Algérie : Tebboune demande un réexamen du nouveau statut des magistrats

Manifestation des magistrats contre les immixtions du pouvoir dans les affaires judiciaires, à Alger, le 31 octobre 2019. Algerian judges and prosecutors at a demonstration in the Supreme Court in Algiers, the capital, on October 31, 2019, against what they consider to be an interference by the executive power in the judiciary. – The Algerian courts, including the Supreme Court, are deadlocked: judges and prosecutors launched an indefinite strike on 27 October to demand the independence of the judiciary after a massive reshuffle that affected thousands of people. © Billal Bensalem / NurPhoto/ AFP