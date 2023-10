Au Mali, la Minusma priée de partir mais prise en étau

Convoi logistique de la Minusma, en février 2017. New APCs for the MINUSMA military contingent are being convoyed from Gao to Kidal, Mali February 16, 2017. Each month MINUSMA organizes logistic convoys involving hundreds of civilians and military vehicles to supply remote UN bases in northern Mali. Picture taken February 16, 2017. Photo ILLUSTRATION © MINUSMA/Sylvain Liechti handout via REUTERS