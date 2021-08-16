Director for Communication and Information Strategy and Policy

CI 128D-1Communication and Information Sector (CI)ParisCommunication and InformationFixed Term2 years): 13-SEP-2021 (EXTENDED)Under the direct supervision of the Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information (ADG/CI), the incumbent is responsible for providing intellectual and strategic leadership and vision to support UNESCO’s global mandate in the various fields of communication and information, including freedom of expression and the safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformations, and documentary heritage. In collaboration with UNESCO’s worldwide network of field offices, the incumbent will inform the development of UNESCO’s activities and initiatives, including by providing policy analysis and advice, to better meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially the Sustainable Development Goals SDG 16.10, and ensure the successful implementation of the Programme and Budget (C/5). Through this, the incumbent will contribute to UNESCO being better able to position itself as a global leader in responding to the transformational changes that have shaped the communication and information landscape in the past twenty years. They will apply their knowledge and experience, which they will keep up to date through close analysis of global developments, to propose to the ADG/CI initiatives and activities to preserve freedom of expression and access to reliable information in the age of the Internet and social media, the upending of the business models of traditional media and a shifting political landscape. Additional responsibilities will include directing and approving the development and implementation of the Sector’s publication strategy and policies, determining the editorial policy and content of flagship publications such as the "World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report", the UNESCO Series on Internet Freedom, and indicator-based studies (MDIs, JSI, IDIs) to provide country-level analysis and authoritative policy recommendations. The incumbent will as well support the Sector to be more innovative, knowledge and data driven including at field Level. This also includes participating in the management of the Chiefs of Sections and Unit of the Sector, in full collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management. She/He will also serve as the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Council for the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC). (Note: The role does not include responsibility for UNESCO’s wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information).For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework.

Post Number: CI 128

Grade: D-1

Parent Sector: Communication and Information Sector (CI)

Duty Station: Paris

Job Family: Communication and Information

Type of contract: Fixed Term

Duration of contract: 2 years

Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 13-SEP-2021 (EXTENDED)

OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST

Under the direct supervision of the Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information (ADG/CI), the incumbent is responsible for providing intellectual and strategic leadership and vision to support UNESCO’s global mandate in the various fields of communication and information, including freedom of expression and the safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformations, and documentary heritage. In collaboration with UNESCO’s worldwide network of field offices, the incumbent will inform the development of UNESCO’s activities and initiatives, including by providing policy analysis and advice, to better meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially the Sustainable Development Goals SDG 16.10, and ensure the successful implementation of the Programme and Budget (C/5).

Through this, the incumbent will contribute to UNESCO being better able to position itself as a global leader in responding to the transformational changes that have shaped the communication and information landscape in the past twenty years. They will apply their knowledge and experience, which they will keep up to date through close analysis of global developments, to propose to the ADG/CI initiatives and activities to preserve freedom of expression and access to reliable information in the age of the Internet and social media, the upending of the business models of traditional media and a shifting political landscape.

Additional responsibilities will include directing and approving the development and implementation of the Sector’s publication strategy and policies, determining the editorial policy and content of flagship publications such as the « World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report », the UNESCO Series on Internet Freedom, and indicator-based studies (MDIs, JSI, IDIs) to provide country-level analysis and authoritative policy recommendations.

The incumbent will as well support the Sector to be more innovative, knowledge and data driven including at field Level. This also includes participating in the management of the Chiefs of Sections and Unit of the Sector, in full collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management. She/He will also serve as the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Council for the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC). (Note: The role does not include responsibility for UNESCO’s wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information).

Lead effective strategy and policy change through indicator-based research, data analytics and continuous learning:

Advise and direct the Sector (Headquarters and fîeld offices) to better understand and respond to the foundations and trends in freedom of expression and safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital innovation, and documentary heritage through research, data analysis and evidence-based policy dialogue;

Lead UNESCO monitoring of SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions) as contributor to indicator 16.10.1 and custodian of 16.10.2, by leading the Sector’s work with UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) and national statistical Systems to ensure the collection, cleaning, analysis, integrity and reporting of data for informed decision making and improved and resilient business performance, and ensure the monitoring of the Voluntary National Review;

Guide, overhaul as required and ensure the implementation of UNESCO indicators in the field of media and Internet such as the Media Development indicators, the Journalists Safety Indicators, the Internet Universality Indicators, etc., to produce country-level analysis with concrete recommendations for policy reform;

Maintain strategic awareness of the latest and emerging policy developments of relevance to the Sector, keeping abreast of the latest research, technological, and other innovations and making them available through the provision of authoritative advice and information dissemination at an intersectoral level;

Ensure the development and implementation of the learning agenda within the Sector, devoting a significant portion of time to building knowledge, disseminating and growing from lessons learned, and networking;

Act as the nexus of information flows within CI and between the Sectors, assessing cross-thematic information flows, and identifying and developing opportunities to contribute to UNESCO’s broader work including mobilizing the necessary resources in close collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management.

