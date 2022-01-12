Offres d'emploi
Executive Personal Assistant to the Group CEO
Position title:
Executive Personal Assistant to the Group CEO
Reporting and evaluation:
The Personal Assistant reports to the Group Chief Executive Officer. The CEO evaluates the Executive Personal Assistant’s performance based on achieved results.
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.
The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:
In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.
The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.
AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International
Position Summary
Based in Nairobi, the purpose of this role is to provide an efficient, confidential and responsive administrative, organizational, and logistical service to the Group Chief Executive Officer. This position serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the Office of the GCEO.
Major Responsibilities
In addition to the above duties, the Executive Personal Assistant may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.
Desirable skills, knowledge and experiences
Experience
Critical Competencies
Conditions of the offer
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium –sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive regional salary with an excellent package of benefits. AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender-sensitive work environment, and believes that a diverse workforce fosters excellence. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications
Kindly send us a CV/Resume with a cover letter summarizing your relevance for this position to the following address: recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com .
“Application for Executive Personal Assistant” should be clearly indicated on the subject line of the email message. Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.
Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be contacted.
We invite you to find out more about us at:
