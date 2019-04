[Chronique] Mode : la puissance du hijab

View this post on Instagram

To think that just 3 years ago there was not a single Hijabi model and now fast forward to the first Vogue Hijabi group cover 🙏🏾♥️ Huge thanks to @mrarnaut & @voguearabia for releasing this monumental cover on Muslim Women’s Day. And major congrats to my fellow Somali Queens @amina_adan & @ikramabdi !!😍🎉 #hooyowemadeit #hijabisgetinformation