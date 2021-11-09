Offres d'emploi

Côte d'Ivoire

Director, West and Central Africa Division- Grade D-1

| Institutions-ONG
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that sustainably increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to climate change-resilient rural transformation. IFAD is looking for an experienced professional and leader with strategic vision, a solid team orientation and ability to get the best from people, a proven capacity to generate results, and a deep understanding of and commitment to development to fill the following Director position: Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Associate Vice-President of the Programme Management Department, the Director will lead a diverse, multidisciplinary and decentralized team to drive IFAD’s business and engagement with partners. He or she should have good leadership and management skills and language proficiencies in French and English. IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan. IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply. The position is based in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, IFAD Regional Office for the West and Central Africa Region Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 2 December 2021. For more information on how to apply, please click the “Apply” button. https://job.ifad.org/psc/IFHRPRDE/CAREERS/JOBS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_SCHJOB_FL&Action=U   IFAD
2021-11-09 10:32:40
full-time

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized
agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that sustainably increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to climate change-resilient rural transformation.

IFAD is looking for an experienced professional and leader with strategic vision, a solid team orientation and ability to get the best from people, a proven capacity to generate results, and a deep understanding of and commitment to development to fill the following Director position:

Under the overall guidance and supervision of the Associate Vice-President of the Programme Management Department, the Director will lead a diverse, multidisciplinary and decentralized team to drive IFAD’s business and engagement with partners. He or she should have good leadership and management skills and language proficiencies in French and English.

IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan.

IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.

The position is based in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, IFAD Regional Office for the West and Central Africa Region

Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 2 December 2021.

For more information on how to apply, please click the “Apply” button.

https://job.ifad.org/psc/IFHRPRDE/CAREERS/JOBS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_SCHJOB_FL&Action=U

 

IFAD

Afrique

| Finance
The World Bank’s Western and Central Africa region has launched a recruitment drive. Over thirty local positions are now open. They will be based in our country offices in Western and Central Africa. Are you ready to make an impact? Are you a development expert who is seeking new career challenges? Then, please apply online through November 18, 2021. A related online event will be held on November 16, 2021, at 8:00 am, Washington, DC time / 1:00 GMT/ Dakar time. You can watch the live stream (no registration required) here. Worldl Bank
2021-11-10 14:56:00
full-time
Côte d'Ivoire

| Institutions-ONG
2021-11-09 10:32:40
full-time
Kenya

| Institutions-ONG
 
SHELTER-AFRIQUE est une institution panafricaine de financement du développement qui se consacre à l'investissement dans le logement et le développement urbain en Afrique. La société fournit des services de conseil et de gestion de projet pour de grands projets de logement abordable, ainsi que des lignes de crédit aux institutions financières pour financer l'accès au logement abordable dans 44 pays africains.   La Société a son siège à Nairobi et des bureaux régionaux à Abidjan en Côte d'Ivoire et à Abuja au Nigéria. Le directeur de l'audit interne est responsable de l'assurance indépendante et objective et de l'activité de conseil, guidée par une philosophie de valeur ajoutée pour améliorer l'efficacité des contrôles internes, de la gestion des risques et de la gouvernance de  SHAF, en adoptant une approche systématique et disciplinée pour garantir que l'organisation est protégée contre les risques internes et externes et qu'elle a la capacité de remplir ses fonctions de manière efficace et efficiente. Tâches et responsabilités Les fonctions et responsabilités sont les suivantes : 1. Planifier et mettre en œuvre des audits financiers, opérationnels, de gestion et de conformité pour s'assurer que les cadres de contrôle interne sont en place et fonctionnent efficacement. 2. Préparer la méthodologie d'audit et concevoir des tests et des procédures d'audit pour évaluer les contrôles internes, les opérations et les risques commerciaux identifiés en se concentrant sur le système d'information. 3. Préparer des rapports sur les résultats de l'audit pour discussion et clarification avec l'équipe de Direction concernée. 4. Fournir des recommandations lors des réunions d'audit mensuelles afin d'améliorer les contrôles internes, les processus opérationnels et la qualité de la prestation de services. 5. Examiner des projets spécifiques relatifs aux processus, systèmes, contrôles et/ou opérations de l'organisation, tels qu'approuvés par le Directeur général, le Comité d'audit, de risque et des finances ou le Conseil d'administration, comme stipulé dans le plan d'audit annuel. 6. Effectuer une évaluation préliminaire des risques pour évaluer les activités, les fonctions, les opérations, les systèmes d'information et les cadres de contrôle interne de l'organisation. 7.Examiner les opérations de SHAF à intervalles appropriés afin de s'assurer que les instructions, les politiques et les procédures définies par la Direction et le Conseil d'administration pour garantir des contrôles internes appropriés sont adéquates, efficaces et respectées. 8.Coordonner et faciliter les activités d'audit externe. 9. Mener des audits et des enquêtes spéciales, selon les besoins. 10. Fournir en permanence des conseils techniques, un soutien et une assurance qualité au Conseil d'administration, à l'équipe de Direction et à l'organisation. COMPÉTENCES ET EXPÉRIENCE MINIMALES 1. Maîtrise en comptabilité, commerce, finance, économie ou autres sujets liés aux affaires. 2. Qualifications professionnelles pertinentes, notamment CPA(K), ACCA, CIA et/ou CISA. 3. Adhésion à un organisme professionnel pertinent tel que l'Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) et l'Institute of Internal Audit (IIA). 4. Connaissance approfondie de Microsoft Office, des systèmes Oracle et des logiciels d'audit tels que l'AUDIT Command Language (ACL), le logiciel d'analyse de données IDEA. 5. Minimum de 10 ans d'expérience professionnelle dans le domaine de l'audit ou des finances. 6. Connaissance des normes d'audit interne, du code d'éthique et des autres normes d'audit et de comptabilité des meilleures pratiques. 7. Maîtrise de l'anglais et du français à l'oral et à l'écrit. Candidatures Les candidats sont invités à envoyer une lettre de motivation démontrant leur aptitude par rapport aux qualifications énumérées et leur curriculum vitae détaillé, ainsi que les noms et adresses de leurs personnes de références, à l'adresse suivante : hr@shelterafrique.org. Les candidats doivent indiquer le poste pour lequel ils ont postulé dans la ligne d'objet de leur courriel. La date limite de soumission est fixée au 12 Novembre 2021. Seuls les candidats présélectionnés qui répondent aux exigences ci-dessus seront contactés. Nous vous invitons à en savoir plus sur Shelter-Afrique et sur ce rôle en visitant notre site web : http://www.shelterafrique.org SHELTER
2021-11-04 07:37:34
full-time
