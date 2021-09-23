Offres d'emploi
Senior Interior Designer
The Senior Interior Designer will have proven experience successfully leading an interiors
team overseeing projects from inception to completion. The candidate will have a portfolio of high-quality interiors in hospitality,
residential, civic, & commercial/mixed-use sectors. Skills required :
• Design, coordination, management, & attention to detail.
• Experience, & profi ciency in Revit, Adobe Creative suite & Offi ce Suite.
• 7+ years’ postgraduate experience
• Experience working in Africa is a plus.
• Experience of FF&E selection, budgeting, scheduling & procurement.
• Strong understanding of construction & manufacturing of FF&E (materials, finishes, detailing & scheduling) & procurement
Application deadline: 29th October 2021
To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com
Website: www.Adjaye.com