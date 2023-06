Au Sénégal, les télécoms paient cher la coupure internet

De violentes manifestations ont éclaté à Dakar au début de juin à la suite de la condamnation de l’opposant Ousmane Sonko. Clashes between police officers using teargas, and protesters throwing rocks, set barricades in fire, in Dakar on March 16, 2023. Security forces were deployed in the Senegalese capital ahead of a politically-charged trial of an opposition leader. Ousmane Sonko is being tried for allegedly defaming a minister, a case that could determine whether he will be eligible to run in presidential elections next February © Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto via AFP