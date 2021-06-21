6KECI 1000RPP-5Communication and Information Sector (CI)Nairobi: Communication and InformationFixed Term2 years19-JUL-2021The Communication and Information Sector’s mission is to promote freedom of expression, media development and media literate societies, and to build knowledge societies through fostering universal access to information, innovation for sustainable development and the preservation of documentary heritage. (The role of this vacant position does not include responsibility for UNESCO's wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information.) OVERVIEW OF THE FUNCTIONS OF THE POST

The Communication and Information Sector’s mission is to promote freedom of expression, media development and media literate societies, and to build knowledge societies through fostering universal access to information, innovation for sustainable development and the preservation of documentary heritage. (The role of this vacant position does not include responsibility for UNESCO’s wider external communications, which is managed by the Department of Public Information.)

Under the overall supervision of the Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information (ADG/CI) and the immediate supervision of the Director of the UNESCO Office in Nairobi, and in close cooperation with staff (Directors, Chiefs of Section, Programme Specialists; Advisors for Communication and Information) in CI at Headquarters and in African Field Offices, the incumbent serves as UNESCO Regional Advisor for Communication and Information for Africa and is responsible for defining, in conjunction with senior management, work priorities and translating those into programmatic strategies, designs and activities for the African Region.

The incumbent leads the African Field CI staff and multi-disciplinary/intersectoral teams in the achievement of priorities, policy development, locating and engaging resources, maintaining and pursuing strategic partnerships and promoting programmatic work in order to deliver a comprehensive strategy for operationalizing the communication and information mandate of UNESCO in the Region. He/she plays a significant role in strategy direction, integration of regional and country CI and UNESCO goals in the Field, and leading resource optimization, execution, monitoring and evaluation of programmes and projects. He/she builds strong relationships with National Commissions and Member State ministries and other relevant stakeholders, advocating for freedom of expression and media development, universal access to information, and the building of inclusive knowledge societies.

The RA AFR will also be the UNESCO Regional Focal point for addressing violence against journalists and the Issue of Impunity in Africa, in close cooperation with CI Advisors for communication and information in Africa, and perform the role of Executive Secretary of the African Regional Committee for Memory of the World (ARCMOW).

The incumbent works within the frameworks of UNESCO’s Medium-Term Strategies (C/4s) and approved Programmes and Budgets (C/5s), as well as global development plans such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Aspiration 3 of Agenda 2063, the UN Plan of Action for the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, and the World Summit of the Information Society outcomes.

Strategic Vision:

Provide intellectual leadership and guidance to CI programmes, projects, units / teams in the Field in order to develop, drive and ensure the delivery of a comprehensive CI strategy and relevant approaches, partnerships, policies, objectives and deliverables. Analyze, evaluate and contribute to the development of Sector-wide approaches and strategies for harnessing the potential of communication and information and ICTs for fostering inclusive knowledge societies, democracy, the rule of law and sustainable development, and for protecting and promoting human rights throughout the region.

Lead alignment of work with national and UN development frameworks, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Country Frameworks (UNSDCF)). Define priorities and agenda, proactively mobilize funds and ensure diversification of resources. Identify and pursue improvements to systems, services, processes, networks and cooperation in the area of communication and information in the Field.

2.Programme Design and Management:

Direct the conceptualization, design, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of workplans and Regular Funds and voluntary contributions initiatives and activities aligned with the Organization’s priorities, by providing technical inputs to institutional documents such as the C/4s and C/5s, by maintaining strategic dialogue in these areas with Members States to help them identify and formulate their needs, and by coordinating with other multilateral, bilateral and regional organizations, so as to ensure alignment in key operational areas.

Representation, Policy Advice, Knowledge and Expertise Exchange:

Offer technical advice for African Offices on planning and implementing programme activities to achieve the expected results of the C/5s and UNSDCFs of the region’s countries, in line with the current reform being implemented by the UNSG; develop new regional project proposals to be funded by contributions received for the International Programme for Development of Communication (IPDC) and the Information for All Programme (IFAP), in line with priorities and project quality criteria and implement approved projects including the joint programming activities with the UNCTs.

