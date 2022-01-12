Offres d'emploi

Kenya

Business Development Officer

|

 

Position title:

 

Business Development Officer

 

Reporting:

The Business development Officer reports functionally to the Region Head

Position Location:

AGF offices in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Region as will be allocated.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)

The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya.  Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.

The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:

a)      Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.

b)      Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.

In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.

The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.

 

AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International

Positions Summary

The position focuses on implementation of business development strategies and plans to meet the department’s revenue targets and the social economic impacts of AGF. The positions will support the Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Regions.

Major duties and Responsibilities Business Development

      Identify and develop new business proposals to meet the department’s volumes of Guarantees issued, revenue targets and social impacts;

      Use multiple prospecting methods to generate deals, set up sales meetings and pitch appropriate solution-offerings to prospects;

      Conducted full credit reviews of  financial institutions and corporations;

      Assist the Region Head to manage the Guarantee process cycle right from Lead Generation, Credit appraisal which include credit / risk rating of the Country, Transaction, Lender and, borrower on the basis of business & financial analysis, due diligence and site visits;

      Prepare guarantee requests for presentation for approval by the relevant approval bodies;

      Assist in developing and managing relationships with AGF partner lending institutions to meet their guarantee requirements;

      Assist to carry out market and competitor analysis as part of gathering market intelligence to inform business decisions;

      Assist to manage and handle efficiently all guarantee claims applications sent by our Partner Lending Institutions(PLI)

      Develop a Proactive Customer Relationship Management in order to support AGF’s guarantee product(s) utilization by our PLIs

      Monitor with the PLIs the submission to AGF, on the periodic reports on a timely manner

      Monitor with the PLIs the payment of the fees invoices in due time

In addition to the above duties, the Business Development Officer may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.

Desirable Qualifications, knowledge, skills and experiences

      Master’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Business Administration, CFA;

      A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a financial institution or in financial services;

      Excellent  knowledge in Financial Analysis;

      Ability to compile and report results of activities;

      Demonstrated track record in business development and portfolio management with focus in consultative and solution oriented sales and marketing approaches;

      Demonstrated experience as client-facing staff.

Additional eligibility critical competencies and desired characteristics

      Excellent financial analysis skills; 

      Bilingual – Fluent in English and French or Spanish or Arabic

      Ability to work independently and with teams;

      Self-driven individual;

      Excellent IT skills;

      Ability to work in a professionally and culturally diverse setting;

      Willingness to travel;

      Good knowledge of private equity environment is an added advantage.

Eligibility

  The position is open to candidates from any African country.

 

Terms of offer

 The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent benefits package.

AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence.

Women candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

 

Applications

 

Applicants should apply by email, sending one document including a cover letter summarizing their relevance to this position, a full C.V. names and contact information of three referees knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to:

recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com.

 

“Application for Business Development Officer - AGF” should be clearly marked on the subject line of the email message.

Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.

 

Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted.

We invite you to learn more about us at: www.africanguaranteefund.com

2022-01-12 13:14:26
full-time

 

Position title:

 

Business Development Officer

 

Reporting:

The Business development Officer reports functionally to the Region Head

Position Location:

AGF offices in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Region as will be allocated.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)

The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya.  Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.

The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:

a)      Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.

b)      Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.

In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.

The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.

 

AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International

Positions Summary

The position focuses on implementation of business development strategies and plans to meet the department’s revenue targets and the social economic impacts of AGF. The positions will support the Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Regions.

Major duties and Responsibilities Business Development

      Identify and develop new business proposals to meet the department’s volumes of Guarantees issued, revenue targets and social impacts;

      Use multiple prospecting methods to generate deals, set up sales meetings and pitch appropriate solution-offerings to prospects;

      Conducted full credit reviews of  financial institutions and corporations;

      Assist the Region Head to manage the Guarantee process cycle right from Lead Generation, Credit appraisal which include credit / risk rating of the Country, Transaction, Lender and, borrower on the basis of business & financial analysis, due diligence and site visits;

      Prepare guarantee requests for presentation for approval by the relevant approval bodies;

      Assist in developing and managing relationships with AGF partner lending institutions to meet their guarantee requirements;

      Assist to carry out market and competitor analysis as part of gathering market intelligence to inform business decisions;

      Assist to manage and handle efficiently all guarantee claims applications sent by our Partner Lending Institutions(PLI)

      Develop a Proactive Customer Relationship Management in order to support AGF’s guarantee product(s) utilization by our PLIs

      Monitor with the PLIs the submission to AGF, on the periodic reports on a timely manner

      Monitor with the PLIs the payment of the fees invoices in due time

In addition to the above duties, the Business Development Officer may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.

