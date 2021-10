KPMG Côte d’Ivoire on behalf of the African Solidarity Fund ( FSA) recruits Positions based in Niamey, Niger The African Solidarity Fund (ASF) is a Multilateral Financial Institution with mission to participate in the economic development of its Member States, by facilitating the financing of investment projects both in the public and private sector. Its main intervention mechanisms are the financial guarantee, interest rate subsidy and extensions of loan periods. It also offers its partners third-party fund management and financing arrangement services. The ASF currently comprises fifteen (15) Member States including: Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritius Island, Mauritania Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Chad and Togo. Its headquarters is located in Niamey, Niger. The FSA is rated AA + with a stable outlook by the West Africa Rating Agency (WARA), a leading financial rating agency in Africa. Within the framework of its Medium-Term Strategic Development Plan (MTSDP) 2021-2025 and in order to reinforce its manpower, the Fund is running a recruitment to fill the following positions: One (1) Lawyer- One (1) Treasurer View the detailed offers on the recruitment platform www.kpmgcirecrutement.ci . Applications specifying the position must be submitted online on the recruitment platform www.kpmgcirecrutement.ci no later thanYou will receive an automatic notification confirming that your application has been taken into account. If you have any questions, please contact the People and Change Recruitment team by email at support@peopleandchangekpmg.ci or by phone. Only applications transmitted on the platform will be taken into account. Incomplete, non-compliant or late applications will not be considered. Only candidates selected for the next steps will be contacted. Confidentiality guaranteed. FSA

