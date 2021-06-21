Offres d'emploi

Kenya

Regional Advisor for Communication and Information

Regional Advisor for Communication and Information Post Number: 6KECI 1000RP Grade: P-5 Parent Sector: Communication and Information Sector (CI) Duty Station: Nairobi Job Family: Communication and Information Type of contract: Fixed Term Duration of contract: 2 years Application Deadline (Midnight Paris Time): 19-JUL-2021 UNESCO Core Values: Commitment to the Organization, Integrity, Respect for Diversity, Professionalism OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST The Communication and Information Sector’s mission is to promote freedom of expression, media development and media literate societies, and to build knowledge societies through fostering universal access to information, innovation for sustainable development and the preservation of documentary heritage. (The role of this vacant position does not include responsibility for UNESCO's wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information.) Under the overall supervision of the Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information (ADG/CI) and the immediate supervision of the Director of the UNESCO Office in Nairobi, and in close cooperation with staff (Directors, Chiefs of Section, Programme Specialists; Advisors for Communication and Information) in CI at Headquarters and in African Field Offices, the incumbent serves as UNESCO Regional Advisor for Communication and Information for Africa and is responsible for defining, in conjunction with senior management, work priorities and translating those into programmatic strategies, designs and activities for the African Region. The incumbent leads the African Field CI staff and multi-disciplinary/intersectoral teams in the achievement of priorities, policy development, locating and engaging resources, maintaining and pursuing strategic partnerships and promoting programmatic work in order to deliver a comprehensive strategy for operationalizing the communication and information mandate of UNESCO in the Region. He/she plays a significant role in strategy direction, integration of regional and country CI and UNESCO goals in the Field, and leading resource optimization, execution, monitoring and evaluation of programmes and projects. He/she builds strong relationships with National Commissions and Member State ministries and other relevant stakeholders, advocating for freedom of expression and media development, universal access to information, and the building of inclusive knowledge societies. The RA AFR will also be the UNESCO Regional Focal point for addressing violence against journalists and the Issue of Impunity in Africa, in close cooperation with CI Advisors for communication and information in Africa, and perform the role of Executive Secretary of the African Regional Committee for Memory of the World (ARCMOW). The incumbent works within the frameworks of UNESCO's Medium-Term Strategies (C/4s) and approved Programmes and Budgets (C/5s), as well as global development plans such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Aspiration 3 of Agenda 2063, the UN Plan of Action for the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, and the World Summit of the Information Society outcomes.  
  1. Strategic Vision:
Provide intellectual leadership and guidance to CI programmes, projects, units / teams in the Field in order to develop, drive and ensure the delivery of a comprehensive CI strategy and relevant approaches, partnerships, policies, objectives and deliverables. Analyze, evaluate and contribute to the development of Sector-wide approaches and strategies for harnessing the potential of communication and information and ICTs for fostering inclusive knowledge societies, democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development, and for protecting and promoting human rights throughout the region. Lead alignment of work with national and UN development frameworks, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Country Frameworks (UNSDCF)). Define priorities and agenda, proactively mobilize funds and ensure diversification of resources. Identify and pursue improvements to systems, services, processes, networks and cooperation in the area of communication and information in the Field.   2.Programme Design and Management: Direct the conceptualization, design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of workplans and Regular Funds and voluntary contributions initiatives and activities aligned with the Organization's priorities, by providing technical inputs to institutional documents such as the C/4s and C/5s, by maintaining strategic dialogue in these areas with Members States to help them identify and formulate their needs, and by coordinating with other multilateral, bilateral and regional organizations, so as to ensure alignment in key operational areas.  
