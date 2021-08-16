Offres d'emploi

Director for Communication and Information Strategy and Policy

Post Number: CI 128 Grade: D-1 Parent Sector: Communication and Information Sector (CI) Duty Station: Paris Job Family: Communication and Information Type of contract: Fixed Term Duration of contract: 2 years Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 13-SEP-2021 (EXTENDED) OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST  Under the direct supervision of the Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information (ADG/CI), the incumbent is responsible for providing intellectual and strategic leadership and vision to support UNESCO’s global mandate in the various fields of communication and information, including freedom of expression and the safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformations, and documentary heritage. In collaboration with UNESCO’s worldwide network of field offices, the incumbent will inform the development of UNESCO’s activities and initiatives, including by providing policy analysis and advice, to better meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially the Sustainable Development Goals SDG 16.10, and ensure the successful implementation of the Programme and Budget (C/5). Through this, the incumbent will contribute to UNESCO being better able to position itself as a global leader in responding to the transformational changes that have shaped the communication and information landscape in the past twenty years. They will apply their knowledge and experience, which they will keep up to date through close analysis of global developments, to propose to the ADG/CI initiatives and activities to preserve freedom of expression and access to reliable information in the age of the Internet and social media, the upending of the business models of traditional media and a shifting political landscape. Additional responsibilities will include directing and approving the development and implementation of the Sector’s publication strategy and policies, determining the editorial policy and content of flagship publications such as the "World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report", the UNESCO Series on Internet Freedom, and indicator-based studies (MDIs, JSI, IDIs) to provide country-level analysis and authoritative policy recommendations. The incumbent will as well support the Sector to be more innovative, knowledge and data driven including at field Level.  This also includes participating in the management of the Chiefs of Sections and Unit of the Sector, in full collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management. She/He will also serve as the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Council for the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC). (Note: The role does not include responsibility for UNESCO’s wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information).
  1. Lead effective strategy and policy change through indicator-based research, data analytics and continuous learning:
  • Advise and direct the Sector (Headquarters and fîeld offices) to better understand and respond to the foundations and trends in freedom of expression and safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital innovation, and documentary heritage through research, data analysis and evidence-based policy dialogue;
  • Lead UNESCO monitoring of SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions) as contributor to indicator 16.10.1 and custodian of 16.10.2, by leading the Sector's work with UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) and national statistical Systems to ensure the collection, cleaning, analysis, integrity and reporting of data for informed decision making and improved and resilient business performance, and ensure the monitoring of the Voluntary National Review;
  • Guide, overhaul as required and ensure the implementation of UNESCO indicators in the field of media and Internet such as the Media Development indicators, the Journalists Safety Indicators, the Internet Universality Indicators, etc., to produce country-level analysis with concrete recommendations for policy reform;
  • Maintain strategic awareness of the latest and emerging policy developments of relevance to the Sector, keeping abreast of the latest research, technological, and other innovations and making them available through the provision of authoritative advice and information dissemination at an intersectoral level;
  • Ensure the development and implementation of the learning agenda within the Sector, devoting a significant portion of time to building knowledge, disseminating and growing from lessons learned, and networking;
  • Act as the nexus of information flows within CI and between the Sectors, assessing cross-thematic information flows, and identifying and developing opportunities to contribute to UNESCO's broader work including mobilizing the necessary resources in close collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management.
  1.   Build alliances and strategic partnerships at research and policy levels:
  • In close collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management, establish, maintain, strengthen and expand research and policy partnerships with a high-level network of partners, including with academia, intergovernmental organizations, government bodies, the private sector, media leaders, civil society organizations, academies, UNESCO Chairs, including ORBICOM network, category 2 centres and other relevant bodies;
  • Actively promote and build consensus for the Sector's work within these networks, including through strategic visibility campaigns;
  • Formulate and strengthen research and policy synergies across Sections/Unit and UNESCO to maximize impact for the relevance and growth of CI, providing expert and strategic guidance to CI field office colleagues.
  1.   Serve as the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Council for the International Programme for the Development of Communication by:
  • Providing intellectual, strategic and operational leadership for the development and implementation of the Programme, particularly in the priority areas;
  • Supporting the intergovernmental structure (Council/Bureau) in the completion of its tasks through networking, ensuring information flow and the exchange of international experiences, and organizing statutory meetings;
  • Driving the outreach of the Programme through establishing and fostering key contacts and joint projects with representatives of Member States, UNESCO's governmental bodies, civil society and the private sector, and building the capacity of policy-makers and vulnerable groups;
  • Coordinating the implementation of the decisions of the Council including the administration of the IPDC Special Account.
