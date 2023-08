Médiation religieuse nigériane au Niger

Une jeune femme manifeste en soutien au président Mohamed Bazoum, à Paris le 5 août 2023. © A woman holds the image of ousted Niger President Mohamed Bazoum, 63, who has been held by coup plotters with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26, during a protest outside the Niger Embassy, in Paris on August 5, 2023. – A West African delegation failed to secure the return to power of Niger’s elected government on August 4, 2023, despite proposals to resolve the crisis as the junta curtailed military cooperation with former colonial power France. Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted on August 5, 2023, on the eve of a west African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention. (Photo by STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP)