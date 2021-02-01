Offres d'emploi

Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security, United Nations
  • Recruiter: United Nations
  • Posted: 19 January 2021
  • Location: New York
  • Sector: International public sector, Safety and Security, Peace and Development, Humanitarian
  • Profession: Leadership, management, strategic vision, reform management
  • Contract type: Fixed-term
Further information
The United Nations welcomes applications for the position of Assistant Secretary-General for Safety and Security, United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), which is based at UnitedNations Headquarters in New York. The Department of Safety and Security enables United Nations system operations across the globe byproviding trusted security leadership, supporting UN entities to deliver on their programmes and keeping UN personnel safe and premises secure and accessible. Over the last decade, the environment in which the UN and its partners are delivering on mandates has become more complex, and the threats that  staff face have increased in scope. In this context, UNDSS needs to constantly evolve and improve. In the coming years, the Department will strive to cultivate a diverse and engaged workforce that will provide innovative security solutions for our stakeholders. The Assistant Secretary-General will support the Under-Secretary-General and the Department of Safety and Security in delivering on these objectives. The responsibilities and requirements for this position are found at: https://www.un.org/sg/en/vacancies/index.shtml Extensive experience at a senior managerial level in the international environment, leadership experience with strategic vision and proven skills in managing complex organizations, experience in conceptualizing workplace reform and change management, and extensive experience in managing, and bringing coherence to the activities of, a large, complex and geographically dispersed department are required. Applications must include a detailed curriculum vitae of the candidate with full contact information (telephone, e-mail) and must be sent to the Secretariat of the United Nations by Friday, 19th February 2021. Applications may also be sent to undss-ousg-dss@un.org Applications from women candidates are strongly encouraged. 20210127 Economist Add'FINAL
International

| Institutions-ONG