Desirable Qualifications, knowledge, skills and experiences

      Master’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Business Administration, CFA;

      A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a financial institution or in financial services;

      Excellent  knowledge in Financial Analysis;

      Ability to compile and report results of activities;

      Demonstrated track record in business development and portfolio management with focus in consultative and solution oriented sales and marketing approaches;

      Demonstrated experience as client-facing staff.

Additional eligibility critical competencies and desired characteristics

      Excellent financial analysis skills; 

      Bilingual – Fluent in English and French or Spanish or Arabic

      Ability to work independently and with teams;

      Self-driven individual;

      Excellent IT skills;

      Ability to work in a professionally and culturally diverse setting;

      Willingness to travel;

      Good knowledge of private equity environment is an added advantage.

Eligibility

 

The position is open to candidates from any African country.

 

Terms of offer

 The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent benefits package.

AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence.

Women candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

 

Applications

 

Applicants should apply by email, sending one document including a cover letter summarizing their relevance to this position, a full C.V. names and contact information of three referees knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to:

recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com.

 

“Application for Business Development Officer – AGF” should be clearly marked on the subject line of the email message.

Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.

 

Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted.

We invite you to learn more about us at: www.africanguaranteefund.com

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Afrique

| Institutions-ONG
Division: Conseil Département: Département de conseil-Afrique Emplacement: RDC, Burkina Faso, et plusieurs autres pays d’Afrique subsaharienne (à déterminer) Titre du poste: Conseiller en énergie, Programme Power Africa Senior Advisors Group  (SAG) Rapporte à: Chef de Projet (CdP) ou Directeur Technique, Programme Power Africa SAG Niveau (usage pour l’équipe de People uniquement) Date de mise à jour: 3 décembre 2021 Résumé du rôle Power Africa est une initiative qui rassemble 12 agences gouvernementales des États-Unis pour mobiliser à grande échelle des ressources et de l’expertise des secteurs privé et public, afin de faciliter l’expansion de l’accès à l’électricité dans toute l’Afrique subsaharienne. L’initiative vise à augmenter la capacité électrique installée de 30 000 MW, à créer 60 millions de nouvelles connexions électriques aux ménages et aux entreprises, et à soutenir le développement d’un cadre favorable au développement du secteur de l’électricité. TBI, en coordination avec l’Agence des États-Unis pour le développement international (USAID), met en œuvre le programme Power Africa Senior Advisors Group (SAG) pour soutenir un leadership gouvernemental efficace dans les pays partenaires de Power Africa afin d’accroître la disponibilité et l’accès à l’électricité. Le Programme déploie des conseillers en énergie qui sont intégrés dans les institutions locales (e. g. les ministères de l’énergie,  les opérateurs électriques, des agences d’électrification rurale,  et les agences de régulation) pour des missions de 2 à 4 ans typiquement. Les conseillers aident les chefs de file du secteur à apporter des améliorations à la stratégie, à la planification et à la mise en œuvre des politiques. À l’heure actuelle, des missions d’appui sont en cours au Burkina Faso, au Mozambique, au Nigéria  et au Sénégal, ainsi qu’auprès d’organisations intergouvernementales régionales. L’Institut prévoit d’étendre le Programme à différents pays francophones d’Afrique subsaharienne et cherche des conseillers pour réaliser cette expansion. Chaque conseiller sera intégré dans une structure gouvernementale partenaire. Selon l’emplacement, les domaines spécifiques de la réforme pourront se concentrer sur les systèmes sur réseau ou hors réseau ou sur une combinaison des deux. À l’heure actuelle, nous recherchons des manifestations d’intérêt de la part de conseillers qui souhaitent se joindre au Programme et travailler dans des pays francophones d’Afrique subsaharienne. Responsabilités principales Le conseiller en énergie aura les responsabilités suivantes:
    • Conseiller les homologues au sein des structures gouvernementales nationales dans l’amélioration de l’environnement politique pour les secteurs nationaux de l’énergie, établir des plans viables pour le développement du secteur énergétique et réaliser les priorités du secteur de l’électricité. Il peut s’agir de conseiller les ministres et leur équipe sur la manière d’améliorer le cadre juridique et réglementaire du secteur, afin de faciliter les investissements privés et publics; l’évaluation financière des contrats d’achat d’électricité (AAE) proposés; promouvoir la planification intégrée du secteur de l’électricité et l’utilisation stratégique de solutions sur réseau, hors réseau et à petite échelle; les activités de gestion de projet et de suivi au sein du Ministère, ainsi que d’autres tâches consultatives au profit de nos partenaires