  1.   Assure editorial responsibility for the CI Sector’s publications: 
  • Primary responsibility for directing and approving the design and implementation of a publication strategy and policies for the Sector;
  • Provide intellectual leadership and direct the conceptualization, content, editing and production of CI publications, including the flagship “World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report”;
  • Ensure the highest standard of quality, cost effectiveness and editorial standards of CI publications in the field of freedom of expression and safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformation, and documentary heritage by determining Sector-wide editorial policy, and coordinating and integrating CI publication activities with other programmes of the Organization;
  • Ensure the highest standard of editorial quality of advocacy materials and promotional briefings of CI work both in online and off-line formats (brochures, website, Twitter, video, etc. );
  • Responsible for directing a visibility strategy.
  1.   Assume other duties as requested such as:
  • Replacing occasionally ADG/CI;
  • Representing UNESCO in high-level internal and external meetings and conferences;
  • Participating in senior management mechanisms established within the Communication and Information Sector and other structures of UNESCO;
  • Leading the efforts to engage in interdisciplinary work within CI and with other UNESCO sectors.
  1.   Additional activities that may be required to ensure the success of the work team.
COMPETENCIES (Core / Managerial)
  • Communication (C)
  • Accountability (C)
  • Innovation (C)
  • Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement (C)
  • Planning and organizing (C)
  • Results focus (C)
  • Teamwork (C)
  • Building partnerships (M)
  • Driving and managing change (M)
  • Leading and empowering others (M)
  • Making quality decisions (M)
  • Managing performance (M)
  • Strategic thinking (M)
  • Professionalism (C)
For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework. REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS Education 
  • Advanced university degree (Master's or equivalent degree) in the field of communication and information, political sciences, international relations, or related areas.
Work Experience
  • Fifteen (15) years of relevant and progressively responsible professional experience in policy development, research and partnership development in the area of Communication and Information, with a significant part of this period at a senior managerial level;
  • Established track record in at least one of the major areas of work of the Sector, including freedom of expression, safety of journalists, media and policies development, media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformations, and documentary heritage, and a demonstrated understanding of the current global issues in the other areas;
  • Experience in strategic and operational leadership to foster freedom of expression, safety of journalists, universal access to information, innovative digital transformations and documentary heritage.
Skills/Competencies
  • Knowledge of, and commitment to, the Organization's mandate, vision, strategic direction and priorities;
  • Good knowledge of UNESCO's programmes covered by the Communication and Information Sector, and of international development policies and institutions;
  • Demonstrated strategic planning and management abilities, including ability to identify key strategic issues and to develop policies in the field of communication and information, as well as exercise sound judgement and decision-making skills;
  • Proven ability to identify emerging trends in the sector and develop and implement an overall strategy to respond through innovative projects;
  • Understanding of the transformations that have shaped the communication and information landscape in recent decades and the specific solutions necessary;
  • Leadership capacity, a high sense of objectivity and professional integrity;
  • Proven ability to work collaboratively and to build relationships and networks with diverse groups of organizations and individuals, including relevant institutions, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector; ability to participate effectively in high-level negotiations with internal and external partners;
  • Analytical and organizational skills, including in establishing and implementing plans and priorities;
  • Proven skills in strategic asset management;
  • Capacity to provide intellectual leadership to guide staff, as well as ability to build trust, manage, lead and motivate a large and diverse body of staff in a multicultural environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;
  • Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively, both orally and in writing, in front of a broad range of constituents and the news media with strong representational abilities;
  • Ability to engage in networking and to lead complex negotiations with diplomacy, tact and a sense of political astuteness;
  • Ability to lead visibility and publication strategies at high-standard level.
  • Languages
  • Excellent knowledge of one working language of the Secretariat (English and French) and good knowledge of the other working language is required.
DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS Work Experience
  • At least ten (10) years of relevant and progressively responsible professional experience in policy development, research and partnership development at the international level in the area of Communication and Information, with a significant part of this period at a senior managerial level;
  • Experience working in an agile environment;
  • Relevant work experience with United Nations, bilateral, international donors/agencies and/or non-governmental organizations.
Skills and Competencies
  • Good knowledge of UNESCO's programmes covered by the Communication and Information Sector, including freedom of expression and safety of journalists; universal access to information; media development and media and information literacy; innovation and digital transformations; and documentary heritage;
  • Strong global professional network.