  1. Representation, Policy Advice, Knowledge and Expertise Exchange:
Offer technical advice for African Offices on planning and implementing programme activities to achieve the expected results of the C/5s and UNSDCFs of the region's countries, in line with the current reform being implemented by the UNSG; develop new regional project proposals to be funded by contributions received for the International Programme for Development of Communication (IPDC) and the Information for All Programme (IFAP), in line with priorities and project quality criteria and implement approved projects including the joint programming activities with the UNCTs. Represent the CI Field programmes at senior level to internal and external networks, such as universities, agencies, development partners and funders, organizations, National Commissions, and ministries. Establish and pursue alliances on cross-organizational and inter-disciplinary work and develop working frameworks and systemic approaches to increase capacity. Represent the CI Sector in UNESCO’s contribution to UN project management systems, and support improved reflection of CI-related development goals in frameworks developed at country and region levels, including Common Country Assessments (CCAs), United Nations Sustainable Development Country Frameworks (UNSDCF) Country Programme Documents (CPDs) and Country Programme Action Plans (CPAPs). Influence and guide the development of concept notes, policy positions, formulation and implementation. Develop policies and innovative strategies. Interpret guidelines and lead discussions to reconcile competing objectives and priorities. Ensure the development and provision of working tools, guides, outputs and outcomes that meet country needs and Member States’ priorities in the Field. Facilitate the development of regional priorities in response to Member States’ needs. Act as the Regional Focal Point on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. Coordinate the Regional Strategy for Strengthening the African Judiciary Systems role in protecting and promoting Freedom of Expression and playing a role in linking Headquarters to the extensive developments on Internet issues in the region. Perform the role of Executive Secretary of the African Regional Committee for Memory of the World (ARCMOW).  
  1. Administrative Management and Staff Development:
Coordinate the preparation of timely inputs to the governing board reports and other documents, publications and reports, by giving quantitative and qualitative information on programme implementation on results, performance indicators and benchmarks as described in C/5s and other reports for projects run with voluntary funds, including contributions received for IPDC, and IFAP and other briefings as may be required by Headquarters or the UNESCO Office in Nairobi, using relevant tools, including the System of Information on Strategies, Tasks and the Evaluation of Results (SISTER).  
  1. Resource Mobilization:
Lead resource mobilization and develop alternative funding mechanisms for the region and individual countries by developing concepts and project proposals. Deal with UN Agencies seeking or marketing joint programmes, bilateral and multilateral partners, Development Banks and International Institutions. Track submissions and coordinate donor meetings. Establish collaborative and influential partnerships enhancing UNESCO’s standing and influence in the Field.    COMPETENCIES (Core / Managerial) Communication (C) Accountability (C) Innovation (C) Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement (C) Planning and organizing (C) Results focus (C) Teamwork (C) Professionalism (C) Building partnerships (M) Driving and managing change (M) Leading and empowering others (M) Making quality decisions (M) Managing performance (M) Strategic thinking (M) For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework.   REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS Education 
  • Advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent degree) in the field of communication and information, political sciences, international relations or related areas.
Work Experience
  • Minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience in the area of communication and information, including with issues related to promoting freedom of expression, media development and access to information and knowledge.
  • Demonstrated experience and good understanding on sustainable development and the role of Communication and Information in advancing relevant international agendas for SD.
  • Proven experience in planning and managing projects/programmes in the area of communication and information (at least five years).
  • Demonstrated experience in leading and managing staff and teams.
Skills/Competencies
  • Demonstrated professional competence and mastery of subject matter, in particular with issues related to promoting freedom of expression, media development and access to information and knowledge.
  • Demonstrated project management skills.
  • Demonstrated fund-raising and resource mobilization skills. Excellent negotiation and networking skills.
  • Good knowledge of the work and general functioning of international organizations and/or the UN System.
  • Ability to advise on high profile and sensitive communication challenges.
  • Ability to produce a variety of written communications products in a clear, concise style.
Languages
  • Excellent knowledge of English or French and good knowledge of the other language.
 DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS Work Experience
  • Familiarity with the work and general functioning of UNESCO or international organizations in the UN System.
Languages
  • Knowledge of Portuguese.