    • Aider les gouvernements à formuler des stratégies et à réaliser des investissements énergétiques qui permettent le développement de projets agricoles et augmentent la productivité de ce secteur.
    • Conseiller les homologues au sein des structures gouvernementales nationales dans l’amélioration du cadre politique régissant le secteur de l’énergie, l’établissement de plans viables pour le développement du secteur et l’atteinte des priorités sectorielles. Il peut s’agir de conseiller les ministres et leurs équipes sur la manière d’améliorer le cadre juridique et réglementaire du secteur afin de faciliter les investissements privés et publics; d’évaluer financièrement les contrats d’achat d’électricité (AAE) proposés; de promouvoir la planification intégrée du secteur de l’électricité et l’utilisation stratégique de solutions connectées au réseau ou hors réseau ; d’appuyer les activités de gestion de projet et de suivi au sein du Ministère, ainsi que toutes autres tâches consultatives pour nos partenaires.
    • Conseiller Power Africa et d’autres partenaires de développement dans l’identification de la meilleure manière d’aider les gouvernements nationaux à faire avancer les réformes et les projets du secteur de l’énergie. Cela implique de fournir des analyses en temps opportun et d’agir comme un point de coordination et d’expertise.
    • Identifier les domaines dans lesquels un engagement direct au niveau politique est nécessaire et coordonner ces engagements en collaboration avec le chef de projet (CdP), le vice-CoP  (responsable technique), et le responsable des sujets Accès.
    • Développer et renforcer la pertinence et la valeur de TBI pour les dirigeants dans le pays d’affectation, en agissant dans le cadre d’une équipe TBI pays plus large.
    • Identifier de manière proactive les risques et les problèmes affectant le travail et remonter rapidement les possibles solutions.
    • Soutenir le développement de nouveaux programmes et les activités de prospection, selon le besoin.
Qualifications et expérience requises Le candidat doit avoir :
    • Au moins 5 ans d’expérience dans le secteur de l’énergie
    • Une solide connaissance du développement des capacités institutionnelles, la réglementation, la planification du système électrique ou le financement public-privé est indispensable
    • Une expérience de travail dans les économies en développement est souhaitable
    • Une capacité avérée d’articuler l’expertise technique avec des compétences analytiques et de communication, pour pouvoir produire des livrables de conseil de haute qualité
    • Un sens aigu de la politique pour naviguer dans des environnements complexes et positionner au mieux le programme
    • Une capacité à identifier de manière proactive les opportunités d’engagement dans le domaine de l’énergie, de définir des stratégies de programme et de les mettre en œuvre
    • Une capacité à collaborer avec des collègues et effectuer d’autres tâches raisonnablement nécessaires pour atteindre les objectifs du pays et des équipes du programme
    • La maîtrise du français et de l’anglais est requise.
Tony Blair Institute Tony Blair Institute (TBI) est une organisation à but non lucratif motivée, dont la mission est équiper les dirigeants pour construire des sociétés ouvertes, prospères et inclusives. Nous croyons que la politique bien faite a le pouvoir de transformer des vies. Lorsque les gouvernements fonctionnent bien, ils sont en mesure de créer des changements économiques et sociaux d’une manière qui favorise l’équité, la justice sociale et les opportunités. Nous sommes optimistes et nous travaillons sans relâche pour soutenir les dirigeants et les gouvernements dans les défis auxquels ils sont confrontés : leur donner des solutions pratiques et des idées exploitables qui, une fois mises en œuvre, peuvent être transformatrices pour leurs populations. Nous le faisons à travers de deux divisions connectées : Conseils aux gouvernements (Government Advisory) Notre département conseil travaille directement avec les dirigeants politiques et les gouvernements du monde entier pour mettre en œuvre des réformes qui améliorent la vie de leurs citoyens. Il a à la fois des partenaires à but non lucratif et une clientèle, et ses résultats couvrent un éventail de disciplines et de projets dans les pays d’Afrique, du Moyen-Orient, d’Europe de l’Est et d’Asie du Sud. Nous sommes actuellement dans une phase d’expansion rapide, de 18 pays aujourd’hui à 30 d’ici décembre 2022. Futurs des politiques (Policy Futures) Notre travail sur les futurs des politiques englobe trois grands domaines :
  • Renouveler le Centre : élaboration d’un programme de politique domestique audacieux et novateur pour aider à renouveler le centre de la politique britannique;
  • Technologie et politiques publiques : explorer les défis et les possibilités en matière de politiques présentés par la révolution technologique; et
  • Unité de politique de l’extrémisme : créer des solutions conçues pour faire face à la menace des idéologies extrémistes au Royaume-Uni et dans le monde.
En tant qu’organisation, les croyances fondamentales que nous embrassons tous sont les suivantes :
  • Ouvert et progressiste : vous croyez en la valeur du travail d’équipe
  • Audacieux et pragmatique : vous abordez tout ce que vous faites avec intégrité et authenticité
  • Réalisateur de changements optimiste : vous êtes concentré sur les résultats
Conseiller en énergie
2022-01-18 13:17:31
full-time
Kenya

