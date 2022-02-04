Director, organizational support services

Grade: 1

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Contract: Fixed-term contract.

Salary: 8,761EUR/Monthly

Deadline: 7 March 2022

THE ORGANIZATION

KAICIID aims to create a more peaceful world by promoting dialogue and supporting religious leaders and communities in tackling our most pressing problems. We do this through education and training; convening religious and cultural leaders; engaging with policymakers and carrying out research to encourage and enhance inter-religious and inter-cultural dialogue. We work with our partners to build their capacities, connections and confidence.

Our work focuses on four pressing and linked issues that challenge humanity: violent conflict; migration; the climate emergency, and social cohesion. We bring together religious and cultural leaders with policymakers to find constructive ways to address these issues through dialogue. Our work respects and values the differences between faiths and cultures but promotes the idea that we share a common humanity and a collective need to address these problems. Through all our work run three threads: youth engagement, gender and policy development.

The Organization is currently in the process of relocating its Seat from Vienna, Austria to Lisbon, Portugal.

THE ORGANIZATION SUPPORT SERVICES (OSS) DEPARTMENT

The OSS Department is responsible for developing and implementing policies, systems and procedures which facilitate the smooth and efficient implementation of KAICIID strategy, programmes and activities. The Department ensures that the Centre has the necessary resources and administrative support. It contributes to the continuous development and improvement of the Centre’s operations, policies, and procedures in alignment with best practices applied in other inter-governmental organizations.

ROLE

The Director, OSS leads and oversees all services and administrative operations to ensure the timely, effective and efficient delivery in accordance with the Centre’s regulatory framework.

S/he serves as a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and contributes to the corporate decision making process. The role holder reports directly to the Secretary General.

FUNCTIONS

Provide strategic planning and management with substantive oversight of financial resources planning, financial operations and provision of financial services including payroll operations, internal control, financial processing, accounting and institutional reporting of the Centre’s financial resources;

Ensure oversight human resources planning and management and performance assessment;

Lead formulation of procurement policies and provision of operational direction to the Centre’s procurement function; including provision of strategic procurement advice and guidance to the Centre’s staff;

Lead formulation of administrative policies and provide operational guidance on administrative management, ICT functions as well as safety and security issues for the Centre staff;

Advise the Secretary General and Senior Leadership Team on all administration-related issues including the interpretation of the KAICIID regulations, rules and administrative policies;

Keep the Secretary General informed and advised on the strategic and operational aspects of financial operations of financial resources that will maximize efficiency and cost effectiveness and recommend courses of action to align financial management with evolving business needs of the Centre;

Lead and coordinate the OSS work with a focus on enhancing accountability/transparency, effectiveness and efficiency in the management of resources, and integration and simplification of business processes to support the organizational mandate;

Supervise and motivate staff members by providing them with clear objectives and goals as well as direction and guidance to enable them to perform their duties and responsibilities effectively and efficiently in line with results based management (RBM) principles;

Ensure regular coordination with other Departments and provision of efficient and timely services;

Foster the development of all OSS operational strategies and policies and oversee the regulatory framework in the areas of financial management, human resources, information technology, procurement, events management, buildings management, safety and security, travel and logistics; monitors its implementation and report to the Secretary General any need for intervention;

Coordinate, develop and/or review financial input to the Centre’s Strategic Plan and related documents, including financial, procurement and administrative management targets, performance monitoring and reporting of results;

Lead staff for the budget preparation exercise and its presentation to the Centre’s management and governing bodies;

Ensure alignment of resources to overall corporate goals and promote results based resources allocation and management;

Collaborate with other departmental colleagues and external partners to keep abreast of evolving trends in operations and share ideas for improvements and alignment of services to needs;

Contribute to the culture of accountability, excellence, transparency and to efficient internal communication;

Perform any other duties as required.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Advanced university degree in Management, Business Administration, Finance, Human Resources Management, Public Administration or other related field;

At least twenty (20) years of progressively responsible experience, including several years in inter-governmental organizations in a staff role that combines strategic and managerial leadership in resources management and administrative operations;

Knowledge and experience with implementation and usage of ERP system and results based management (RBM);

Experience in managing diverse team of staff;

Ability to implement the organization strategic vision and take decisions with a focus on obtaining results;

Demonstrated communication skills, including spoken, written and presentation skills, ability to provide guidance and explain complex issues and positions to a variety of audiences and excellent diplomatic skills including ability to establish and maintain strategic networks and partnerships;

Ability to negotiate and influence effectively to build consensus;

Proven analytical and organizational skills, ability to think creatively;

Ability to build constructive working relationships and partnerships within and outside the Centre, at all levels, in a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic environment, with sensitivity and respect for diversity.

LANGUAGES

English proficiency (written and spoken). Knowledge of Arabic and/or Portuguese highly desirable.

DIRECTOR, ORGANIZATIONAL SUPPORT SERVICES