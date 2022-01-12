Offres d'emploi
Business Development Officer
|
Position title:
|
Business Development Officer
|
Reporting:
|
The Business development Officer reports functionally to the Region Head
|
Position Location:
|
AGF offices in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Region as will be allocated.
|
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.
The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:
a) Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.
b) Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.
In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.
The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.
AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International
|
Positions Summary
The position focuses on implementation of business development strategies and plans to meet the department’s revenue targets and the social economic impacts of AGF. The positions will support the Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Regions.
|
Major duties and Responsibilities Business Development
• Identify and develop new business proposals to meet the department’s volumes of Guarantees issued, revenue targets and social impacts;
• Use multiple prospecting methods to generate deals, set up sales meetings and pitch appropriate solution-offerings to prospects;
• Conducted full credit reviews of financial institutions and corporations;
• Assist the Region Head to manage the Guarantee process cycle right from Lead Generation, Credit appraisal which include credit / risk rating of the Country, Transaction, Lender and, borrower on the basis of business & financial analysis, due diligence and site visits;
• Prepare guarantee requests for presentation for approval by the relevant approval bodies;
• Assist in developing and managing relationships with AGF partner lending institutions to meet their guarantee requirements;
• Assist to carry out market and competitor analysis as part of gathering market intelligence to inform business decisions;
• Assist to manage and handle efficiently all guarantee claims applications sent by our Partner Lending Institutions(PLI)
• Develop a Proactive Customer Relationship Management in order to support AGF’s guarantee product(s) utilization by our PLIs
• Monitor with the PLIs the submission to AGF, on the periodic reports on a timely manner
• Monitor with the PLIs the payment of the fees invoices in due time
In addition to the above duties, the Business Development Officer may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.
|
Desirable Qualifications, knowledge, skills and experiences
• Master’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Business Administration, CFA;
• A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a financial institution or in financial services;
• Excellent knowledge in Financial Analysis;
• Ability to compile and report results of activities;
• Demonstrated track record in business development and portfolio management with focus in consultative and solution oriented sales and marketing approaches;
• Demonstrated experience as client-facing staff.
Additional eligibility critical competencies and desired characteristics
• Excellent financial analysis skills;
• Bilingual – Fluent in English and French or Spanish or Arabic
• Ability to work independently and with teams;
• Self-driven individual;
• Excellent IT skills;
• Ability to work in a professionally and culturally diverse setting;
• Willingness to travel;
• Good knowledge of private equity environment is an added advantage.
EligibilityThe position is open to candidates from any African country.
Terms of offer
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent benefits package.
AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence.
Women candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications
Applicants should apply by email, sending one document including a cover letter summarizing their relevance to this position, a full C.V. names and contact information of three referees knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to:
recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com.
“Application for Business Development Officer - AGF” should be clearly marked on the subject line of the email message.
Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.
Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted.
We invite you to learn more about us at: www.africanguaranteefund.com
|
Position title:
|
Business Development Officer
|
Reporting:
|
The Business development Officer reports functionally to the Region Head
|
Position Location:
|
AGF offices in Nairobi, Kenya with frequent travel to Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Region as will be allocated.
|
The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group)
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale.
The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity:
a) Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered.
b) Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions.
In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa.
The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank.
AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International
|
Positions Summary
The position focuses on implementation of business development strategies and plans to meet the department’s revenue targets and the social economic impacts of AGF. The positions will support the Central & North Africa Region and Southern Africa Regions.
|
Major duties and Responsibilities Business Development
• Identify and develop new business proposals to meet the department’s volumes of Guarantees issued, revenue targets and social impacts;
• Use multiple prospecting methods to generate deals, set up sales meetings and pitch appropriate solution-offerings to prospects;
• Conducted full credit reviews of financial institutions and corporations;
• Assist the Region Head to manage the Guarantee process cycle right from Lead Generation, Credit appraisal which include credit / risk rating of the Country, Transaction, Lender and, borrower on the basis of business & financial analysis, due diligence and site visits;
• Prepare guarantee requests for presentation for approval by the relevant approval bodies;
• Assist in developing and managing relationships with AGF partner lending institutions to meet their guarantee requirements;
• Assist to carry out market and competitor analysis as part of gathering market intelligence to inform business decisions;
• Assist to manage and handle efficiently all guarantee claims applications sent by our Partner Lending Institutions(PLI)
• Develop a Proactive Customer Relationship Management in order to support AGF’s guarantee product(s) utilization by our PLIs
• Monitor with the PLIs the submission to AGF, on the periodic reports on a timely manner
• Monitor with the PLIs the payment of the fees invoices in due time
In addition to the above duties, the Business Development Officer may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.
|
Desirable Qualifications, knowledge, skills and experiences
• Master’s degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, or Business Administration, CFA;
• A minimum of five (5) years of experience in a financial institution or in financial services;
• Excellent knowledge in Financial Analysis;
• Ability to compile and report results of activities;
• Demonstrated track record in business development and portfolio management with focus in consultative and solution oriented sales and marketing approaches;
• Demonstrated experience as client-facing staff.
Additional eligibility critical competencies and desired characteristics
• Excellent financial analysis skills;
• Bilingual – Fluent in English and French or Spanish or Arabic
• Ability to work independently and with teams;
• Self-driven individual;
• Excellent IT skills;
• Ability to work in a professionally and culturally diverse setting;
• Willingness to travel;
• Good knowledge of private equity environment is an added advantage.
Eligibility
The position is open to candidates from any African country.
Terms of offer
The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF) is an equal opportunity employer and offers a regionally competitive salary with an excellent benefits package.
AGF prides itself on its collegial, supportive and gender sensitive working environment and believes that staff diversity promotes excellence.
Women candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications
Applicants should apply by email, sending one document including a cover letter summarizing their relevance to this position, a full C.V. names and contact information of three referees knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to:
recruitment@africanguaranteefund.com.
“Application for Business Development Officer – AGF” should be clearly marked on the subject line of the email message.
Applications will be considered until 25 January 2022.
Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted.
We invite you to learn more about us at: www.africanguaranteefund.com