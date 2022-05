Côte d’Ivoire : au PDCI, Henri Konan Bédié face à la grogne de jeunes militants

L’ancien président Henri Konan Bédié, 86 ans, célèbre sa candidature pour le parti d’opposition PDCI-RDA à l’élection présidentielle, le 12 septembre 2020 à Yamoussoukro. Former president Henri Konan Bedie, 86, attends a party rally to celebrate his presidential candidacy for the opposition PDCI-RDA party and as a show of strength ahead of next months presidential election, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Bedie, who led the country from 1993-1999, and Pascal Affi N’Guessan of the Ivorian Popular Front party, are the two opposition leaders who pose the strongest threat to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara. © Diomande Ble Blonde/AP/SIPA