|

Position title:

Executive Personal Assistant to the Group CEO

 

Reporting and evaluation:

The Personal Assistant reports to the Group Chief Executive Officer. The CEO evaluates the Executive Personal Assistant’s performance based on achieved results.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)

The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya.  Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.

The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:

  1. Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.
  2. Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.

In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.

The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.

 

AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International

Position Summary

Based in Nairobi, the purpose of this role is to provide an efficient, confidential and responsive administrative, organizational, and logistical service to the Group Chief Executive Officer. This position serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the Office of the GCEO.

Major Responsibilities

  • Manage and maintain the GCEO’s diary;
  • Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments;
  • Ensure busy diary commitments, papers, and travel arrangements are managed effectively including producing a daily folder with diary, necessary papers, etc.;
  • Conduct weekly diary meetings with the GCEO to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests;
  • Schedule on behalf of the GCEO meetings between him and his direct reports and the committees and groups to which he is a member;
  • Coordinate travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place for the GCEO match his requirements;
  • Tabulate and retrieve GCEO’s official expenditures and claims;
  • Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the GCEO by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate;
  • Manage the process of calling for briefing the GCEO from start to finish to ensure that he is fully prepared for all engagements;
  • Keep and maintain an accurate record of papers and electronic correspondence on behalf of the GCEO;
  • Draft, type and dispatch all the GCEO’s correspondence;
  • Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the GCEO;
  • Keep and retrieve files;
  • Ensure guests meeting with the GCEO are well taken care of;
  • Provide a service that is in line with the GCEO’s work habits and preferences.

In addition to the above duties, the Executive Personal Assistant may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.

Desirable skills, knowledge and experiences

Experience

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field;
  • Master degree  in any field is an added advantage
  • A minimum of five years in administration/public relations at a senior level;
  • Demonstrable experience in an administration/executive assistant/PA role in a highly pressurized environment requiring tact, judgment and discretion in handling internal and external contacts;
  • Experience of diary management/researching and booking of travel and accommodation;
  • Experience of successfully working with senior management;
  • Experience of working Development finance institutions (DFIs),international organizations or multinational private sector;
  • Must be proficient with the keyboard and IT applications;
  • Shorthand and excellent typing skills- Good computer literacy, speed and accuracy essential. (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).

