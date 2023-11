Au Nigeria, des craintes de violences politiques lors des élections de gouverneurs dans trois États

Un véhicule des forces de sécurité nigériannes dans la région de Maiduguri, en novembre 2023 (illustration). © An armoured police vehicle is seen in the Zabarmari district, near Maiduguri, on November 6, 2023, during a burial of farmers that were victims of an attack. – Jihadists have killed at least 11 farmers and several others are missing after an attack on rice fields in Nigeria’s northeast Borno State, anti-jihadist militia and residents said on November 6, 2023. Suspected Boko Haram jihadists stormed rice fields in Zabarmari district outside the regional capital Maiduguri late on November 5, 2023, seizing farmers and slitting their throats while abducting others, the sources told AFP. Farmers are often targeted by Islamist militants waging a 14-year conflict in Nigeria’s northeast, where 40,000 people have been killed and more than two million displaced since 2009. (Photo by Audu MARTE / AFP)