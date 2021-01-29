The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to rural transformation.

IFAD is looking for a qualified professional with demonstrated aptitude for technical and general translation work and the ability to interact effectively with internal and external counterparts to fill the following position:

Senior Conference & Language Services Specialist (French Reviser / Senior Translator), Grade P-4

The French Senior Conference & Language Services Specialist provides accurate, timely and stylistically appropriate translations from IFAD official languages (Arabic, English, French and Spanish) into French of texts for distribution to Member States and/or members of the Secretariat. His/her duties may include revision of translations done by other staff, planning and coordination of the work of small groups of translators, linguistic research and the management of computer-assisted translation and technology tools.

Applicants must be either French mother tongue, have a perfect command of French or have had French as the principal language of education. Excellent command of English is required. Excellent knowledge of Arabic and/or Spanish is an asset.

IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan.

IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.

Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 22 February 2021.

For detailed information, please follow the link: https://job.ifad.org/psc/IFHRPRDE/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/s/WEBLIB_IFA_FORM.ISCRIPT1.FieldFormula.IScript_IFADSimulation?route=viewJobPosting&joid=2007

