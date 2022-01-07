Offres d'emploi

Côte d'Ivoire

Economist

| Institutions-ONG
2022-01-07 15:27:37
full-time

The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) is hereby announcing a vacancy:
Title: Economist
Category/ Grade: Internationally recruited staff, P1/P2 on the UN salary scale
Duty Station: Abidjan/ Côte d’Ivoire
For more information, please visit https://www.icco.org/vacancy-notice-economist/

ICCO

Kenya

| Institutions-ONG
EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) is the world’s largest non-governmental organization working in the field of sexual and reproductive health information and services.  It has six Regional Offices worldwide. The Africa Regional office is based in Nairobi. IPPF Africa Regional Office is seeking to recruit exceptional individuals to fill the position of 1. Project Advisor – Frontiers in SRHR For more details about these positions, please visit our website jobs page http://www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies">www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application. Interested individuals should submit the following documents: 1. An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and 2. A 1-page cover letter. The application documents above must be emailed to  hroffice@ippfaro.org with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by 21st January 2022. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format. IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities. IPPF has​ been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF.  These correspondences, which may seek to obtain money from the recipients of such correspondence are fraudulent and IPPF does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees). Project Advisor Frontiers in SRHR
2022-01-05 13:41:53
full-time
Kenya

| Institutions-ONG
EXCITING CAREER OPPORTUNITIES The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) is the world’s largest non-governmental organization working in the field of sexual and reproductive health information and services.  It has six Regional Offices worldwide. The Africa Regional office is based in Nairobi. IPPF Africa Regional Office is seeking to recruit exceptional individuals to fill the position of; 1. Specialist: Grants Management For more details about these positions, please visit our website jobs page www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application. Interested individuals should submit the following documents:
      1. An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and
      2. A 1-page cover letter.
The application documents above must be emailed to  hroffice@ippfaro.org with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by 14th January 2022. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format. IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities. IPPF has​ been made aware of various fraudulent vacancy announcements circulated via e-mail from websites falsely stating that they are issued by or in association with IPPF.  These correspondences, which may seek to obtain money from the recipients of such correspondence are fraudulent and IPPF does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview, meeting, processing, training or any other fees). Specialist Grants Management
2022-01-05 13:28:47
full-time