Build alliances and strategic partnerships at research and policy levels:

In close collaboration with the Director for Partnerships and Operational Management, establish, maintain, strengthen and expand research and policy partnerships with a high-level network of partners, including with academia, intergovernmental organizations, government bodies, the private sector, media leaders, civil society organizations, academies, UNESCO Chairs, including ORBICOM network, category 2 centres and other relevant bodies;

Actively promote and build consensus for the Sector’s work within these networks, including through strategic visibility campaigns;

Formulate and strengthen research and policy synergies across Sections/Unit and UNESCO to maximize impact for the relevance and growth of CI, providing expert and strategic guidance to CI field office colleagues.

Serve as the Secretary of the Intergovernmental Council for the International Programme for the Development of Communication by:

Providing intellectual, strategic and operational leadership for the development and implementation of the Programme, particularly in the priority areas;

Supporting the intergovernmental structure (Council/Bureau) in the completion of its tasks through networking, ensuring information flow and the exchange of international experiences, and organizing statutory meetings;

Driving the outreach of the Programme through establishing and fostering key contacts and joint projects with representatives of Member States, UNESCO’s governmental bodies, civil society and the private sector, and building the capacity of policy-makers and vulnerable groups;

Coordinating the implementation of the decisions of the Council including the administration of the IPDC Special Account.

Assure editorial responsibility for the CI Sector’s publications:

Primary responsibility for directing and approving the design and implementation of a publication strategy and policies for the Sector;

Provide intellectual leadership and direct the conceptualization, content, editing and production of CI publications, including the flagship “World Trends in Freedom of Expression and Media Development Report”;

Ensure the highest standard of quality, cost effectiveness and editorial standards of CI publications in the field of freedom of expression and safety of journalists, universal access to information, media development and media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformation, and documentary heritage by determining Sector-wide editorial policy, and coordinating and integrating CI publication activities with other programmes of the Organization;

Ensure the highest standard of editorial quality of advocacy materials and promotional briefings of CI work both in online and off-line formats (brochures, website, Twitter, video, etc. );

Responsible for directing a visibility strategy.

Assume other duties as requested such as:

Replacing occasionally ADG/CI;

Representing UNESCO in high-level internal and external meetings and conferences;

Participating in senior management mechanisms established within the Communication and Information Sector and other structures of UNESCO;

Leading the efforts to engage in interdisciplinary work within CI and with other UNESCO sectors.

Additional activities that may be required to ensure the success of the work team.

COMPETENCIES (Core / Managerial)

Communication (C)

Accountability (C)

Innovation (C)

Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement (C)

Planning and organizing (C)

Results focus (C)

Teamwork (C)

Building partnerships (M)

Driving and managing change (M)

Leading and empowering others (M)

Making quality decisions (M)

Managing performance (M)

Strategic thinking (M)

Professionalism (C)

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent degree) in the field of communication and information, political sciences, international relations, or related areas.

Work Experience

Fifteen (15) years of relevant and progressively responsible professional experience in policy development, research and partnership development in the area of Communication and Information, with a significant part of this period at a senior managerial level;

Established track record in at least one of the major areas of work of the Sector, including freedom of expression, safety of journalists, media and policies development, media and information literacy, innovation and digital transformations, and documentary heritage, and a demonstrated understanding of the current global issues in the other areas;

Experience in strategic and operational leadership to foster freedom of expression, safety of journalists, universal access to information, innovative digital transformations and documentary heritage.

Skills/Competencies

Knowledge of, and commitment to, the Organization’s mandate, vision, strategic direction and priorities;

Good knowledge of UNESCO’s programmes covered by the Communication and Information Sector, and of international development policies and institutions;

Demonstrated strategic planning and management abilities, including ability to identify key strategic issues and to develop policies in the field of communication and information, as well as exercise sound judgement and decision-making skills;

Proven ability to identify emerging trends in the sector and develop and implement an overall strategy to respond through innovative projects;

Understanding of the transformations that have shaped the communication and information landscape in recent decades and the specific solutions necessary;

Leadership capacity, a high sense of objectivity and professional integrity;

Proven ability to work collaboratively and to build relationships and networks with diverse groups of organizations and individuals, including relevant institutions, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations, civil society and the private sector; ability to participate effectively in high-level negotiations with internal and external partners;

Analytical and organizational skills, including in establishing and implementing plans and priorities;

Proven skills in strategic asset management;

Capacity to provide intellectual leadership to guide staff, as well as ability to build trust, manage, lead and motivate a large and diverse body of staff in a multicultural environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;

Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively, both orally and in writing, in front of a broad range of constituents and the news media with strong representational abilities;

Ability to engage in networking and to lead complex negotiations with diplomacy, tact and a sense of political astuteness;

Ability to lead visibility and publication strategies at high-standard level.

Languages

Excellent knowledge of one working language of the Secretariat (English and French) and good knowledge of the other working language is required.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS

Work Experience

At least ten (10) years of relevant and progressively responsible professional experience in policy development, research and partnership development at the international level in the area of Communication and Information, with a significant part of this period at a senior managerial level;

Experience working in an agile environment;

Relevant work experience with United Nations, bilateral, international donors/agencies and/or non-governmental organizations.

Skills and Competencies

Good knowledge of UNESCO’s programmes covered by the Communication and Information Sector, including freedom of expression and safety of journalists; universal access to information; media development and media and information literacy; innovation and digital transformations; and documentary heritage;

Strong global professional network.

