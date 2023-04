Au Maroc, le procès du viol de la petite Sanaa suscite l’émoi

Une manifestation contre les violences sexuelles visant les femmes, à Casablanca, le 23 août 2017. Moroccans chant slogans in Casablanca on August 23, 2017, during a protest against sexual harrasment following the sexual assault of a woman on a bus. Six teenage suspects were arrested in Morocco on August 21, after video footage of young men reportedly sexually molesting a woman on a bus caused widespread outrage on social networks. A Moroccan police statement reported the arrests of the six aged between 15 and 17 after the incident in the kingdom’s economic capital Casablanca. © AFP