Represent the CI Field programmes at senior level to internal and external networks, such as universities, agencies, development partners and funders, organizations, National Commissions, and ministries. Establish and pursue alliances on cross-organizational and inter-disciplinary work and develop working frameworks and systemic approaches to increase capacity.

Represent the CI Sector in UNESCO’s contribution to UN project management systems, and support improved reflection of CI-related development goals in frameworks developed at country and region levels, including Common Country Assessments (CCAs), United Nations Sustainable Development Country Frameworks (UNSDCF) Country Programme Documents (CPDs) and Country Programme Action Plans (CPAPs).

Influence and guide the development of concept notes, policy positions, formulation and implementation. Develop policies and innovative strategies. Interpret guidelines and lead discussions to reconcile competing objectives and priorities. Ensure the development and provision of working tools, guides, outputs and outcomes that meet country needs and Member States’ priorities in the Field.

Facilitate the development of regional priorities in response to Member States’ needs. Act as the Regional Focal Point on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity. Coordinate the Regional Strategy for Strengthening the African Judiciary Systems role in protecting and promoting Freedom of Expression and playing a role in linking Headquarters to the extensive developments on Internet issues in the region.

Perform the role of Executive Secretary of the African Regional Committee for Memory of the World (ARCMOW).

Administrative Management and Staff Development:

Coordinate the preparation of timely inputs to the governing board reports and other documents, publications and reports, by giving quantitative and qualitative information on programme implementation on results, performance indicators and benchmarks as described in C/5s and other reports for projects run with voluntary funds, including contributions received for IPDC, and IFAP and other briefings as may be required by Headquarters or the UNESCO Office in Nairobi, using relevant tools, including the System of Information on Strategies, Tasks and the Evaluation of Results (SISTER).

Resource Mobilization:

Lead resource mobilization and develop alternative funding mechanisms for the region and individual countries by developing concepts and project proposals. Deal with UN Agencies seeking or marketing joint programmes, bilateral and multilateral partners, Development Banks and International Institutions. Track submissions and coordinate donor meetings. Establish collaborative and influential partnerships enhancing UNESCO’s standing and influence in the Field.

COMPETENCIES (Core / Managerial)

Communication (C)

Accountability (C)

Innovation (C)

Knowledge sharing and continuous improvement (C)

Planning and organizing (C)

Results focus (C)

Teamwork (C)

Professionalism (C)

Building partnerships (M)

Driving and managing change (M)

Leading and empowering others (M)

Making quality decisions (M)

Managing performance (M)

Strategic thinking (M)

For detailed information, please consult the UNESCO Competency Framework.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Advanced university degree (Master’s or equivalent degree) in the field of communication and information, political sciences, international relations or related areas.

Work Experience

Minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible relevant professional experience in the area of communication and information, including with issues related to promoting freedom of expression, media development and access to information and knowledge.

Demonstrated experience and good understanding on sustainable development and the role of Communication and Information in advancing relevant international agendas for SD.

Proven experience in planning and managing projects/programmes in the area of communication and information (at least five years).

Demonstrated experience in leading and managing staff and teams.

Skills/Competencies

Demonstrated professional competence and mastery of subject matter, in particular with issues related to promoting freedom of expression, media development and access to information and knowledge.

Demonstrated project management skills.

Demonstrated fund-raising and resource mobilization skills. Excellent negotiation and networking skills.

Good knowledge of the work and general functioning of international organizations and/or the UN System.

Ability to advise on high profile and sensitive communication challenges.

Ability to produce a variety of written communications products in a clear, concise style.

Languages

Excellent knowledge of English or French and good knowledge of the other language.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS

Work Experience

Familiarity with the work and general functioning of UNESCO or international organizations in the UN System.

Languages

Knowledge of Portuguese.

BENEFITS AND ENTITLEMENTS

UNESCO’s salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include if applicable: 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc.

For more information in benefits and entitlements, please consult ICSC website.

