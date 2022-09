États-Unis – Afrique : pour Biden, la balle est dans le camp de Mnangagwa

Le président du Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, au stade Kasarani de Nairobi (Kenya), le 13 septembre 2022. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends the swearing-in ceremony for Kenya’s new president William Ruto, at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. William Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s president on Tuesday after narrowly winning the Aug. 9 election and after the Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge to the official results by losing candidate Raila Odinga. © Brian Inganga/AP/SIPA