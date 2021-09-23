Offres d'emploi

Ghana

Senior Interior Designer

|
The Senior Interior Designer will have proven experience successfully leading an interiors team overseeing projects from inception to completion. The candidate will have a portfolio of high-quality interiors in hospitality, residential, civic, & commercial/mixed-use sectors. Skills required : • Design, coordination, management, & attention to detail. • Experience, & profi ciency in Revit, Adobe Creative suite & Offi ce Suite. • 7+ years’ postgraduate experience • Experience working in Africa is a plus. • Experience of FF&E selection, budgeting, scheduling & procurement. • Strong understanding of construction & manufacturing of FF&E (materials, finishes, detailing & scheduling) & procurement Application deadline: 29th October 2021 To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com Website: www.Adjaye.com   JA3105 ADJAYE
2021-09-23 13:57:00
full-time

The Senior Interior Designer will have proven experience successfully leading an interiors
team overseeing projects from inception to completion. The candidate will have a portfolio of high-quality interiors in hospitality,
residential, civic, & commercial/mixed-use sectors. Skills required :
• Design, coordination, management, & attention to detail.
• Experience, & profi ciency in Revit, Adobe Creative suite & Offi ce Suite.
• 7+ years’ postgraduate experience
• Experience working in Africa is a plus.
• Experience of FF&E selection, budgeting, scheduling & procurement.
• Strong understanding of construction & manufacturing of FF&E (materials, finishes, detailing & scheduling) & procurement

Application deadline: 29th October 2021
To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com
Website: www.Adjaye.com

 

JA3105 ADJAYE

Plus d'offres recruteur

Recevez les meilleures opportunités

Les opportunités du moment

Ghana

|
The Senior Interior Designer will have proven experience successfully leading an interiors team overseeing projects from inception to completion. The candidate will have a portfolio of high-quality interiors in hospitality, residential, civic, & commercial/mixed-use sectors. Skills required : • Design, coordination, management, & attention to detail. • Experience, & profi ciency in Revit, Adobe Creative suite & Offi ce Suite. • 7+ years’ postgraduate experience • Experience working in Africa is a plus. • Experience of FF&E selection, budgeting, scheduling & procurement. • Strong understanding of construction & manufacturing of FF&E (materials, finishes, detailing & scheduling) & procurement Application deadline: 29th October 2021 To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com Website: www.Adjaye.com   JA3105 ADJAYE
2021-09-23 13:57:00
full-time
Ghana

|
We are looking for a talented Project Architect with a minimum of 8 years experience in the role to join our team in Accra to lead high profile projects across the firm. You will be a good communicator who is able to guide and supervise an architectural team, directly interfacing with clients and contractors. Skills required : • Experience and high level knowledge of; all Autodesk packages (including Revit), Rhino, Adobe Creative Cloud • 8 year experience in the role. • 5+ of professional experience Application deadline: 29th October 2021 To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com Website: www.Adjaye.com JA3105 ADJAYE
2021-09-23 13:38:27
full-time
Djibouti

|
Logo du FSD Créé en 2020, le Fonds Souverain de Djibouti (FSD) a pour vocation d’œuvrer au développement et à la croissance économique de la République de Djibouti. Ce fonds qui vise une taille de 1,5 milliards USD, investira dans des projets stratégiques à fort potentiel d’emplois. Les postes sont ouverts à toutes les nationalités avec une attention particulière accordée aux ressortissants de Djibouti UN (01) JURISTE SENIOR Vous avez en charge les aspects juridiques des activités du Fonds et êtes garant(e) du respect des lois, des réglementations par l’entreprise. Vous apportez votre expertise sur les risques juridiques, les stratégies d’investissements et les autres activités du Fonds. Vous réalisez l’évaluation juridique des opérations de financement du Fonds. Vous êtes en charge de l’élaboration des contrats opérationnels du Fonds et participez à leur négociation et mise en place. Vous assurez la gestion et le suivi d’exécution des contrats opérationnels du Fonds sur le plan juridique. Vous produisez et gérez les décisions des Organes délibérants du Fonds relatives aux opérations du fonds. Votre profil  Vous êtes titulaire d’un Bac +5 en Droit des Entreprises, Droit des affaires ou des Sociétés ou équivalent. Vous avez 10 ans d’expérience minimum en qualité de Juriste au sein de société d’intermédiation financière, ou société d’investissement, banque commerciale, banque d’investissement ou d’affaires (Investment Bank) ou cabinet juridique spécialisé en droit des affaires. Vous avez une bonne connaissance du fonctionnement des fonds d’Investissement et êtes bilingue (Français-Anglais). Les candidats intéressés sont priés d’envoyer leur CV détaillé avec une lettre de motivation en français ou en anglais en indiquant le poste auquel ils postulent avant le 2 Octobre 2021 à : infoci@africsearch.com et copier infotg@africsearch.com Le détail des offres peut être également consulté sur le site www.africsearch.com AFRICSEARCH  
2021-09-17 15:30:51
full-time
Plus d'offres

Les actus Emploi du moment

Plus d'actu emploi
Fermer