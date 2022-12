RDC : ce que dit le rapport de l’ONU qui accuse le Rwanda de soutenir le M23

Des soldats bangladais de la Mission des Nations Unies en RDC (Monusco) sur le site de déplacés de Rhoo, à 60 kilomètres de Bunia, la capitale provinciale de l’Ituri, 19 décembre 2021. Bangladeshi soldiers of the United Nations Mission in DR Congo (MONUSCO) enter the Rhoo IDP site with their armored vehicle on December 19, 2021, 60 kilometers from Bunia, the provincial capital of Ituri, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo. – Since late November, several villages and IDP camps have been attacked and nearly 100 people have been killed in the area, forcing up to 70,000 people to gather on the Rhoo hill around a base of Bangladeshi peacekeepers from Monusco, the United Nations mission in the DRC. For the past two years, thousands of armed men in the Ituri hills have been attacking villages, IDP camps and military positions in the name of the Cooperative for the Development of Congo, Codeco, an armed group structured around a religious sect. They claim to be defending the interests of the Lendu tribe against the army and the Hema tribe © ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP