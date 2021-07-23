Program Adviser- Technical Allyship

Location: Any country in Sub-Saharan Africa

Deadline for application: 12 August 2021

The Safe Abortion Action Fund (SAAF) is the only global fund focused exclusively on the right to safe and legal abortion. Through our funding and support we work to de-stigmatize abortion and to enable organisations in low- and middle-income countries to initiate abortion-related projects based on their context. We envision a world where women, girls and people with diverse gender identities have their human rights to abortion and bodily autonomy respected, protected and fulfilled.

We are hiring a Program Adviser – Technical Allyship to join our growing team. The Adviser will help shape and implement the role of SAAF as a convenor of support. The Adviser will understand the grantees-partners’ needs and will play a matchmaker role to ensure that grantee partners tap into local, regional and international expertise provided by other organizations and form new partnerships as a result. The Adviser will also be responsible for managing relationships with a subset of SAAF’s grantee-partners, acting as the reference point for them within the SAAF Secretariat. Fluent English and French are essential. Please look at the job description for further details.

SAAF is hosted by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF). The postholder will be housed within the structure of IPPF’s Africa Regional Office, but will be part of the global SAAF Secretariat, with staff also located in Latin America and Europe.

The postholder will be able to work from the IPPF offices (currently in Nairobi and Addis), or from home if based in other cities or countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. No relocation package will be offered for this role.

For more details about these positions, please visit the IPPF ARO website jobs page www.ippfar.org/jobs-and-opportunities/vacancies to view the respective job descriptions and make your application.

Interested individuals should submit the following documents:

An application form in the IPPFARO CV format (available on the website job page); and A 1-page cover letter.

The application documents above must be emailed to hroffice@ippfaro.org with the job position you are applying for as the subject of the email. To be considered, your application must be received by the 12th August 2021. Please note that we will not consider applications that are not done in the requested format.

First round of interviews for shortlisted candidate will be held on the 18 and 19 August 2021. The second round of interviews is planned for the week of 23 August 2021. Any questions can be directed to the SAAF Secretariat at info@saafund.org

IPPF is an equal opportunity employer. Applications are particularly encouraged from women, persons living with disabilities, candidates openly living with HIV and minorities. IPPF is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, young people and vulnerable adults and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment.

IPPFAR