Consultant to conduct a Brand Audit and Business Case for Rebranding

Introduction

Shelter Afrique (SHAF) is a pan African housing finance and development institution established by African

governments to address the need for sustainable housing delivery system and related infrastructure projects in

Africa. Shareholders include 44 African countries, the African Development Bank, and the African Re-Insurance

Corporation. Shelter-Afrique’s mandate is to provide fi nancing by way of debt, quasi-equity and equity to both

public and private institutions for housing and urban infrastructure projects in its member countries and to provide

advisory services. More information can be obtained from our website: www.shelterafrique.org

1. Rebranding

The need for the brand audit is borne out of the new strategic vision and mission of the organisation. In 2017 The

Board of Directors and the Member Countries approved a new strategic direction for The Company. The Company’s

vision is to be the provider of decent and affordable homes for all Africans.

SHAF seeks to engage the services of a fi rm to conduct an extensive Brand Audit and Survey and to present the

fi ndings in a business case to the 40th Annual General Assembly to approve the Rebranding project. Interested

parties can find out more information at https://www.shelterafrique.org/en/tenders

2. Customer Satisfaction Survey

SHAF seeks to engage the services of a fi rm to conduct an extensive Customer Satisfaction Survey and to present the

fi ndings in a report that will assist SHAF shape benchmark its performance. The successful fi rm will be expected

to carry out a customer survey, engaging and interviewing our clients, the successful fi rm will also be responsible

for reporting the fi ndings in a concise, articulated, bi-lingual and engaging fashion. A more detailed version of the

tasks is expected in the submission made by prospective consultants/fi rms. Interested parties can fi nd out more

information at https://www.shelterafrique.org/en/tenders

Firms which have demonstrable experience in both are encouraged to apply for both services indicating the

separation in methodology, budget and delivery.

SHELTER