  BENEFITS AND ENTITLEMENTS UNESCO’s salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include if applicable: 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc. For more information in benefits and entitlements, please consult ICSC website.  For more information on how to apply, please click the “Apply” button. https://careers.unesco.org/job/Nairobi-Regional-Advisor-for-Communication-and-Information/730167602/ UNESCO
2021-06-21 13:44:00
full-time

Afrique

Lieux d’affectation : Dakar - Sénégal/ Conakry - Guinée Date limite : 18 juillet 2021 PRINCIPALES RESPONSABILITÉS Sous la supervision du Directeur ou de la Directrice de pays et en étroite coordination avec les équipes chargées des programmes et des partenariats, vous contribuerez aux efforts du bureau national en matière de création de programmes, de partenariats et de mobilisation des ressources avec le Gouvernement, les Institutions Financières Internationales (IFI) et les autres acteurs du développement. Vos responsabilités principales sont résumées ci-dessous: - Conseil et analyse stratégique. -  Engagement des parties prenantes. - Gestion et positionnement de la marque de l'organisation. (Plus de détails sur : www.wfp.org/careers ) QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCES REQUISES ET CONDITIONS POUR POSTULER • Diplôme universitaire supérieur en administration publique, sciences politiques, économie, développement international ou autre domaine pertinent. • Au moins huit (08) ans d'expérience de travail dans le secteur public. • Expérience avérée auprès du gouvernement, de la planification économique du secteur public et des processus budgétaires au niveau stratégique. Capacité à interagir efficacement avec les parties prenantes au niveau ministériel et au niveau de la direction des IFI. • Idéalement, expérience de niveau Directeur-trice au sein du gouvernement, de préférence au sein du Ministère des Finances, de la Planification ou d'un Ministère de tutelle ayant une interaction significative avec les IFI. • Idéalement, expérience des questions de développement et expérience significative dans le développement de relations et la gestion de partenariats stratégiques avec les gouvernements et les partenaires de développement, en particulier les IFI. • Expérience avérée de création de nouveaux partenariats, de négociation de relations avec des partenaires et d’engagement à un niveau élevé. • Expérience des processus de conception de projets et de la coordination avec les parties prenantes internes et externes, y compris les gouvernements et les IFI. • Maîtrise de niveau C du Français et de l'Anglais. • Être citoyen du Sénégal pour le poste basé au Sénégal et de la Guinée pour le poste basé en Guinée POUR POSTULER • Les candidatures sont reçues en ligne, sur la page emploi du PAM: www.wfp.org/careers. • Rechercher le poste par pays (Sénégal ou Guinée), domaine d'expertise (Executive Management), type de contrat (Long Term Opportunities) • Créer un profil sur la plateforme en utilisant une adresse email et un mot de passe qui seront valides pour toutes les transactions liées au processus de recrutement en ligne.   WFP
2021-07-01 12:15:19
full-time
Bénin

| BTP infrastructure
Titre du Poste: DIRECTEUR DES ETUDES ET DES TRAVAUX NEUFS Supérieur hiérarchique: Directeur Général Subordonnés: Chefs de projets, Chef du bureau d’études Contexte du Poste: Créée par décret n° 2018 - 133 du 18 avril 2018, la Société des Infrastructures Routières du Bénin (SIRB SA) est une Société Anonyme administrée par un Conseil d’Administration. Aux termes de ses statuts, elle a pour missions : - de gérer, développer et entretenir l’ensemble des infrastructures routières exceptées les pistes rurales, les routes sans péage et toutes autres infrastructures routières expressément exclues de sa gestion ; - d’effectuer ou de participer à la mobilisation de financements appropriés pour la réalisation des infrastructures routières entrant dans le champ de son objet social ; - d’exploiter ou de faire exploiter les péages et services annexes et d’organiser la sécurisation des ressources issues de l’exploitation du réseau routier ; - la participation directe ou indirecte de la société à toutes activités ou opérations industrielles, commerciales ou financières, mobilières ou immobilières, sous quelque forme que ce soit, dès lors