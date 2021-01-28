Offres d'emploi
Treasurer/ Director, Treasury Services Division, grade D-1
The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is an
international financial institution and a United Nations specialized
agency dedicated to eradicating rural poverty and hunger. IFAD finances
programmes and projects that increase agricultural productivity and raise
rural incomes, and advocates at the local, national and international level for
policies that contribute to rural transformation.
IFAD is looking for a qualified professional with strategic vision, a solid team
orientation, proven capacity to generate results, and a deep understanding of
and commitment to development to fill the following Director position:
The Treasurer/Director will provide vision and strategic leadership in
managing and safeguarding IFAD’s financial resources and credit rating
through sound investment operations and prudent liquidity management,
formulating and implementing financial strategies, policies and best
practices. He or she will also lead the development and implementation
of transformational and forward-looking initiatives that will drive IFAD’s
business and financial model.
IFAD offers a competitive remuneration and benefits package that includes
tax-free salary, dependency allowance, education grant up to university
level, medical and group life insurance, home leave and pension plan.
IFAD is committed to achieving diversity and is seeking a balanced
workforce from its Member States. Women are particularly encouraged
to apply.
For detailed information, visit our website www.ifad.org/job.
Please submit your application through the IFAD online system
by 14 February 2021.