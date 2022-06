Mali : la junte Assimi Goïta s’offre deux ans de plus au pouvoir

Assimi Goïta en août 2022, à Bamako FILE – Col. Assimi Goita meets with a high-level delegation from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Aug. 22, 2020. West Africa is grappling with a wave of military coups over the past 18 months that has some wondering which country could be next © AP/SIPA