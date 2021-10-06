Experienced Economists

LA BANQUE : Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social dans l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir l’appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation qui permettront de réduire nettement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour davantage se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, cinq grands domaines, dans lesquels les interventions devront s’intensifier pour l’Afrique, ont été identifiés, à savoir : l’énergie, l’agro-industrie, l’industrialisation, l’intégration et l’amélioration de la qualité de vie des populations africaines. LE COMPLEXE : La Vice-présidence chargée des finances contrôle la gestion financière du Groupe de la Banque. Cette responsabilité englobe les activités de trésorerie du Groupe de la Banque, y compris les emprunts sur les marchés des capitaux et les activités d’investissement ; les fonctions de contrôle, notamment la présentation d’informations financières et l’administration de prêts ; la mobilisation de ressources stratégiques et les partenariats externes ; les syndications, les solutions clients et le renforcement des ressources et instruments financiers non-statutaires ; ainsi que la gestion globale de l’actif/du passif du Groupe de la Banque. LE DÉPARTEMENT QUI RECRUTE : Le Plan de retraite du personnel (PRP) est un régime contributif à prestations définies dans lequel les droits des membres sont déterminés sur la base de leur salaire moyen final et de leurs années de cotisation ou d’adhésion au Plan. Toutes les prestations sont libellées en unités de compte. Le PRP a pour principal objectif de fournir des prestations de retraite aux membres et à leurs survivants. Les prestations prévues au titre du Plan comprennent la pension de retraite normale, la pension de retraite anticipée, la prestation au conjoint survivant et aux enfants éligibles ou aux bénéficiaires désignés, la pension d’invalidité et le versement de départ. Le Plan tire ses ressources des cotisations régulières et techniques des membres, de la Banque et des revenus générés par le placement de ses actifs. L’administration du Plan incombe à trois entités principales, à savoir le Comité directeur, le Comité des placements et l’Administrateur du Plan. LE POSTE : Les principaux objectifs de l’Unité du Plan de retraite du personnel, et les résultats attendus de l’Administrateur du Plan et Chef d’Unité, sont : 1. Administrer le Plan de retraite du personnel de la Banque tout en veillant à sa solidité financière, coordonner toutes ses activités et faire office de représentant officiel du Plan au sein de la Banque et à l’extérieur de celle-ci ; 2. Renforcer la capacité à concevoir et à mettre en place des politiques et des systèmes permettant d’autoriser le paiement des prestations et d’assurer le suivi des transferts de prestations aux bénéficiaires respectifs ; 3. Superviser la tenue des dossiers des membres concernant leur participation au Plan, leur retraite ou leur cessation d’activité, et assurer les services de secrétariat du Comité directeur et du Comité des placements du Plan ; 4. Mettre en place et soutenir le cadre réglementaire et les réformes liées aux régimes de pension/retraite. PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS : Sous la supervision générale du Vice-président chargée des Finances, le Chef de l’unité du Plan de retraite du personnel accomplit les tâches suivantes : a) Sur le plan administratif Diriger et coordonner les activités du Plan de retraite du personnel et faire office de représentant officiel du Plan ; Piloter l’analyse, la formulation, la mise en œuvre et la révision des politiques et des objectifs en matière de retraite ; Coordonner et faciliter le fonctionnement efficace du Comité directeur et du Comité des placements du PRP en leur fournissant des services de secrétariat, en organisant des réunions régulières et en assurant le suivi de la mise en œuvre des décisions des comités ; Recevoir tous les avis, demandes et autres documents relatifs au Plan soumis par la Banque ou par les bénéficiaires du Plan et les transmettre, accompagnés des renseignements et recommandations appropriés au Comité compétent, ou prendre les décisions finales lorsque ce pouvoir lui a été délégué ; Assurer la gestion des relations et la coordination des activités des prestataires de services techniques externes du PRP, notamment l’actuaire du Plan, l’actuaire-conseil, les auditeurs externes, le gestionnaire d’actifs, la gestion de l’actif et du passif (ALM) et les spécialistes en placements, y compris en ce qui concerne leur sélection et leur engagement, ainsi que la gestion de leurs performances ; Promouvoir un environnement qui favorise et récompense l’innovation, la créativité et la responsabilisation en matière de résultats, et motiver le personnel afin d’obtenir des résultats optimaux ; Recruter, former et superviser des équipes de professionnels et des services généraux au sein de l’unité afin de s’assurer qu’elle fonctionne efficacement et atteint ses objectifs de performance et de qualité, tout en se conformant aux meilleures pratiques ; Résoudre les problèmes complexes et controversés qui pourraient survenir dans le cadre de réclamations