 

Critical Competencies

  • Bilingual: English and French;
  • Attention to detail and deadlines;
  • Ability to filter information and assess priorities;
  • Ability to think ahead and anticipate needs before they arise;
  • Ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.
  • Excellent organizational skills;
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written;
  • Professional telephone manner;
  • Willingness to work in a multicultural environment;
  • Bright, confident personality;
  • Well presented;
  • Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised.

Conditions of the offer

The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium –sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive regional salary with an excellent package of benefits. AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender-sensitive work environment, and believes that a diverse workforce fosters excellence. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

 

Applications

Kindly send us a CV/Resume with a cover letter summarizing your relevance for this position to the following address: recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com .

“Application for Executive Personal Assistant” should be clearly indicated on the subject line of the email message.  Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.

 

Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be contacted.

We invite you to find out more about us at:

www.africanguaranteefund.com

1

2022-01-12 13:28:17
full-time
Kenya

|

 

Position title:

 

Business Development Officer

 

Reporting:

The Business development Officer reports functionally to the Region Head

Position Location:

AGF offices in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Region as will be allocated.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)

The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya.  Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.

The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:

a)      Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.

b)      Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.

In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.

The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.

 

AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International

Positions Summary

The position focuses on implementation of business development strategies and plans to meet the department’s revenue targets and the social economic impacts of AGF. The positions will support the Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Regions.

Major duties and Responsibilities Business Development

      Identify and develop new business proposals to meet the department’s volumes of Guarantees issued, revenue targets and social impacts;

      Use multiple prospecting methods to generate deals, set up sales meetings and pitch appropriate solution-offerings to prospects;

      Conducted full credit reviews of  financial institutions and corporations;

      Assist the Region Head to manage the Guarantee process cycle right from Lead Generation, Credit appraisal which include credit / risk rating of the Country, Transaction, Lender and, borrower on the basis of business & financial analysis, due diligence and site visits;

      Prepare guarantee requests for presentation for approval by the relevant approval bodies;

      Assist in developing and managing relationships with AGF partner lending institutions to meet their guarantee requirements;

      Assist to carry out market and competitor analysis as part of gathering market intelligence to inform business decisions;

      Assist to manage and handle efficiently all guarantee claims applications sent by our Partner Lending Institutions(PLI)

      Develop a Proactive Customer Relationship Management in order to support AGF’s guarantee product(s) utilization by our PLIs

      Monitor with the PLIs the submission to AGF, on the periodic reports on a timely manner

      Monitor with the PLIs the payment of the fees invoices in due time

In addition to the above duties, the Business Development Officer may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.

Desirable Qualifications, knowledge, skills and experiences

      Master’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Business Administration, CFA;

      A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a financial institution or in financial services;

      Excellent  knowledge in Financial Analysis;

      Ability to compile and report results of activities;

      Demonstrated track record in business development and portfolio management with focus in consultative and solution oriented sales and marketing approaches;

      Demonstrated experience as client-facing staff.

Additional eligibility critical competencies and desired characteristics

      Excellent financial analysis skills; 

      Bilingual – Fluent in English and French or Spanish or Arabic

      Ability to work independently and with teams;

      Self-driven individual;

      Excellent IT skills;

      Ability to work in a professionally and culturally diverse setting;

      Willingness to travel;

      Good knowledge of private equity environment is an added advantage.

Eligibility

  The position is open to candidates from any African country.

 

Terms of offer

 The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent benefits package.

AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence.

Women candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

 

Applications

 

Applicants should apply by email, sending one document including a cover letter summarizing their relevance to this position, a full C.V. names and contact information of three referees knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to:

recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com.

 

“Application for Business Development Officer - AGF” should be clearly marked on the subject line of the email message.

Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.

 

Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted.

We invite you to learn more about us at: www.africanguaranteefund.com

2022-01-12 13:14:26
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer