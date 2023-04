Quand les « combattants » font le coup de poing loin de la RDC

Des policiers montent la garde sur la place de l’Opéra, près de l’Olympia, à Paris, après l’annulation du concert de l’artiste congolais Heritier Watanabe, le 15 juillet 2017. Police officers stand guard on the Opera square, near the Olympia, in Paris after the concert of Congolese artist Heritier Watanabe was cancelled on July 15, 2017 due to clashes near the concert hall by protesters opposed to Democratic Republic of Congo’s president Joseph Kabila’s regime. Paris’ Prefect prevented the concert from being held following clashes around the Olympia concert hall, the prefecture announced in a report © Gersende RAMBOURG/AFP