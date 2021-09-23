Offres d'emploi
Ghana
Project Architect
We are looking for a talented Project Architect with a minimum of 8 years experience in the role to join our team in Accra to lead high profile projects across the firm. You will be a good communicator who is able to guide and supervise an architectural team, directly interfacing with clients and contractors. Skills required : • Experience and high level knowledge of; all Autodesk packages (including Revit), Rhino, Adobe Creative Cloud • 8 year experience in the role. • 5+ of professional experience Application deadline: 29th October 2021 To apply please email: ghcareers@adjaye.com Website: www.Adjaye.com JA3105 ADJAYE
2021-09-23 13:38:27
full-time
