The Organization is currently in the process of relocating its Seat from Vienna, Austria to Lisbon, Portugal. THE PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT The primary objective of the Programme Department is to create the conditions, platforms and environment through which religious leaders and other actors, in particular policy makers and practitioners, can engage in constructive dialogue, thus strengthening mutual understanding and respect with the ultimate aim to encourage them to initiate action to bring about change in the policies of religious institutions and governments, at various levels, build mechanisms to facilitate on-going dialogue and action as well as strengthen networks of committed and experienced religious leaders, and other actors in the use of interreligious dialogue (IRD) for peace and reconciliation in conflict situations in particular. ROLE Under the direct supervision of the Secretary General and, in close coordination with the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), the Programme Director’s main responsibility is to translate the Centre’s strategic plan into innovative programmes in the field of interreligious and intercultural dialogue, ensuring its effective delivery, monitoring and evaluation.  The incumbent’s work will, therefore, have a direct impact on the Centre’s reputation including perception about its effectiveness vis-a-vis its relationship with external stakeholders as well as its overall management and accountability systems. As an SLT (Senior Leadership Team) active member, the Director will, inter alia, provide strategic guidance and support for the implementation of the Centre’s programmatic goals and workplan. This will include spearheading results-based management and performance across its programmes as well as teams.  To achieve this, the Programme Director will fulfil a dual role including (a) supporting the Secretary General in executing his/her high-level representation, advocacy and management support functions; and (b)  leading the programme team for programme implementation and ensure results-based management. FUNCTIONS Strategic leadership: including advice and support to Senior leadership
  • Advise the Secretary General and the Senior Leadership Team on, inter alia, global, regional and country level priorities and emerging issues with reference to programme design and delivery;
  • Advise the Secretary General on relations with national and international stakeholders, to identify shared visions and/or common approaches and modalities to achieve strategic targets;
  • Support the Secretary General, SLT and/or the Centre’s governing bodies through the identification and assessment of opportunities for comparative advantage for advocacy, policy proposals, statements, and position papers.
Programmatic oversight & management
  • Ensure that the Centre's programme is designed, managed and implemented in conformity with its mandate, policies, strategy and guidelines.
  • Coordinate the full portfolio of Programme Department activities, supporting the two Hubs in their efforts to incorporate and mainstream cross-cutting issues inter alia, youth, human rights, capacity building, dialogue knowledge, social cohesion and peacebuilding;
  • Provide overall direction, guidance and support in the operationalisation and implementation of the KAICIID strategic framework, including monitoring and evaluation in line with best practices and KAICIID’s Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework;
  • Oversee planning and management of budgetary and programmatic activities undertaken by the Department, ensuring that such activities are carried out efficiently, in a timely fashion and cost-effectively.
  • Analyse and anticipate potential for risks in directives and procedures and propose action to protect the Programme Department and/or Centre from such risks.
  • Provide capacity support/training to the Programme Department staff on a range of policy, advocacy, programmatic and performance-based issues, ensuring shared vision and messaging throughout the organization;
  • Oversee preparations of reports for presentation to the Centre’s governing bodies, external stakeholders and to the Secretary General, as required;
  • Promote knowledge management, and contribute to the organizational learning;
  • Based on stakeholder needs, develop new initiatives to support the Centre’s strategic direction, coordinate KAICIID’s cooperation with governmental and inter-governmental institutions, partners and other stakeholders.
Team Management
        • Manage and provide operational and strategic guidance to programme staff, fostering team work and mutually supportive communication;
        • Mentor and guide the programme team to ensure sound programmes, their delivery and results-based management as a sound programmatic approach guided by systematic monitoring and evaluation.
        • Foster a team spirit through open and close collaboration within the programme department and others in the centre.
Interdepartmental working relationship and ‘harmony’
  • Work closely with the Human Resources Team in identifying and addressing the needs for programme team’s professional development; duty of care and any other aspects of Human Resources Management;
  • Ensure close coordination between the Programme Department and others to ensure coherence and consistency in approach, systems and results so as to protect the Centre’s reputation;
  • In coordination with other departments and units advise management on the development and rationalization of policies, systems, tools and guidelines for strategic planning, and results-based monitoring and reporting.
  Networking and partnership building
    • Maintain active and regular working relationships with partner organisations, relevant working groups and consortia;
    • Represent the Centre in external meetings on matters within the Centre’s mandate and scope of work, ensuring its interests are well represented and protected at all times ;
    • Promote cooperation between KAICIID and its partners, ensuring effective programmatic implementation of partnership and collaboration agreements
    • As a member of the SLT, contribute to the development of the Centre’s multi-years strategy and provide regular and substantive input on various proposals for partnerships, funding and meetings participation;
    • Represent the Centre at various policy level meetings and workshops.
    • General Perform any other duties as required.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
    • Advanced university degree in social sciences, interreligious studies, international relations, or a similar discipline, preferably coupled with a degree in management;
    • A minimum of twenty (20) years’ experience at a senior management level in the field of social development, dialogue - inter-religious and/or inter-cultural dialogue-, including at least ten (10) years of programme management experience;
    • Extensive international experience gained in inter-governmental/non-governmental sector including managing large programmes and teams.
    • Extensive experience with Results Based Management (RBM) and the design of management and accountability tools and systems, and group facilitation;
    • Proven record of hands-on experience in the management of complex units and situations including efficient financial management and team leadership.
    • Proven track record of successful policy and strategy development and implementation;
    • Extraordinary conceptual and analytical capability, strategic thinking, and the ability to rapidly learn and apply new concepts;
    • Excellent interpersonal skills with ability to interact independently with religious leaders as well as with senior government officials;
    • Senior management experience and knowledge of administrative policies, practices and procedures applied in inter-governmental organizations a distinct advantage;
    • Ability to establish and maintain constructive partnerships and working relationships with staff at all levels in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
    • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills including public speaking and representation;
    • Accurate judgement capacity translated in sound decision making and ability to provide accurate policy advice.
    • Commitment to sharing information and contributing to the Centre’s learning and development strategy;
    • Proven IT and presentation skills including the use of spreadsheets, databases, word, power-point etc
    • Highest standards and personal attributes: strong professional and personal ethics; systematic support to human rights, respect for diversity, gender and youth mainstreaming.
LANGUAGES English proficiency (written and spoken) and knowledge of one of the following languages would be desirable: Arabic, Spanish, French or Portuguese.For more information on how to apply, please click the Apply button : https://www.kaiciid.org/recruitment/director-programme-department-0   DIRECTOR, PROGRAMME DEPARTMENT  
2022-02-04 10:50:24
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer