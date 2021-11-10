Recruitment drive

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD)

is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that sustainably increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to climate change-resilient rural transformation.

IFAD is looking for an experienced professional and leader with strategic vision, a solid team orientation and ability to get the best from people, a proven capacity to generate results, and a deep understanding of and commitment to development to fill the following Director position:

Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Associate Vice-President of the Programme Management Department, the Director will lead a diverse, multidisciplinary and decentralized team to drive IFAD’s business and engagement with partners. He or she should have good leadership and management skills and language proficiencies in French and English.

IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan.

IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.

The position is based in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, IFAD Regional Office for the West and Central Africa Region

Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 2 December 2021.

For more information on how to apply, please click the “Apply” button.