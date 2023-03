En RDC, le député Mwangachuchu a-t-il attenté à la sûreté de l’État ?

Le Parlement de RDC, au Palais du peuple de Kinshasa. Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila delivers a speech on December 15, 2012 at the Parliament in Kinshasa’s People Palace. Kabila on December 15 vowed that defence would be a top priority for his government after the recent brief rebel takeover of a key city in the country’s volatile east. © JUNIOR D.KANNAH/AFP