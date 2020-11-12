Seeking and independent board director

1.0 ABOUT SHELTER AFRIQUE

Shelter Afrique is the only pan-African finance institution that exclusively supports the development of the housing and real estate sector in Africa. By meeting the needs of the continent’s rapidly growing urban population, our work has a direct and positive impact on the lives of many. A partnership of 44 African Governments, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Africa Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re), Shelter Afrique builds strategic partnerships and offers a host of products and related services to support the efficient delivery of affordable housing and commercial real estate. These include project finance, institutional lending, equity investments & joint ventures, trade finance, and social housing. We also offer practical advice and technical assistance to a wide range of industry stakeholders.

2.0 ROLE SPECIFICATION

Shelter Afrique is seeking to appoint an Independent Non-Executive Director who will be expected to:

• Contribute towards the Board’s responsibility in ensuring that the Company’s portfolio is properly invested and managed in accordance with the investment objective

• Maintain and enhance the range of the Board’s skills, expertise, experience and knowledge

• Maintain, through Board integrity, the reputation and profile of the Company

• He/she will also contribute to strategy formulation, discussions on investment policy, the monitoring and assessment of investment performance, balance sheet management, the assessment of risk and control analysis and to the maintenance and development of best corporate governance by the Company generally

3.0 PERSON SPECIFICATION

The successful candidate will have a combination of the following characteristics:

Required:

• Diversity of thought: The successful candidate will bring diversity of thought to the board.

• A background in managing NPLs or restructuring, fund/capital raising

• Experience of project finance is essential and specifically residential real estate investing would be an advantage

• Understanding and a network with investors like CDC, IFC, FMO, KFW, Chinese Development Banks, etc. but it will be combined with excellence

• An affinity for Africa and experience working in emerging economies

• A personality to merit the respect of the Board and be enjoyable to work with

• A strong and positive personality, constructive/progressive in nature with the ability and desire to develop positive working relationships within the team culture of the Board

• The ability to advise sensibly, question intelligently, debate constructively, challenge rigorously, decide dispassionately and follow up appropriately

• Integrity and high ethical standards in both professional and personal dealings

Shelter Afrique encourages applications from the widest possible diversity of backgrounds, cultures and experiences. All appointments will be made on merit, following a fair and transparent process.

Applicants are invited to send a cover letter illustrating their suitability against the listed qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae as well as names and addresses of the referees to hr@shelterafrique.org.

Applicants should indicate the position applied for as the subject line of their email submissions.

The deadline for submission is 31st January 2021.

Only short-listed applicants meeting the above requirements will be contacted

We invite you to learn more about Shelter-Afrique and about this role by accessing our web site: http://www.shelterafrique.org

