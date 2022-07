Tunisie – Karim Guellaty : « Kaïs Saïed a créé une attente qui sera déçue »

TUNISIA-CONSTITUTION-REFERENDUM-VOTE A handout picture provided by the Tunisian presidency press service shows President Kais Saied celebrating with his supporters on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2022 after the projected outcome was announced. – Saied celebrated the almost certain victory of the « yes » vote in a referendum on a new constitution that strengthens the powers of the head of state and risks the return of authoritarian rule in the birthplace of the Arab Spring. Tunisia’s ISIE electoral commission said that initial figures showed at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters had cast ballots in a poll on a new constitution © Tunisian Presidency/AFP