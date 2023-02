À l’est de la RDC, la Codeco et les ADF poursuivent eux aussi leurs offensives

Depuis plusieurs années, les islamistes ADF multiplient les attaques et embuscades contre des civils. Ici à Kilya, proche de la frontière ougandaise, trois civils ont été tués le 9 avril 2021. © KILYA, RWENZORI SECTOR, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO – APRIL 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image depicts death.) Congolese Army Soldiers and UN troops inspect an ambush site where an hour previously ADF fundamentalist rebels attacked two vehicles on the road between Beni and the Ugandan border town of Kasindi, on April 9, 2021 in Kilya, Rwenzori Sector, Democratic Republic of the Congo. ADF killed three civilians in the vehicles, assassinating them with shots to the head outside of their vehicles, there was also evidence of cuts from machetes. The Malawian contingent of the UN’s MONUSCO force arrived on scene as the ambush was ending and the vehicles were being set on fire. They engaged a large force of ADF fighters, killing one of them. That fighter was stripped of his uniform by other ADF fighters during the firefight, they then fled into the jungle. The purpose of the ADF’s attacks is to spread terror amongst the civilian population. There have been multiple attacks across the province by ADF, all characterized by brutality and on occasion, beheadings. The ADF is an Islamic terror group based out of Eastern DR Congo that, in recent years, has developed a relationship with the Islamic State after pledging allegiance to ISIS leadership. They are known locally as ISIS in Congo. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images) (Photo by BRENT STIRTON / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images/AFP)