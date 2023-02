À quoi a servi le fonds anti-Covid au Sénégal ?

Le ministre de la Santé et de l’Action sociale, Ablaye Diouf Sarr, le premier à se faire vacciner lors du lancement officiel de la campagne de vaccination contre le Covid-19, à Dakar, le 23 février 2021. The Minister of Health and Social Action, Ablaye Diouf Sarr (R) sits in front of an health worker and gets prepared to be vaccinated – as the first one in Senegal – during the official launch of the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19, in Dakar, on February 23, 2021, as a banner is reading ‘get vaccinated – protect yourself to save lives’ in the background. © Seyllou/AFP