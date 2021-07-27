Coordinator : Grants Management and Resource Mobilization – Youth Professionals Programme

Department :Location :Responsible to :Closing date:This is a key entry-level role within the external relations, advocacy, and communications portfolio. Amongst other key tasks, the postholder will contribute to ensuring that the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region Office’s (IPPF ARO) External Relations, Advocacy and Communication (ERAC) Department strategically competes and wins bids and tenders that will support the delivery of IPPF ARO’s mandate. The postholder will work under the supervision of the Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, together with the Specialist: Donors Relations and Partnership Building, and the Specialist: Grants Management. S/he will support resource mobilization and grants management, including the development and writing of project proposals, budgets, narrative and financial reports, contributing to the production of quality and timely funding proposals, donor reports, and other external communication materials. The postholder will be part of IPPF Youth Professionals Program (YPP); through which the IPPF ARO provides a unique opportunity to persons aged between 24 and 32 years, and who are nationals of an African country, to start a professional career within the field of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and in other areas relevant to IPPF.a) Support the development of high-quality proposals to be submitted both to institutional donors and to trusts and foundations, and especially lead on budget development. b) Support procurement processes, especially with regards to the recruitment of external consultants. c) Conduct desk-research, write situational analyses and prepare relevant information as needed, to respond to bid opportunities. d) Support grants management, keeping track of reporting and contributing to narrative and financial reports. e) Overseeing administrative functions for the team, such as invoicing, accounting, reporting, etc., to ensure successful execution of grant processes. f) Undertake any other responsibilities which are commensurate with a role of this nature, which have been discussed and agreed with the line manager; and g) Uphold the values, ethics and culture of IPPF ARO and be an ambassador for the Federation.

Department : EXTERNAL RELATIONS, ADVOCACY AND COMMUNICATIONS (ERAC)

Location : Nairobi, Kenya

Responsible to : Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation

Closing date: 10th August 2021

1. JOB PURPOSE

This is a key entry-level role within the external relations, advocacy, and communications portfolio. Amongst other key tasks, the postholder will contribute to ensuring that the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region Office’s (IPPF ARO) External Relations, Advocacy and Communication (ERAC) Department strategically competes and wins bids and tenders that will support the delivery of IPPF ARO’s mandate.

The postholder will work under the supervision of the Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, together with the Specialist: Donors Relations and Partnership Building, and the Specialist: Grants Management. S/he will support resource mobilization and grants management, including the development and writing of project proposals, budgets, narrative and financial reports, contributing to the production of quality and timely funding proposals, donor reports, and other external communication materials.

The postholder will be part of IPPF Youth Professionals Program (YPP); through which the IPPF ARO provides a unique opportunity to persons aged between 24 and 32 years, and who are nationals of an African country, to start a professional career within the field of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and in other areas relevant to IPPF.

2. KEY TASK

a) Support the development of high-quality proposals to be submitted both to institutional donors and to trusts and foundations, and especially lead on budget development.

b) Support procurement processes, especially with regards to the recruitment of external consultants.

c) Conduct desk-research, write situational analyses and prepare relevant information as needed, to respond to bid opportunities.

d) Support grants management, keeping track of reporting and contributing to narrative and financial reports.

e) Overseeing administrative functions for the team, such as invoicing, accounting, reporting, etc., to ensure successful execution of grant processes.

f) Undertake any other responsibilities which are commensurate with a role of this nature, which have been discussed and agreed with the line manager; and

g) Uphold the values, ethics and culture of IPPF ARO and be an ambassador for the Federation.

3. PERSON SPECIFICATION

EDUCATION & QUALIFICATIONS

The postholder must be a national of an African country and between 24 and 32 years old at the date of application.

A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant area for the post is essential. A Master’s Degree is desirable.

Fluency in English and French with excellent oral and written communication skills in both languages is essential .

. A minimum of one year of work experience relevant to the job description i.e., in the fields of finance, resource mobilization, grants management, advocacy or health – in particular aspects of sexual and reproductive health and rights -, is desirable.

Fluency in Microsoft Office is essential. Experience of Netsuite is desirable.

PROVEN ABILITY

Demonstrated commitment and passion for ensuring universal access to healthcare for all and SRHR in particular is desirable.

Experience of studying or working outside of the home country is an advantage.

Willingness to work in multicultural environments and ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs. The post holder must show tolerance and acceptance of different views and opinions.

Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.

SKILLS

Essential: Excellent organizational and time-management skills to meet tight deadlines.

Essential: Good budgeting and financial skills.

Essential: Discretion in handling confidential information.

Desirable: A rights-based, gender-sensitive approach.

Desirable: Understanding of development issues, especially SRHR.

COMPETENCIES

Excellent interpersonal skills: articulate, tactful and diplomatic.

Flexible/team player with ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Understanding of, and a commitment to, safeguarding international human rights, in a local and international context.

Shows awareness of and demonstrates sensitivity to the multi-cultural environment in which IPPF operates.

Supportive of a woman’s right to choose and to have access to safe abortion services.

Willingness and availability to travel regularly in the region (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).

4. ASSESSMENT

Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.

For more information on how to apply: https://www.ippfar.org/about-us/jobs-and-opportunities/job/grants-management-and-resource-mobilization-coordinator-youth

IPPFAR