individuelles concernant les pensions, en coordination avec le Département juridique ou le Comité d’appel des pensions ; Examiner et mettre à jour régulièrement les termes de référence du Comité directeur et du Comité des placements du PRP. b) Sur le plan opérationnel Coordonner et superviser la tenue de dossiers fiables concernant la retraite, la participation ou la cessation de la participation au Plan, et tout droit aux prestations en vertu de celui-ci, conformément aux exigences relatives à la bonne administration du Plan ; S’assurer que certaines informations concernant le Plan sont mises à la disposition de ceux qui sont habilités à les recevoir, et veiller à ce que les informations soient exactes et complètes, et fournies dans les délais spécifiés dans le règlement du Plan ; Veiller à l’adhésion des employés au Plan ; Communiquer aux bénéficiaires du Plan des informations sur leurs droits et leurs responsabilités à l’égard du Plan ; Fournir aux bénéficiaires du Plan les informations et les documents qui doivent être divulgués en vertu du règlement du Plan ; Déterminer les droits des bénéficiaires du Plan en vertu des régimes de retraite ; Effectuer les paiements aux bénéficiaires du Plan lorsqu’ils sont échus ; Effectuer les paiements au(x) conjoint(s) survivant(s) des bénéficiaires du Plan conformément au règlement du Plan et aux documents juridiques déposés auprès de l’Administrateur ; Répondre aux demandes de renseignements ou aux réclamations des bénéficiaires du Plan ; Superviser et autoriser les paiements de prestations et assurer le suivi des transferts de prestations aux bénéficiaires respectifs ; Superviser la préparation du rapport annuel, des états financiers et des rapports actuariels du Plan et du rapport de situation sur le fonds de pension et les diffuser à la Banque et aux participants ; Diriger la compilation des données nécessaires aux évaluations actuarielles régulières ; Gérer les liquidités du Plan et surveiller les mouvements financiers pour garantir une allocation optimale des ressources ; Assurer le transfert des cotisations des membres et de la Banque aux comptes du PRP ; Faire preuve de leadership éclairé dans l’investissement du capital excédentaire du fonds du PRP auprès des gestionnaires d’actifs externes ; Tenir le procès-verbal des discussions et des décisions du Comité directeur et du Comité des placements ; Gérer l’administration quotidienne du Plan de retraite du personnel ; Assurer la gestion de la prestation de services et de la performance du personnel de FISR. c) Sur le plan stratégique Se tenir informé des tendances qui se dessinent dans le secteur des pensions ; fournir des analyses techniques et financières fiables et communiquer à tous les comités les informations ou les interprétations nécessaires pour leur permettre de prendre des décisions appropriées et éclairées dans l’exercice de leur mandat ; Piloter et mettre en œuvre des stratégies visant à assurer la viabilité financière à long terme du Plan, assorties de recommandations appropriées à l’intention du Comité directeur et du Comité des placements ; Favoriser et maintenir des partenariats et des liens professionnels avec d’autres organisations internationales et négocier et organiser des accords pour le maintien et le transfert des droits à pension auprès d’organisations internationales sœurs ; Jouer un rôle de premier plan sur les questions de retraite et de gestion des fonds du Plan ; et Remplir toutes les autres fonctions qui lui sont confiées de temps à autre dans le cadre du Plan ou par le Comité directeur et le Comité des placements. COMPETENCES (Qualifications, expérience et connaissances) : 1. Être titulaire d’au moins un Master 2 en droit, comptabilité, administration des affaires, économie, finance, gestion ou dans une discipline connexe. 2. Une certification professionnelle en actuariat, investissement et/ou gestion d’actifs, serait un avantage supplémentaire. 3. Justifier d’un minimum de neuf (9) ans d’expérience pertinente dans les services liés à l’administration, aux investissements et aux pensions. Avoir accumulé à ce titre cinq années d’expérience à un niveau de direction/de supervision, ainsi qu’une expérience supplémentaire en matière d’audit, de comptabilité et de rapports financiers, et de gestion des risques. 4. Être capable de traiter des questions sensibles dans un environnement multiculturel et d’établir des relations de travail efficaces avec diverses parties prenantes. 5. Posséder des aptitudes en matière de résolution de problèmes, avec une compréhension claire des facteurs de réussite et des obstacles au succès dans un environnement culturel complexe où des règles uniformes doivent être appliquées. 6. Avoir la capacité à impulser le changement et faire preuve de flexibilité, d’ouverture d’esprit et de la faculté de conserver son intégrité. 7. Avoir une bonne compréhension des moyens d’identifier et d’évaluer le risque de réputation. 8. Avoir de solides aptitudes au leadership, une approche résolument axée sur les résultats, la capacité de nouer des relations avec des parties prenantes diverses et complexes. 9. Être capable de communiquer efficacement en anglais ou en français, avec une bonne connaissance pratique de l’autre langue. 10. Maîtriser les applications standard de la suite Microsoft Office et, de préférence, SAP.