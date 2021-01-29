Offres d'emploi

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to rural transformation.

IFAD is looking for a qualified professional with demonstrated aptitude for technical and general translation work and the ability to interact effectively with internal and external counterparts to fill the following position:

 Senior Conference & Language Services Specialist (French Reviser / Senior Translator), Grade P-4

The French Senior Conference & Language Services Specialist provides accurate, timely and stylistically appropriate translations from IFAD official languages (Arabic, English, French and Spanish) into French of texts for distribution to Member States and/or members of the Secretariat. His/her duties may include revision of translations done by other staff, planning and coordination of the work of small groups of translators, linguistic research and the management of computer-assisted translation and technology tools.

Applicants must be either French mother tongue, have a perfect command of French or have had French as the principal language of education. Excellent command of English is required. Excellent knowledge of Arabic and/or Spanish is an asset.

IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan.

IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply.

Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 22 February 2021.

For detailed information, please follow the link: https://job.ifad.org/psc/IFHRPRDE/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/s/WEBLIB_IFA_FORM.ISCRIPT1.FieldFormula.IScript_IFADSimulation?route=viewJobPosting&joid=2007

IFAD

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an international financial institution and a United Nations specialized agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances programmes and projects that increase agricultural productivity and raise rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for policies that contribute to rural transformation. IFAD is looking for a qualified professional with strategic vision, a solid team orientation, proven capacity to generate results, and a deep understanding of and commitment to development to fill the following Director position: Treasurer/Director, Treasury Services Division, grade D-1 The Treasurer/Director will provide vision and strategic leadership in managing and safeguarding IFAD’s financial resources and credit rating through sound investment operations and prudent liquidity management, formulating and implementing financial strategies, policies and best practices. He or she will also lead the development and implementation of transformational and forward-looking initiatives that will drive IFAD’s business and financial model. IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan. IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged to apply. For detailed information, visit our website www.ifad.org/job. Please submit your application through the IFAD online system by 14 February 2021. IFAD
Kenya

| Banque-Finance-Assurance
Introduction Shelter Afrique (SHAF) is a pan African housing fi nance and development institution established by African governments to address the need for sustainable housing delivery system and related infrastructure projects in Africa. Shareholders include 44 African countries, the African Development Bank, and the African Re-Insurance Corporation. Shelter-Afrique’s mandate is to provide fi nancing by way of debt, quasi-equity and equity to both public and private institutions for housing and urban infrastructure projects in its member countries and to provide advisory services. More information can be obtained from our website: www.shelterafrique.org 1. Rebranding The need for the brand audit is borne out of the new strategic vision and mission of the organisation. In 2017 The Board of Directors and the Member Countries approved a new strategic direction for The Company. The Company’s vision is to be the provider of decent and affordable homes for all Africans. SHAF seeks to engage the services of a fi rm to conduct an extensive Brand Audit and Survey and to present the fi ndings in a business case to the 40th Annual General Assembly to approve the Rebranding project. Interested parties can fi nd out more information at https://www.shelterafrique.org/en/tenders 2. Customer Satisfaction Survey SHAF seeks to engage the services of a fi rm to conduct an extensive Customer Satisfaction Survey and to present the fi ndings in a report that will assist SHAF shape benchmark its performance. The successful fi rm will be expected to carry out a customer survey, engaging and interviewing our clients, the successful fi rm will also be responsible for reporting the fi ndings in a concise, articulated, bi-lingual and engaging fashion. A more detailed version of the tasks is expected in the submission made by prospective consultants/fi rms. Interested parties can fi nd out more information at https://www.shelterafrique.org/en/tenders Firms which have demonstrable experience in both are encouraged to apply for both services indicating the separation in methodology, budget and delivery. SHELTER
2021-01-28 08:05:50
full-time
