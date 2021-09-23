The Senior Interior Designer will have proven experience successfully leading an interiors

team overseeing projects from inception to completion. The candidate will have a portfolio of high-quality interiors in hospitality,

residential, civic, & commercial/mixed-use sectors. Skills required :

• Design, coordination, management, & attention to detail.

• Experience, & profi ciency in Revit, Adobe Creative suite & Offi ce Suite.

• 7+ years’ postgraduate experience

• Experience working in Africa is a plus.

• Experience of FF&E selection, budgeting, scheduling & procurement.

• Strong understanding of construction & manufacturing of FF&E (materials, finishes, detailing & scheduling) & procurement

Application deadline: 29th October 2021

To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com

Website: www.Adjaye.com

