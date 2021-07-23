Offres d'emploi

Senior Finance Adviser

Location: Any country in Sub-Saharan Africa Deadline for application:  12 August 2021 The Safe Abortion Action Fund (SAAF) is the only global fund focused exclusively on the right to safe and legal abortion. Through our funding and support we work to de-stigmatize abortion and to enable organisations in low- and middle-income countries to initiate abortion-related projects based on their context. We envision a world where women, girls and people with diverse gender identities have their human rights to abortion and bodily autonomy respected, protected and fulfilled. We are hiring a Senior Finance Adviser to join our growing team. The Senior Adviser will be responsible for the financial oversight of SAAF,  a multi-country and multi-donor funded programme. This will include leading on financial management and reporting systems for the fund, ensuring compliance with donors and IPPF financial management requirements and developing financial capacity strengthening strategy to better support grantee pertners. The Senior Finance Adviser will also manage a subset of grantee-partners relationships. Fluent English and French are essential. Please look at the job description for further details. SAAF is hosted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF). The postholder will be housed within the structure of IPPF’s Africa Regional Office (ARO), but will be part of the global SAAF Secretariat, with staff also located in Latin America and Europe. The postholder will be able to work from the IPPF offices (currently in Nairobi and Addis),  or from home if based in other cities or countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. No relocation package will be offered for this role. For more details about these positions, please visit the IPPF ARO website jobs page www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application. Interested individuals should submit the following documents:
  1. An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and
  2. A 1-page cover letter.
The application documents above must be emailed to  hroffice@ippfaro.org with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by the 12nd August 2021. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format. First round of interviews for shortlisted candidate will be held on the week starting 30 August 2021. Any questions can be directed to the SAAF Secretariat at info@saafund.org IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities. IPPF is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. IPPFAR  
Kenya

Department : EXTERNAL RELATIONS, ADVOCACY AND COMMUNICATIONS (ERAC) Location : Nairobi, Kenya Responsible to : Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation Closing date: 10th August 2021 1. JOB PURPOSE This is a key entry-level role within the external relations, advocacy, and communications portfolio. Amongst other key tasks, the postholder will contribute to ensuring that the International Planned Parenthood Federation Africa Region Office’s (IPPF ARO) External Relations, Advocacy and Communication (ERAC) Department strategically competes and wins bids and tenders that will support the delivery of IPPF ARO’s mandate. The postholder will work under the supervision of the Lead Specialist: Grants Management, Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, together with the Specialist: Donors Relations and Partnership Building, and the Specialist: Grants Management. S/he will support resource mobilization and grants management, including the development and writing of project proposals, budgets, narrative and financial reports, contributing to the production of quality and timely funding proposals, donor reports, and other external communication materials. The postholder will be part of IPPF Youth Professionals Program (YPP); through which the IPPF ARO provides a unique opportunity to persons aged between 24 and 32 years, and who are nationals of an African country, to start a professional career within the field of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) and in other areas relevant to IPPF. 2. KEY TASK a) Support the development of high-quality proposals to be submitted both to institutional donors and to trusts and foundations, and especially lead on budget development. b) Support procurement processes, especially with regards to the recruitment of external consultants. c) Conduct desk-research, write situational analyses and prepare relevant information as needed, to respond to bid opportunities. d) Support grants management, keeping track of reporting and contributing to narrative and financial reports. e) Overseeing administrative functions for the team, such as invoicing, accounting, reporting, etc., to ensure successful execution of grant processes. f) Undertake any other responsibilities which are commensurate with a role of this nature, which have been discussed and agreed with the line manager; and g) Uphold the values, ethics and culture of IPPF ARO and be an ambassador for the Federation. 3. PERSON SPECIFICATION EDUCATION & QUALIFICATIONS
  • The postholder must be a national of an African country and between 24 and 32 years old at the date of application.
  • A Bachelor's Degree in a relevant area for the post is essential. A Master's Degree is desirable.
  • Fluency in English and French with excellent oral and written communication skills in both languages is essential.
  • A minimum of one year of work experience relevant to the job description i.e., in the fields of finance, resource mobilization, grants management, advocacy or health - in particular aspects of sexual and reproductive health and rights -, is desirable.
  • Fluency in Microsoft Office is essential. Experience of Netsuite is desirable.
PROVEN ABILITY
  • Demonstrated commitment and passion for ensuring universal access to healthcare for all and SRHR in particular is desirable.
  • Experience of studying or working outside of the home country is an advantage.
  • Willingness to work in multicultural environments and ability to successfully interact with individuals of different cultural backgrounds and beliefs. The post holder must show tolerance and acceptance of different views and opinions.
  • Willing to work outside standard office hours as required.
SKILLS
  • Essential: Excellent organizational and time-management skills to meet tight deadlines.
  • Essential: Good budgeting and financial skills.
  • Essential: Discretion in handling confidential information.
  • Desirable: A rights-based, gender-sensitive approach.
  • Desirable: Understanding of development issues, especially SRHR.
COMPETENCIES
  • Excellent interpersonal skills: articulate, tactful and diplomatic.
  • Flexible/team player with ability to work independently and as part of a team.
  • Understanding of, and a commitment to, safeguarding international human rights, in a local and international context.
  • Shows awareness of and demonstrates sensitivity to the multi-cultural environment in which IPPF operates.
  • Supportive of a woman’s right to choose and to have access to safe abortion services.
  • Willingness and availability to travel regularly in the region (subject to COVID-19 restrictions).
4. ASSESSMENT
  • Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a competency-based interview which may be followed by a desk review and/or an assessment exercise.
For more information on how to apply: https://www.ippfar.org/about-us/jobs-and-opportunities/job/grants-management-and-resource-mobilization-coordinator-youth IPPFAR
Program Adviser- Technical Allyship Location: Any country in Sub-Saharan Africa Deadline for application:  12 August 2021 The Safe Abortion Action Fund (SAAF) is the only global fund focused exclusively on the right to safe and legal abortion. Through our funding and support we work to de-stigmatize abortion and to enable organisations in low- and middle-income countries to initiate abortion-related projects based on their context. We envision a world where women, girls and people with diverse gender identities have their human rights to abortion and bodily autonomy respected, protected and fulfilled. We are hiring a Program Adviser - Technical Allyship to join our growing team. The Adviser will help shape and implement the role of SAAF as a convenor of support. The Adviser will understand the grantees-partners’ needs and will play a matchmaker role to ensure that grantee partners tap into local, regional and international expertise provided by other organizations and form new partnerships as a result. The Adviser will also be responsible for managing relationships with a subset of SAAF’s grantee-partners, acting as the reference point for them within the SAAF Secretariat. Fluent English and French are essential. Please look at the job description for further details. SAAF is hosted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF). The postholder will be housed within the structure of IPPF’s Africa Regional Office, but will be part of the global SAAF Secretariat, with staff also located in Latin America and Europe. The postholder will be able to work from the IPPF offices (currently in Nairobi and Addis), or from home if based in other cities or countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. No relocation package will be offered for this role. For more details about these positions, please visit the IPPF ARO website jobs page www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application. Interested individuals should submit the following documents:
  1. An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and
  2. A 1-page cover letter.
The application documents above must be emailed to  hroffice@ippfaro.org with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by the 12th August 2021. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format. First round of interviews for shortlisted candidate will be held on the 18 and 19 August 2021. The second round of interviews is planned for the week of 23 August 2021. Any questions can be directed to the SAAF Secretariat at info@saafund.org IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities. IPPF is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. IPPFAR
