Directeur de la performance environnementale et sociale H/F Grade D

Position title: Executive Personal Assistant to the Group CEO

Reporting and evaluation: The Personal Assistant reports to the Group Chief Executive Officer. The CEO evaluates the Executive Personal Assistant’s performance based on achieved results.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF Group) The African Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (AGF Group) is incorporated and licensed in Mauritius as a limited liability company and has its office of operation in Nairobi, Kenya. Its products and services provide financial institutions with the means which they can leverage in bringing their African SME financing interventions to the required scale. The AGF Group contributes to the promotion of economic development, vital for prosperity, stability and poverty reduction in Africa through two lines of activity: Provision of a mix of financial guarantees and other products which reduce the risks supported by the financial sector when lending to SMEs that have insufficient collateral. These guarantees contribute to reduce the inability of SMEs to provide acceptable guarantees to financial institutions. Loan Guarantee based on a hybrid approach, Bank’s Fund Raising Guarantee and Equity Guarantees are offered. Support for capacity development of the client financial institutions. In 2015 AGF acquired 80.56% of GARI Fund in Togo as part of its development strategy to strengthen its presence in West Africa. The AGF operates according to market principles and is a commercially viable venture with operations in a number of countries in Africa and its gradually expanding to other countries to cover the whole of Africa. The African Development Bank (AfDB) as well as the governments of Denmark (represented by DANIDA) and Spain (represented by AECID) are the founding shareholders of AGF. Other shareholders include: French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and KfW Development Bank. AGF is rated with a stable outlook of AA-by Fitch Rating International

Position Summary Based in Nairobi, the purpose of this role is to provide an efficient, confidential and responsive administrative, organizational, and logistical service to the Group Chief Executive Officer. This position serves as the primary point of contact for internal and external stakeholders on all matters pertaining to the Office of the GCEO.

Major Responsibilities Manage and maintain the GCEO’s diary;

Filter emails, highlight urgent correspondence and print attachments;

Ensure busy diary commitments, papers, and travel arrangements are managed effectively including producing a daily folder with diary, necessary papers, etc.;

Conduct weekly diary meetings with the GCEO to discuss upcoming engagements, invitations and other requests;

Schedule on behalf of the GCEO meetings between him and his direct reports and the committees and groups to which he is a member;

Coordinate travel and accommodation requirements in connection with others and ensure arrangements in place for the GCEO match his requirements;

Tabulate and retrieve GCEO’s official expenditures and claims;

Filter general information, queries, phone calls and invitations to the GCEO by redirecting or taking forward such contact as appropriate;

Manage the process of calling for briefing the GCEO from start to finish to ensure that he is fully prepared for all engagements;

Keep and maintain an accurate record of papers and electronic correspondence on behalf of the GCEO;

Draft, type and dispatch all the GCEO’s correspondence;

Minute general meetings as required and complete research on behalf of the GCEO;

Keep and retrieve files;

Ensure guests meeting with the GCEO are well taken care of;

Provide a service that is in line with the GCEO’s work habits and preferences. In addition to the above duties, the Executive Personal Assistant may be required to perform other related or unrelated duties based on the company’s needs.

Desirable skills, knowledge and experiences Experience A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field;

Master degree in any field is an added advantage

A minimum of five years in administration/public relations at a senior level;

Demonstrable experience in an administration/executive assistant/PA role in a highly pressurized environment requiring tact, judgment and discretion in handling internal and external contacts;

Experience of diary management/researching and booking of travel and accommodation;

Experience of successfully working with senior management;

Experience of working Development finance institutions (DFIs), international organizations or multinational private sector;

Must be proficient with the keyboard and IT applications;

Shorthand and excellent typing skills- Good computer literacy, speed and accuracy essential. (MS Office, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook). Critical Competencies Bilingual: English and French;

Attention to detail and deadlines;

Ability to filter information and assess priorities;

Ability to think ahead and anticipate needs before they arise;

Ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.

Excellent organizational skills;

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written;

Professional telephone manner;

Willingness to work in a multicultural environment;

Bright, confident personality;

Well presented;

Flexible and mature approach with ability to work unsupervised.