UNESCO
INTITULÉ DU POSTE : ÉVALUATEUR GÉNÉRAL COMPLEXE : CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DÉPARTEMENT:  DÉPARTEMENT DE L'ÉVALUATION INDÉPENDANTE DU DÉVELOPPEMENT GRADE : EL4 SUPÉRIEUR HIÉRARCHIQUE : COMITÉ DES OPÉRATIONS ET POUR L'EFFICACITÉ DU DÉVELOPPEMENT (CODE) LIEU DAFFECTATION : ABIDJAN, CÔTE D'IVOIRE INFORMATION SUR LE POSTE : CE POSTE BÉNÉFICIE DU STATUT INTERNATIONAL ET OUVRE DROIT AUX CONDITIONS DEMPLOI Y AFFÉRENTES DATE DE CLÔTURE : 13 Septembre 2021 (à 23 h 59 GMT)
LA BANQUE : Créée en 1964, la Banque africaine de développement est la première institution panafricaine de développement. Elle a pour mission de promouvoir la croissance économique et le progrès social dans l’ensemble du continent. La Banque compte 81 pays membres, dont 54 pays africains (les pays membres régionaux). Le programme de développement de la Banque vise à fournir un appui financier et technique aux projets porteurs de transformation qui permettront de réduire sensiblement la pauvreté grâce à une croissance économique inclusive et durable. Pour davantage se concentrer sur les objectifs de la Stratégie décennale (2013-2022) et réaliser un plus grand impact sur le développement, cinq grands domaines (High 5), dans lesquels les interventions devront s’intensifier pour l’Afrique, ont été identifiés, à savoir : l’énergie, l’agro-industrie, l’industrialisation, l’intégration et l’amélioration de la qualité de vie des populations africaines. LE DÉPARTEMENT RECRUTEUR : La mission du Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement de la Banque est de promouvoir une croissance durable et la réduction de la pauvreté en Afrique à travers des évaluations indépendantes et pertinentes. Ces évaluations permettent d’analyser les politiques, les procédures et les opérations du Groupe de la Banque, de passer en revue la performance et de faire rapport sur les résultats atteints, afin d’en tirer des enseignements utiles et d’encourager la reddition des comptes. Le Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement assure une communication efficace des résultats d’évaluation aux parties prenantes de la Banque. Enfin, le Département rend directement compte au Conseil d’administration, présidé par le Président de la Banque africaine de développement, par le biais du Comité des opérations et pour l’efficacité du développement (CODE). LE POSTE : Le rôle de l’Évaluateur général est de diriger le Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement, dont les objectifs sont de créer les conditions nécessaires à la reddition de comptes, de contribuer au renforcement de l’apprentissage et de promouvoir une culture de l’évaluation. En menant des évaluations indépendantes et en partageant les bonnes pratiques, l’Évaluateur général veille à ce que la Banque et ses parties prenantes tirent les enseignements de leurs expériences antérieures, planifient et réalisent les activités de développement selon les standards les plus élevés possible. PRINCIPALES FONCTIONS : Relevant du Conseil d’administration de la Banque au travers de CODE, l’Évaluateur général devra assumer les fonctions suivantes : 1.     Assurer la direction et le leadership dans la gestion des activités du Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement ; 2.     Élaborer les objectifs de travail du Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement dans le cadre du programme de travail triennal ; 3.     Assurer le leadership intellectuel et mettre à disposition son expertise technique dans la conduite des évaluations des opérations, des politiques et des stratégies de la Banque, en travaillant sur différents projets, secteurs et thèmes ainsi que sur les différentes régions et différents pays ; 4.     Fournir le leadership nécessaire pour s’assurer que les évaluations sont menées de manière efficace et en conformité avec les normes de qualité internationales les plus élevées ; 5.     Assurer une couverture appropriée et équilibrée entre différents types d’évaluations, notamment les évaluations menées par les pays, les évaluations de portefeuille, les évaluations thématiques, centralisées et décentralisées, les évaluations récapitulatives et les évaluations formatives ; 6.     Promouvoir une culture de l’évaluation et diffuser les résultats obtenus et les enseignements tirés à l’échelle de l’institution et au-delà ; 7.     Suivre, comparer et échanger les résultats et les méthodes d’évaluation, en particulier dans le cadre des activités du Réseau d’évaluation et du Groupe de coopération pour l’évaluation qui ressemblent les unités d’évaluation des banques multilatérales de développement ; 8.     Surveiller et suivre la mise en œuvre des recommandations d’évaluation fondée sur les rapports de la Direction au moyen du système d’enregistrement des actions de la Direction (MARS) et rendre compte en conséquence au Conseil d’administration ; 9.     Examiner la politique d'évaluation indépendante et la stratégie d'évaluation indépendante de la Banque et formuler des recommandations à l’intention de CODE à ce sujet, y compris des suggestions visant des ajustements ; 10.  Assurer une gestion efficace des ressources humaines et financières du Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement ; 11.  Surveiller la mise en œuvre du programme de travail du Département de l’évaluation indépendante du développement, notamment le respect des principaux indicateurs de performance et la production des rapports d’évaluation ; 12.  