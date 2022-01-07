Offres d'emploi
Côte d'Ivoire
Economist
The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) | Institutions-ONG
The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is hereby announcing a vacancy: Title: Economist Category/ Grade: Internationally recruited staff, P1/P2 on the UN salary scale Duty Station: Abidjan/ Côte d’Ivoire For more information, please visit https://www.icco.org/vacancy-notice-economist/ ICCO
2022-01-07 15:27:37
full-time