que ces activités ou opérations peuvent se rattacher directement ou indirectement à l’objet social ou à tous objets similaires, connexes ou complémentaires ; - et plus généralement toutes opérations économiques entrant dans l’objet social ou susceptibles d’en favoriser le développement. La SIRB S.A a démarré ses activités en janvier 2019 et assure la gestion des postes de péage/pesage du Bénin depuis le 1er juin 2019. Dans le cadre des missions qui lui ont été confiées par le Gouvernement de la République du Bénin, le Directeur Général de la SIRB SA recherche un(e) Directeur(rice) des Travaux Neufs qui sera en charge de la maîtrise d’ouvrage et de la gestion des projets de la société. Principales responsabilités: Sous l’autorité du Directeur Général, le Directeur des Etudes et des Travaux Neufs est chargé de l’exécution des tâches suivantes : - organiser, coordonner et animer l'équipe de maîtrise d'ouvrage du projet ; - s’assurer de la circulation et la diffusion de l'information côté maîtrise d'ouvrage ; - assumer la responsabilité de la totalité des événements survenant dans le projet ; - garantir la meilleure adéquation qualité - coût - délai ; - garantir la recette des réalisations et apprécier leur conformité par rapport au cahier des charges de l'ouvrage ; - produire les études qui orientent et justifient les choix structurels et techniques des projets ; - accompagner, conseiller et trouver les meilleures solutions nécessaires à la réalisation des projets ; -réaliser les enquêtes et sondages nécessaires en prélude à la réalisation des projets ; - piloter les projets de modernisation et de sécurisation des infrastructures routières ; - veiller à l’acquisition des assiettes foncières nécessaires aux projets routiers et autoroutiers ; - contribuer à l’identification des besoins du réseau routier et en aménagements ; - exécuter ou faire exécuter les études techniques des projets de routes ; - élaborer ou faire élaborer les dossiers d’appel d’offres pour la réalisation des travaux ; - participer à l’élaboration des documents préalables à la recherche de financement pour la réalisation d’infrastructures routières ; - veiller au respect des normes environnementales. Profil du titulaire du poste: Formation: Avoir un diplôme BAC+5 - Ingénieur Génie civil ou travaux publics ou équivalent. Expériences professionnelles: - Avoir une expérience professionnelle d’au moins 20 ans en tant qu’ingénieur dans le domaine du génie civil ou des travaux publics dont 12 ans au moins dans une fonction similaire dans la maîtrise d’ouvrage et la gestion de projets majeurs ; - Avoir réalisé plusieurs études d’infrastructures routières et/ou d’ouvrages d’art ; - une expérience de bureau d‘études ou d’administration routière serait un atout. Compétences requises: • Techniques de management de projets ; • Techniques de négociation et de communication ; • Connaissances juridiques générales (droit foncier, urbanisme, domanialité publique) ; • Passation de marchés ; • Instances et processus de décision ; • Expertise dans la gestion technique des projets ; • Outils de pilotage et de gestion. Qualités requises: • Capacité de résistance à la pression ; • Excellente communication ; • Compétences managériales (travail en équipe, gestion des délais, des coûts et des risques) ; • Réactivité, rigueur, fiabilité, éthique ; • Sens de l’organisation, qualité relationnelle ; • Capacité de conceptualisation. Dossier de candidature: Le dossier de candidature doit être constitué des pièces suivantes : - une lettre de motivation signée du candidat et adressée au Directeur Général de la SIRB ; - un curriculum vitae détaillé avec photo ; - les photocopies des diplômes et attestations ; - les preuves des expériences requises ; - photocopie d’une pièce d’identité ; - un extrait du casier judiciaire datant de moins de trois (3) mois à la date limite de dépôt du dossier de candidature ; - un courrier indiquant le délai de disponibilité et la prétention salariale annuelle. Les dossiers de candidature seront envoyés par voie électronique à l’adresse : recrutement@sirb.bj ou dépôt physique au Secrétariat de la Direction Générale de la SIRB sis à l’immeuble ‘SCI TRAIT D’UNION’, rue Obama Beach, quartier Ahwanlèko, Cotonou au plus tard le vendredi 30 juillet 2021 à 17 heures précises. Pour tous renseignements complémentaires, veuillez écrire à l’adresse suivante : recrutement@sirb.bj. Le pli doit porter la mention « Recrutement du DETN de la SIRB SA ». Conditions d’emploi: Le lieu de travail est le siège de la SIRB à Cotonou. Des missions à l’intérieur du pays seront nécessaires. La durée du contrat est deux (2) ans, renouvelable sur la base de la performance de l’employé. Pour les candidats internationaux, un package (prise en charge du déménagement, frais d’installation) sera proposé. Une période d’essai sera observée conformément aux textes en vigueur. LE DIRECTEUR GENERAL Directeur des Etudes et des Travaux Neufs
