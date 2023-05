Vague d’indignation contre la RDC après la dispersion brutale d’une marche de l’opposition

Des opposants s’adressent à un membre des forces de l’ordre lors de la manifestation du 20 mai à Kinshasa, violement dispersée. Opposition activists plead with a Congolese policeman during a demonstration in Kinshasa on May 20, 2023. Opposition activists who began to gather on Saturday in a popular district of Kinshasa for an authorized march were violently dispersed by the police who accused them of not having respected the itinerary established by the Congolese authorities © Junior KANNAH/AFP