Assurer la gestion des relations avec les responsables et les bureaux de l’évaluation générale des autres Banques Multilatérales d Développement (BMD). COMPÉTENCES (qualifications, expérience et connaissances) : 1.     Être titulaire d’un Master en économie, études du développement, relations internationales, administration des affaires ou dans une discipline connexe ; 2.     Justifier d’au moins dix (10) années d’expérience professionnelle, y compris une expérience pertinente dans le développement international, dont au moins dix (10) ans à un poste de direction et avec une progression évidente des responsabilités ; 3.     Avoir une excellente connaissance des principes, des standards, des processus et des méthodes d’évaluation, et justifier d’une compréhension avérée des théories et des pratiques d’évaluation les plus récentes ; 4.     Posséder une connaissance approfondie des secteurs du développement et de l’évaluation au niveau international et sur le continent africain et avoir la capacité de les piloter ; 5.     Avoir une bonne compréhension ou expérience des investissements dans les secteurs public et privé ; 6.     Afficher une feuille de route solide en matière de gestion et de leadership ; 7.     Faire preuve de souplesse face à un environnement organisationnel multiculturel ; 8.     Avoir la capacité de mener une réflexion de façon indépendante, doublée d’une bonne intégrité et d’une éthique professionnelle reconnue par ses pairs ; 9.     Pouvoir communiquer efficacement (à l’écrit et à l’oral) en anglais ou en français et avoir une connaissance pratique de l’autre langue.  
Seuls les candidats répondant à toutes les exigences de la Banque et ayant été retenus pour les évaluations plus approfondies seront contactés. Les candidats doivent soumettre en ligne un curriculum vitae (CV) concis et tous les documents supplémentaires qui pourraient être requis. Le Président de la BAD se réserve le droit de nommer un candidat à un grade inférieur à celui du poste annoncé. La Banque africaine de développement est un employeur garantissant l’égalité des chances. Les candidatures féminines sont vivement encouragées. http://www.afdb.org Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement (BAD) ne perçoit aucuns frais ou contribution de quelque nature que ce soit des candidats tout au long de son processus de recrutement (dépôt ou traitement de la candidature, entretien dembauche, etc.). En outre, le Groupe de la Banque ne demande aucune information relative aux comptes bancaires des candidats. Le Groupe de la Banque africaine de développement décline toute responsabilité de publications frauduleuses doffres demploi en son nom ou, de manière générale, dutilisation frauduleuse de son nom de quelque manière que ce soit.  « Veuillez noter que la Banque n’accepte pas la double nationalité. Par conséquent, vous devez indiquer la nationalité que vous aimeriez faire valoir tout au long de votre carrière à la Banque, si vous êtes recruté. Veuillez télécharger les pièces d’identité délivrées par le gouvernement telles que le passeport, la carte d’identité nationale ou le certificat de nationalité, etc. ». Evaluateur Général
Department : EXTERNAL RELATIONS, ADVOCACY AND COMMUNICATIONS (ERAC) Location : Nairobi, Kenya Responsible to : Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation Closing date: 10th August 2021
  • The postholder must be a national of an African country and between 24 and 32 years old at the date of application.
  • A Bachelor's Degree in a relevant area for the post is essential. A Master's Degree is desirable.
  • Fluency in English and French with excellent oral and written communication skills in both languages is essential.
  • A minimum of one year of work experience relevant to the job description i.e., in the fields of finance, resource mobilization, grants management, advocacy or health - in particular aspects of sexual and reproductive health and rights -, is desirable.
  • Fluency in Microsoft Office is essential. Experience of Netsuite is desirable.
PROVEN ABILITY
  • Demonstrated commitment and passion for ensuring universal access to healthcare for all and SRHR in particular is desirable.
  • Experience of studying or working outside of the home country is an advantage.
  • Willingness to work in multicultural environments and ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs. The post holder must show tolerance and acceptance of different views and opinions.
  • Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.
SKILLS
  • Essential: Excellent organizational and time-management skills to meet tight deadlines.
  • Essential: Good budgeting and financial skills.
  • Essential: Discretion in handling confidential information.
  • Desirable: A rights-based, gender-sensitive approach.
  • Desirable: Understanding of development issues, especially SRHR.
COMPETENCIES
  • Excellent interpersonal skills: articulate, tactful and diplomatic.
  • Flexible/team player with ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Understanding of, and a commitment to, safeguarding international human rights, in a local and international context.
  • Shows awareness of and demonstrates sensitivity to the multi-cultural environment in which IPPF operates.
  • Supportive of a woman’s right to choose and to have access to safe abortion services.
  • Willingness and availability to travel regularly in the region (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).
4. ASSESSMENT
  • Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.
