Offres d'emploi
Afrique
Recruitment drive
The World Bank | Finance
The World Bank’s Western and Central Africa region has launched a recruitment drive. Over thirty local positions are now open. They will be based in our country offices in Western and Central Africa. Are you ready to make an impact? Are you a development expert who is seeking new career challenges? Then, please apply online through November 18, 2021. A related online event will be held on November 16, 2021, at 8:00 am, Washington, DC time / 1:00 GMT/ Dakar time. You can watch the live stream (no registration required) here.
2021-11-10 14:56:00
full-time
The World Bank’s Western and Central Africa region has launched a recruitment drive.
Over thirty local positions are now open.
They will be based in our country offices in Western and Central Africa.
Are you ready to make an impact? Are you a development expert who is seeking new career challenges? Then, please apply online through November 18, 2021.
A related online event will be held on November 16, 2021, at 8:00 am, Washington, DC time / 1:00 GMT/ Dakar time.
You can watch the live stream (no registration required) here.