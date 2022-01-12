Executive Personal Assistant to the Group CEO

The Personal Assistant reports to the Group Chief Executive Officer. The CEO evaluates the Executive Personal Assistant’s performance based on achieved results.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group) The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale. The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity: Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered. Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions. In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa. The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank. AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International