2021-06-28 09:40:05
full-time
Bénin

| BTP infrastructure
Titre du Poste: CHEF DU BUREAU D’ETUDES Supérieur hiérarchique: Directeur des Etudes et des Travaux Neufs Subordonnés: Assistants Contexte du Poste Le Chef du bureau d’études est rattaché au Directeur des Etudes et des Travaux Neufs. Principales responsabilités: Sous l’autorité du Directeur des Etudes et des Travaux Neufs, le Chef du Bureau d’études est chargé de : - coordonner la réalisation des études routières (depuis les études préliminaires jusqu'aux projets d'exécution) ; - initier, exécuter ou faire exécuter les études technico-économiques des projets d’infrastructures routières ; - accompagner, conseiller et trouver les meilleures solutions nécessaires à la réalisation des projets en utilisant des logiciels spécifiques ; - réaliser les enquêtes et sondages nécessaires en prélude à la réalisation des projets ; - effectuer le contrôle des études de dimensionnement aussi bien de la chaussée que des ouvrages ; - participer à l’élaboration des normes en matière d’infrastructures et de circulation routière ; - participer à la définition des normes techniques et économiques en matière de modernisation des routes ; - participer à la réalisation des études d’impact et des audits environnementaux. Profil du titulaire du poste: Formation: Avoir un diplôme BAC+5 - Ingénieur Génie civil ou travaux publics ou équivalent. Expériences professionnelles: - Avoir une expérience professionnelle d’au moins 10 ans en tant qu’ingénieur dans le domaine du génie civil ou des travaux publics dont 5 ans au moins dans une fonction similaire dans la maîtrise d’ouvrage et la gestion de projets majeurs ; - Justifier d’une expérience spécifique d’études et de dimensionnement de projets routiers et/ou d’ouvrages d’art. Compétences requises: • Techniques de management de projets ; • Techniques de négociation et de communication ; • Connaissances juridiques générales (droit foncier, procédure d’expropriation) ; • Passation de marchés ; • Connaissance des logiciels routiers. Qualités requises: • Excellente communication ; • Compétences managériales (travail en équipe, gestion du stress, gestion des délais, des coûts et des risques) ; • Réactivité, rigueur, fiabilité, éthique ; • Sens de l’organisation, qualité relationnelle ; • Capacité de conceptualisation. Dossier de candidature: Le dossier de candidature doit être constitué des pièces suivantes : - une lettre de motivation signée du candidat et adressée au Directeur Général de la SIRB ; - un curriculum vitae détaillé avec photo ; - les photocopies des diplômes et attestations ; - les preuves des expériences requises ; - photocopie d’une pièce d’identité ; - un extrait du casier judiciaire datant de moins de trois (3) mois à la date limite de dépôt du dossier de candidature ; - un courrier indiquant le délai de disponibilité et la prétention salariale annuelle. Les dossiers de candidature seront envoyés par voie électronique à l’adresse : recrutement@sirb.bj ou dépôt physique au Secrétariat de la Direction Générale de la SIRB sis à l’immeuble ‘SCI TRAIT D’UNION’, rue Obama Beach, quartier Ahwanlèko, Cotonou au plus tard le vendredi 30 juillet 2021 à 17 heures précises. Pour tous renseignements complémentaires, veuillez écrire à l’adresse suivante : recrutement@sirb.bj. Le pli doit porter la mention « Recrutement du DETN de la SIRB SA ». Conditions d’emploi: Le lieu de travail est le siège de la SIRB à Cotonou. Des missions à l’intérieur du pays seront nécessaires. La durée du contrat est deux (2) ans, renouvelable sur la base de la performance de l’employé. Une période d’essai sera observée conformément aux textes en vigueur. LE DIRECTEUR GENERAL Chef du Bureau d'Etudes
2021-06-28 09:28:00
full-time
